Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Yuga Labs, Inc. Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Yuga Labs, Inc. ("Yuga Labs" or the "Company") non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") or ApeCoin tokens ("ApeCoin") purchased April 23, 2021 and December 8, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that the defendants violated provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making false and misleading statements concerning Yuga's growth prospects, financial ownership, and financial benefits for Yuga securities investors, as well as using celebrity promoters to lure in unsuspecting investors so that Yuga insiders could sell the unregistered Yuga securities in violation of the Securities Act of 1933.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Yuga Labs, you have until February 7, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

