Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,456 in the last 365 days.

Larsic Introduces Revolutionary Electric Stove Cover Protection for Kitchen Convenience and Protection

Sheridan, WY - Larsic, a US-based company, is proud to announce the launch of their newest product, the Electric Stove Cover Protection. As original developers and manufacturers of foldable stove covers for electric, ceramic, induction, and gas type of stoves, Larsic is dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the modern kitchen.

The Electric Stove Cover Protection is designed to protect your stovetop from scratches, scrapes, glass cracks, and spills. The thick natural rubber sheet prevents dirt and grime and simply lays over your stovetop for effective protection of this valuable and essential part of your kitchen.

In addition to providing protection, the Electric Stove Cover Protection also serves as an extra counter space for food preparation or other activities. This is particularly useful in small kitchens where more counter space is needed. The stove top covers measure 28.5x20.5 inches and feature an anti-slip coating that won't slide around when you're using it. The rich black color matches virtually every kitchen decor and most stoves, making it a natural part of your kitchen that adds modern style and functionality.

Cleaning is also a breeze with the Electric Stove Cover Protection. The sheet is pliable real rubber that folds easily, making it easy to clean in just 20 minutes. Simply bend it so it fits in a dishwasher rack, or fold it to store when not in use. Many people add their own rope or plastic handles to the mat and hang it on the wall.

Larsic is confident that their Electric Stove Cover Protection will be a valuable addition to any kitchen. With its combination of protection, functionality, and ease of use, this product is sure to be a hit with both home cooks and professional chefs alike.

For more information about the Electric Stove Cover Protection, please visit www.larsic.com.

Media Contact
Company Name:

Larsic


Contact Person:

Media Relations


Email:Send Email
Address:

30 N Gould St Ste N


City:

Sheridan


State:

WY 82801


Country:

United States


Website:https://larsic.com

You just read:

Larsic Introduces Revolutionary Electric Stove Cover Protection for Kitchen Convenience and Protection

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.