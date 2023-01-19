Process Analytical Technology Market to Exceed USD 7,828.03 Million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Process Analytical Technology market was valued at USD 2,638.9 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,828.03 Million by 2030. Furthermore, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.
The word PAT refers to a technique for monitoring and adjusting the characteristics of a drug's manufacturing process that affect its quality and efficacy. It involves identifying the hardware's Critical Process Parameters (CPPs), which have an impact on the product's Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs), and then managing those CPPs within predetermined bounds.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Drivers
Investment by Governments of Emerging Economies
Following FDA approval, some well-known contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), including Agilent Technologies, have been concentrating more and more on the use of continuous manufacturing for biologics production. Continuous manufacturing can benefit from real-time process monitoring during the production of pharmaceuticals. National Resilience had additionally secured US$ 625 million in series D financing.
Increasing R&D Expenditure by Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
Due to the high capital and operating expenses associated with implementing these solutions, the growth of the global market for process analytical technology is dependent on R&D spending. Spending on health and medical R&D increased in the United States by 38% between 2013 and 2018, according to Research America. Additionally, the market is growing due to the rising emerging economies' greater government investment in the pharmaceutical industry.
Restraint
Lack of skilled technical experts/operators
PAT implementation involves a number of technical and budgetary hurdles. PAT implementation costs depend on a variety of factors, including alterations to the current infrastructure, adoption of new technology, ongoing maintenance of hardware and software, and staff training. To remove operational obstacles in pharmaceutical manufacturing, PAT is crucial. It is crucial that everyone, from senior management to technical workers, is knowledgeable about PAT. This will call for a large investment in training and development. The Coalition of State Bioscience Institutes saw that the easiest functional duties to perform were continuous assembling processes. The lack of ability to control the biopharmaceutical production processes, particularly in the areas of designing, information investigation, and cycle improvement, remains a challenge and restrains the global market.
Segmentation Summary
Offering Analysis
PAT can be provided in two different ways: first, through products, and second, through services. The product category dominates the global process analytical technology industry with an 84.4% market share. PAT makes use of several tools, including fixed-reason sensors and spectroscopic and chromatographic compositional analyzers. Process analytical technology (PAT) is an essential tool for implementing quality by design (QbD) and enabling efficient monitoring of process variables while producing finished pharmaceutical goods of the highest caliber. Manufacturing scientists can create, monitor, and control processes using a collection of tools called process sensors.
Measurement Method Analysis
In 2021, the on-line measurement held the maximum share of 42.4% in the global industry, followed by the In-line segment. When a sample is taken during the manufacturing process, its suitability is determined, and the sample is removed from the manufacturing process with a bypass stream, it may then be returned to the bioreactor. This is known as on-line measurement. The simplicity of sterilization and easy access to the sample under stationary conditions are two benefits of this measurement technique. However, in some circumstances, in-line monitoring is a better option due to its simple setup.
Technique Analysis
In 2021, the spectroscopy segment held a dominant share of 55.6% and will record a higher growth rate of 13.7% between 2022-2030.
It makes sense to use spectroscopic technology to track a distillation operation since it is effective at determining the composition of gas-phase samples. While other spectroscopic methods can be used to track distillation, mass spectrometry (MS) offers a number of benefits. Just a few of them are quick response times, improved selectivity and sensitivity, and the ability to manage a variety of sample pressures while simultaneously monitoring numerous species. On the other hand, the chromatography approach enables the online separation and measurement of a mixture's constituent parts during a chemical reaction.
Application Analysis
In 2021, the Lithiation & Organolithium reaction held a share of 24% in the global industry. Due to the fact that the C-Li bond in organolithium compounds is highly polarised and the carbon atom is electron-rich, these compounds are extremely basic and nucleophilic. In order to create complex compounds, lithiation and organolithium reactions are important in
End User Analysis
In 2021, the pharmaceutical segment was the leading shareholder of 48.6% of the global industry and will maintain its prominence from 2022 to 2030. Even the resources and raw materials used in these operations can vary significantly in terms of properties like moisture content, viscosity, or crystalline structure. Pharmaceutical production requires cutting-edge scientific innovation, engineering knowledge, and the best quality management system. Pharmaceutical firms can increase productivity, eliminate waste and overprocessing, and lower process variability with the use of PAT.
Regional Analysis
In 2021, North America led the global industry with a 43.8% market share. This is due to the existence of multiple pharmaceutical businesses. In 2020, North America projected 49% of all pharmaceutical sales. As per the IQVIA (MIDAS April 2021), 63.7% of new medications introduced between 2015 and 2020 were sold in the US, compared to 17.4% in Europe.
However, Asia Pacific is likely to increase at a higher CAGR between 2022-2030. Due to government laws and growing industrialization with the exception of Japan, practically all of Asia was a latecomer to these upheavals.
Leading Competitors
The notable companies in the global process analytical technology market are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
ABB Limited
Statgraphics Technologies
Agilent Technologies
Shimadzu Corporation
Bruker Corporation
Sartorius AG
Carl Zeiss AG
PerkinElmer Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
Emerson Electric Co.
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global process analytical technology market segmentation focuses on Offering, Measurement, Technique, Applications, End-User, and Region.
By Offering
Products
o Analyzers
o Sensors and probes
o Samplers
o Monitors
Services
By Measurement
On-line
In-line
At-line
Off-line
By Technique
Spectroscopy
o Molecular
o Atomic
o Mass
Chromatography
o Liquid chromatography (LC)
o Gas chromatography (GC)
Capillary Electrophoresis
Particle Size Analysis
By Applications
Hydroformylations
Hydrogenation Reactions
Lithiation and Organolithium Reactions
Fluorinations and Fluorine Chemistry
Grignard Reactions
Others
By End User
Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
