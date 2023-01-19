Annapolis, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on Thursday January 26th, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. virtually. Agenda items include General Board Business. For more information please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862 or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.
Meeting Notice: The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners Meet Virtually on January 26th
News Provided By
January 19, 2023, 17:18 GMT
You just read:
Meeting Notice: The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners Meet Virtually on January 26th
News Provided By
January 19, 2023, 17:18 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
MPT series Maryland Farm & Harvest visits Carroll, Harford, and Washington counties during January 23 episode
Meeting Notice: The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners Meet Virtually on January 26th
MPT series Maryland Farm & Harvest visits Carroll, Harford, and Washington counties during January 23 episodeView All Stories From This Source