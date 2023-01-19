Submit Release
Meeting Notice: The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners Meet Virtually on January 26th

Annapolis, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on Thursday January 26th, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. virtually. Agenda items include General Board Business. For more information please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862 or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.

