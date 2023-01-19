Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the trafficking of OFWs in Cambodia

January 19, 2023
January 19, 2023

It is an outrage that those victimized by trafficking are hostages yet again by various constraints. While I thank the embassy in Phnom Penh for their interventions, I call on the DFA once more to facilitate the speedy repatriation of the Filipino trafficking survivors detained in Phnom Penh.

Isasama ko sa pagsisiyasat ko sa susunod na senate hearing ang issue ng funding ng Assistance to Nationals.

We have the funds, why are we not using them to save our citizens as quickly as possible? Kung may legal na gusot, hindi ba may legal assistance fund din na galing sa gobyerno para sa mga Pilipino sa labas ng bansa?

Panghuli ako ay nagpapasalamat sa mga kababayan natin na nasa Cambodia na nagbibigay ng pagkain, kumot at anumang tulong sa mga survivors. Our office reached out to them, at sila ay agad tumulong.

VIDEO LINK FOR ALYAS BUDDY:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/19Dm8wEej7oDuvPx22w5HuLQ5vJyYv0j3/view?usp=sharing

