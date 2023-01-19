Dashboard Camera Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~12% Assessment for the Driving Factors & Opportunities During 2023-2033

Research Nester

Dashboard camera market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 12 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~12%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Dashboard Camera Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global dashboard camera market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 12 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~12%. The market further generated a revenue of ~ USD 4 Billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of dashboard camera market worldwide are the Rising vehicle safety awareness, the expediting of insurance claims.Market Definition of Dashboard CameraDashboard cameras, or dashcams, are digital video recorders that continuously record the view through the windshield. Recently, dashboard cameras, or ‘dash cams,’ have become popular in vehicles. Dash cams are designed to record every detail and incident that occurs while the vehicle is on the road. Globally, dashboard cameras are installed in cars, trucks, buses, taxis, police cars, and other vehicles. By linking the video recordings to fleet management software, drivers can view the recordings when certain driver safety events happen, such as excessive speeding, heavy braking, and quick acceleration. In advanced dashboard cameras, artificial intelligence capabilities may be used to interpret the video footage and provide insight into impaired and inattentive driving. Global Dashboard Camera Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global dashboard camera market can majorly be attributed to the increase in the number of traffic accidents, and an increase in motor vehicle theft are some of the most significant factors expected to spur the market growth within the forecast period. In 2019, there were around 724,872 vehicles stolen in the United States, which was rose by 11% in 2020. In addition to providing the driver with control over the vehicle’s security, dashboard cameras record incidents such as theft, accidents, and criminal acts. Furthermore, a significant increase in investments by key manufacturers in the development of innovative video camera technology is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, ADT Inc. and Ford Motor Company have formed a joint venture known as Canopy. This partnership combines Ford's AI-based video camera technology with ADT's professional security monitoring services to provide clients with enhanced security for new and existing vehicles.The global dashboard camera market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Reduction in insurance costsRise in the R&D budget for the automotive industryIncreasing sales of light vehiclesRapid expansion automobile industryIncreasing production of premium carsGlobal Dashboard Camera Market: Restraining FactorRising cybersecurity concern regarding smart connectivity of cars is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global dashboard camera market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to their ability to capture greater details, along with the increasing number of road accidents worldwide and the increasing demand for higher-quality footage. Approximately 1.3 million people die in traffic accidents each year, and between 20 and 50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries, according to WHO data on road traffic injuries in 2022.By Product Type (1-Channel, 2-Channel, and Rear View)By Technology (Basic, Advanced, and Smart)By Distribution Channel (In-Store and Online)By Application (Personal Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle)By RegionThe Europe dashboard camera market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions on the account of a robust security network in place, an increase in automobile ownership, and a growing awareness by drivers about the necessity of dashboard cameras. For instance, in the United Kingdom, it was projected that more than 10 million vehicles were equipped with dashboard cameras by 2020. Furthermore, an increase in the use of dashboard cameras for the purpose of proving insurance coverage and enhancing consumer demand for them in European countries is expected to drive the regional market over the forecast period.The market research report on global dashboard camera also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). Key Market Players Featured in the Global Dashboard Camera MarketSome of the key players of the global dashboard camera market are Ford Motor Company, Daimler Truck AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc., Motive Technologies, Inc., Dashcams Limited, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Amcrest Technologies, LLC, Cedar Electronics Corporations, and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties. 