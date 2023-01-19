Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,471 in the last 365 days.

Sentinel to Showcase the First Continuous Intra-Abdominal Pressure Monitoring System at the 2023 Society of Critical Care Medicine Congress

/EIN News/ -- Jacksonville, Fla, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentinel Medical Technologies, a privately held U.S. pressure-based monitoring device company, announced that it will showcase TraumaGuard at Booth 643 during the Society of Critical Care Medicine Congress from January 21-24 in San Diego, California.

TraumaGuard is the first hands-free monitoring device designed to measure real-time Continuous Intra-abdominal Pressure (CIAP) and Core Body Temperature (CBT) in critical care patients. While other Intra-Abdominal Pressure (IAP) measurement devices require a level of staff execution with variable accuracy, TraumaGuard is proven to continuously monitor accurate measurements of patients’ IAP with minimal involvement from a health care provider.

“We are looking forward to attending this year’s SCCM” said Russell Lalli, CEO of Sentinel. “It is our mission to advance the standard of care through pressure monitoring. With TraumaGuard, physicians will have – for the first time – a product that continuously monitors IAP, allowing their team to detect elevated IAP quicker and more accurately to help save lives.”

“TraumaGuard is a powerful tool to utilize in the ICU. In real time, we are able to monitor a patient’s IAP as it fluctuates; we can respond immediately if a patient’s IAP rises beyond normal levels. TraumaGuard is valuable because it helps us intervene as needed and guides our course of treatment for the patient,” said Dr. Leo Mercer, Director of Trauma & Acute Care Surgery at Hurley Medical Center.

The Society of Critical Care Medicine's (SCCM) 2023 Critical Care Congress is the solution for any critical care professional looking to acquire the latest knowledge and research. SCCM is a recognized leader in critical care education. The annual Congress has delivered an exceptional and comprehensive experience for over 50 years.

About Sentinel Medical Technologies

Sentinel Medical Technologies (www.sentinelmedtech.com) was founded to advance the standard of care through a growing suite of innovative pressure-based monitoring devices that suit a variety of disease states. We are unlocking the power of data at the point of care to deliver value-based health care solutions that are simple, efficient, and cost-effective.


Katie Gallagher
Sentinel Medical Technologies
1-800-579-4910
kgallagher@sentinelmedtech.com

You just read:

Sentinel to Showcase the First Continuous Intra-Abdominal Pressure Monitoring System at the 2023 Society of Critical Care Medicine Congress

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.