Big Bad Breakfast Bolsters Executive Team with the Appointment of Wayne Baumgardner as Chief Operating Officer and Jeffry Gordon as Chief Administrative Officer

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Bad Breakfast (BBB), the southern-inspired breakfast concept incorporating local and regional ingredients to craft signature menu items by James Beard award-winning chef, author and restaurateur John Currence, announces today that it has bolstered the executive team with the appointment of Wayne Baumgardner as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Jeffry Gordon as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).



“The expansion of our executive team supports our business objectives and strategic growth initiatives while sustaining the core values that make up Big Bad Breakfast. We have a unique opportunity to bring together a team that cares about our people, food and culture. Wayne and Gordon, along with the executive team will work together to further shape and drive BBB’s strategy operations nationwide,” said John Currence, Founder and CEO of Big Bad Breakfast.

Wayne Baumgardner brings more than three decades of experience in the restaurant industry having served in numerous leadership roles at Outback Steakhouse, Raising Cane’s and Sysco. Among his many accomplishments, Wayne Baumgardner took part in seventeen store openings while at Raising Cane’s and more than twenty restaurant openings at Outback Steakhouse. His background and extensive expertise in operations management is a valuable asset to the growth and development of BBB.

“Having been a longtime customer of BBB, I was ecstatic at the opportunity to join the team. I have always admired Chef Currence’s talent and taste for unique dishes, having purchased the Big Bad Breakfast recipe book years before meeting. I look forward to applying my experience in operations management to empower the brand and culture in achieving new heights,” said Wayne Baumgardner, Chief Operating Officer of Big Bad Breakfast.

Prior to joining BBB as Chief Administrative Officer, Jeffry Gordon held several executive leadership positions within the real estate division. Most notably, as the Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Facilities at Blockbuster, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dish Network Corporation and General Counsel at Sun Tan City, where he was responsible for all legal and real estate matters. At BBB, Jeff Gordon will oversee the Company’s day-to-day operations from real estate contracts to the management of back-of-house operations.

“I look forward to collaborating with the great people that make up the BBB and Fresh Hospitality family. I’ve always admired that BBB stands for something greater than breakfast, it embodies the culture of the south, while giving back to the communities they serve. I hope to bring BBB to more states across the country,” said Jeff Gordon, Chief Administrative Officer of Big Bad Breakfast.

