Singapore-Based Global Schools Foundation Announces Strategic Partnership With Glendale Schools, Hyderabad

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based Global Schools Foundation has announced a strategic partnership with India's Glendale Schools, which owns and operates Hyderabad's top schools including Glendale Academy and Glendale International.

The partnership promises to enhance the holistic education provided by Glendale schools through GSF's personalised and adaptive learning programmes, which are driven by data analytics and artificial intelligence. It also promises to open new avenues for expansion of Glendale in the next few years.

Global Schools Foundation is reputed for offering a range of international opportunities to its students and teachers. Through international student collaborations and exchange programmes, as well as university connect programmes, GSF students get seamless access to top learning opportunities; and to the representatives of leading universities for undergraduate studies. GSF students have received offers from Ivy League colleges such as Oxford, Cambridge, London School of Economics, Harvard and others.

GSF's extensive network of international teachers will also be available to Glendale teachers, who will get a chance to expand their skills through collaboration and polish their competencies through professional development courses. In addition, GSF University — the skills and development arm of GSF — will also offer courses to academic and non-academic staff to help train them in skills and develop their subject-matter expertise.

"We believe that this GSF partnership will further bolster our holistic programme for cultivating character and competence in our students to help them become global leaders," said Glendale's Assistant Director, Minu Salooja. "l am excited to see the positive impact with our student community."

Welcoming the partnership, GSF Chairman and Co-founder Mr. Atul Temurnikar said, "We are pleased to be partnering with Glendale Education, which has shown incredible commitment to character and values-based education. We believe the innovation capabilities of GSF will help us accelerate our mission of providing top-class international education to students in Hyderabad and surrounding cities."

Global Schools Holdings, an entity of GSF, has been handpicked among thousands of entities by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) for its high potential growth prospects in the global arena.

About GSF

GSF, a Singapore-based not-for-profit foundation which reinvests for growth, has a network of 35 campuses across 11 countries and educates 32,000 students from 70 nationalities. It is a recipient of 450 international awards.

Its schools provide multiple international curricula including International Baccalaureate and Cambridge IGCSE.

GSF schools rank high in the list of schools performing well in IB programmes, with over 100 students scoring World Topper (45/45) and Near Perfect Scores (44/45) in the IB Diploma exams. Over 800 of its Cambridge students have scored A and A* in all subjects till date and 84% of its cohort scored A or A* in all subjects.

About Glendale

Since its inception in 2003, Glendale Education's twin focus has been on building character and competence, and implementing the best of global pedagogies in its schools. Its schools have won numerous awards for best practices and ranked in Fortune Magazine's "Future 50 Schools Shaping Success."

Contact Information:

Rupali Karekar

Dy Divisional Manager

rupali.karekar@myglobalschool.org

+6598734320



