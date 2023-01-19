Submit Release
Sift Included in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift, the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced its inclusion in the newest Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection by Gartner®. The Gartner report outlines the state of the market for online fraud detection and provides strategic guidance for SRM (security and risk management) professionals exploring available vendors and technologies.

The report, written by VP Analyst Akif Khan and Sr. Director Analyst Dan Ayoub, advises that “it is imperative that an OFD [Online Fraud Detection] platform can learn and improve from confirmed loss events within specific geographies (ideally across borders and globally), not just within a single organization. This requires the platform to have the ability to share anonymized telemetry about users, devices, and event outcomes (particularly confirmed frauds) across an entire network and for all customers. Systems, policies and algorithms can then be updated in real time to defend against evolving threats.”*

Sift’s Digital Trust & Safety Platform is predicated on leveraging its global network of over 34,000 sites and apps and uses its machine learning models to evaluate over 70 billion events and analyze millions of global fraud decisions every month. By applying the full power of Sift’s network and both its global and customized machine learning models, customers are able to execute a true Digital Trust & Safety strategy—one that protects against fraud while reducing friction for legitimate users.

“Gartner recommends that SRM leaders favor vendors with SaaS deployment models that share real-time threat intelligence across their networks—and we couldn't agree more,” said Sift SVP of Product, Mary Writz. "We have seen that Sift customers who leverage these capabilities see dramatic decreases in fraud losses and time spent manually reviewing cases, and unlock growth.”

To read the Gartner Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection, go here.

Gartner, Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection, Akif Khan, Dan Ayoub

*GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of 70 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as DoorDash, Twitter, and Wayfair rely on Sift to gain a competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Victor White
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
press@sift.com


