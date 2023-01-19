Submit Release
Bridge Repairs Planned Next Week on I-95 North in South Philadelphia, Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that regional bridge repairs will continue next week on northbound Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and Delaware County under a $44.5 million bridge improvement project to perform high-priority repairs on several structures on I-95, Interstate 476 and Interstate 295 in Philadelphia, Delaware and Bucks counties.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Repairs to the structures under this project include replacing rocker bearings, frozen sliding plate bearings and deck expansion joints; cleaning and painting steel beams; repairing substructure concrete; and reconstructing bearing pedestals.

The project also includes the replacement of high mast light poles along the I-95 corridor in Philadelphia and Delaware counties.

Driscoll Construction Company, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100% federal funds.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

