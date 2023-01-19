Read more about Gov. Kemp Announces Administration Floor Leaders for 2023-2024 General Assembly

"As we enter a session of importance for all Georgians, I'm proud to announce the dedicated public servants who will serve as my Floor Leaders," said Governor Kemp. "In my first term we passed historic budgets and bills that benefit hardworking Georgians and families. As we enter my second term, I'm looking forward to working with these Leaders to build on those achievements. Together, we will make even more history for the Peach State."

2023-2024 Georgia State Senate Floor Leaders

Senator Bo Hatchett, Senate District 50

Senator Mike Hodges, Senate District 3

2023-2024 Georgia House of Representatives Floor Leaders

Representative Lauren McDonald, House District 26

Representative Soo Hong, House District 103

Representative Will Wade, House District 9

Representative Matthew Gambill, House District 15