Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Expand CAGR of ~6.7% Assessment for the Driving Factors & Opportunities During 2023-2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global butyric acid derivatives market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 1367.8 million by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~6.7%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 669.9 million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of butyric acid derivatives market worldwide are the rise in number of people aware about the importance of healthy lifestyle and pervasiveness of various disease among animals.Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4297 Market Definition of Butyric Acid DerivativesButyric acid is a combination of carboxylic acid and butanoates and butyrates. The production of the compound is done industrially by the fermentation of starch and sugar with the touch of putrefying cheese, which is followed by neutralizing the acid with the help of calcium carbonate. Butyric acid has properties to brace the expulsion of enzymes and stabilizes the microbiota, which in turn improves the digestion of the nutrients. Butyric acid is widely used as a raw material in animal feed stock for swine and poultry, chemical industry and for the production of biofuels.Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global butyric acid derivatives market can majorly be attributed to the rising collaboration among the prominent players of the market in order to launch new programs. For instance, The European REACT-EU* recovery aid programme has awarded nearly EUR 2 million to Nutreco N.V. presented “Feed for Meat” joint venture with Mosa Meat to enhance and advancing cellular agriculture and provide cultured beef to the EU market. On the other hand, the market growth can also be attributed to increased approval of various drugs and programs is also projected to drive the market growth. For instance, a U.S. patent application for a method to control the African Swine Fever virus (ASFv) in feed and feed ingredients using Sal CURBLiquid Antimicrobial, a global pathogen control product made by Kemin Industries, has been acquired. Kemin Industries is a manufacturer of ingredients with a mission to sustainably improve the quality of life for 80% of the world’s population every day.The global butyric acid derivatives market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Rising awareness of health lifestyle’s importanceHigher collaboration and acquisition among the key companyMore number of animals suffering with diseasesGrowing chemical industry all across the worldHigher expenditure on research and developmentGlobal Butyric Acid Derivatives Market: Restraining FactorThe popularity of vegan food is rising among the people, higher number of people opting plant based products and increased efforts and regulation for the food safety and manufacturing of butyric acid. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global butyric acid derivatives market during the forecast period.Know More About the Complete Study @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/butyric-acid-derivatives-market/4297 Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market SegmentationBy Animal Feed (Poultry, Swine, Others {Goats, and Sheep})Out of all the swine segment is to garner the maximum revenue at the end of 2033. The segment growth is attributed to rise in the food consumption by pork and poultry. By 2024, it’s anticipated that China would consume 6.5 kg of pork per person, more than three times as much as the country’s current 2.6 kg per person consumption of poultry.By Product (Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate, Esterified Tributyrin, and Others {Potassium Butyrate, and Magnesium Butyrate})By RegionThe Asia Pacific butyric acid derivatives market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Higher production and demand of poultry and livestock and increased demand of the products produced by them. In China, the monogastric cattle share has considerably increased from 63% to 75% of all the livestock units (LUs), and it led to a 30-year increase in the number of LUs in China. Furthermore, China produced the most chicken meat in the Asia-Pacific area in 2020, at around 15 million metric tons. In that year, nearly one million metric tons of chicken meat were produced across 11 nations in the Asia-Pacific area.The market research report on global butyric acid derivatives also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Would you like to ask a question? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4297 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Butyric Acid Derivatives MarketSome of the key players of the global butyric acid derivatives market are The Eastman Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kemin Industries Inc., Metabolic Explorer S.A., Bioscreen Technologies S.r.l., Innovad Ad NV/SA, Palital BV, Nutreco N.V., OQ Chemicals GmbH, and Kunshan Odowell Co. Ltd., and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. 