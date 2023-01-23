CAMPSITED SECURES 270K ACCOMMODATION SITES AND 500K ACTIVITIES ON WAY TO BECOMING LARGEST DIGITAL OPEN-AIR MARKETPLACE
www.campsited.com is the gateway to experience-led ‘In Real Life’ travelDUBLIN, IRELAND, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Campsited, the digital marketplace for the open-air economy, today announces that it has reached a milestone of 270,000 accommodation sites within its fast-growing international network. In addition, more than 500,000 add-on activities and services can be booked on the site, ranging from jet skiing in Genoa to private ebike shore tours out of Marseille. This positions Campsited as a travel industry ‘one to watch’ in 2023 and beyond.
Campsited is leveraging its scale and growth to complete a significant investment round by mid-2023. The investment will accelerate international expansion and execute several key strategic initiatives, including entry into the US market and the deployment of Live Commerce - the video streaming service that is revolutionising global digital retail.
Campsited is an Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) eligible company in the UK, which means investors can claim 30% income tax relief on any investment in the company.
Campsited was launched to capitalise on the booming open-air economy, which is being driven by increasing consumer demand for more sustainable travel and experience-led holidays. The open-air sector has historically been deeply fragmented and regionalised, with an underdeveloped customer experience and retail model. Campsited solves these problems through a marketplace powered by a next-generation digital platform that delivers a frictionless connection between open-air experience seekers and operators in the sector.
In the aftermath of Covid, the increasing demand for hybrid and remote working models, together with the desire for an experience-focused lifestyle more connected with nature (broadly termed as ‘In Real Life’ or ‘IRL’), has opened a brand-new global market for Campsited. As more companies embrace flexible and remote ‘Work From Anywhere’ practices, Campsited’s network and platform can offer all the products and services required to make ‘IRL’ a reality.
Finan O’Donoghue, Founder & CEO of Campsited, said: “This is an exciting position for Campsited to be in at the start of 2023. Having established Campsited as a key European player for open-air vacations, the transformation of global working patterns creates an opportunity to further expand our network of sites and offerings to create a major global lifestyle brand.
“Our ambition is to become the global marketplace for anyone who wants to stay, work, and play in the open air, anywhere in the world, and have great experiences while doing so. Life is short and we want to help people to live it.”
Campsited is also building a global ecosystem of retail partners and content providers, using its platform to enable them to improve revenues, optimise yields and digitally transform their businesses.
Campsited currently operates in 35 countries across 2 continents and is backed by Motley Fool Ventures and Enterprise Ireland.
About Campsited
Campsited is a multilingual digital marketplace that offers travellers the best retail experience in the open-air economy. With hundreds of thousands of accommodation sites across Europe, and over half a million activities and services on offer, Campsited delivers the ultimate open-air experience for families, young explorers, digital nomads and remote workers alike.
Campsited is continually expanding its network of accommodation sites and services to include more travel and lifestyle options. Campsited is fast becoming a source of inspiration to the 'In Real Life' generation; curating memorable open-air vacations and helping people build an experiential lifestyle in harmony with nature.
www.campsited.com
@Campsited
