Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2022 of $39.3 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.46. Fourth quarter 2022 results compare to net income for third quarter 2022 of $34.8 million and EPS of $1.29, which included a life insurance gain equivalent to EPS of $0.03.

"Westamerica’s fourth quarter 2022 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base; the cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.03 percent in the fourth quarter 2022, unchanged from the prior quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 47 percent of average deposits in the fourth quarter 2022. The fourth quarter also benefited from higher yields on variable-rate bonds, loans and cash. Operating expenses were well controlled and credit quality remained solid with nonperforming assets of $774 thousand at December 31, 2022,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Fourth quarter 2022 results generated an annualized 18.6 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.42 per common share dividend during the fourth quarter 2022,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $69.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $60.8 million for the third quarter 2022. The yield earned on loans, bonds, and cash for the fourth quarter 2022 was 3.98 percent, up from 3.47 percent for the third quarter 2022. The cost of funding the loan, bond, and cash portfolios was 0.03 percent for both the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2022. Variable rate assets at December 31, 2022 included $1.6 billion in collateralized loan obligations for which interest rates reset quarterly, and $192 million in interest-bearing cash balances for which the interest rate changes concurrently with Federal Open Market Committee adjustments to the federal funds rate.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2022 totaled $10.5 million compared to $11.8 million for the third quarter 2022, which included a $923 thousand life insurance gain.

Noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter 2022 were $25.1 million compared to $24.8 million for the third quarter 2022.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:
  Westamerica Bancorporation
  1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
  Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Treasurer
  707-863-6840
  investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

           
           
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION          
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS          
December 31, 2022          
             
1. Net Income Summary.          
    (in thousands except per-share amounts)  
        %    
    Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022  
             
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 69,155   $ 43,117   60.4 % $ 60,780    
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     -   n/m     -    
  Noninterest Income   10,463     10,842   -3.5 %   11,818    
  Noninterest Expense   25,090     23,912   4.9 %   24,767    
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   54,528     30,047   81.5 %   47,831    
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   15,184     8,327   82.3 %   13,071    
  Net Income $ 39,344   $ 21,720   81.1 % $ 34,760    
             
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,912     26,866   0.2 %   26,906    
  Diluted Average Common Shares   26,924     26,875   0.2 %   26,916    
             
  Operating Ratios:          
  Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.46   $ 0.81   80.2 % $ 1.29    
  Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   1.46     0.81   80.2 %   1.29    
  Return On Assets (a)   2.12 %   1.17 %     1.85 %  
  Return On Common Equity (a)   18.6 %   11.2 %     17.1 %  
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   3.95 %   2.49 %     3.44 %  
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   31.5 %   44.3 %     34.1 %  
             
  Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 0.42   $ 0.42   0.0 % $ 0.42    
  Common Dividend Payout Ratio   29 %   52 %     33 %  
             
        %    
    12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change    
             
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 221,775   $ 174,151   27.3 %    
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     -   n/m      
  Noninterest Income (1)   45,121     43,345   4.1 %    
  Noninterest Expense   99,361     97,806   1.6 %    
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   167,535     119,690   40.0 %    
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   45,501     33,181   37.1 %    
  Net Income $ 122,034   $ 86,509   41.1 %    
             
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,895     26,855   0.1 %    
  Diluted Average Common Shares   26,907     26,870   0.1 %    
             
  Operating Ratios:          
  Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 4.54   $ 3.22   41.0 %    
  Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   4.54     3.22   41.0 %    
  Return On Assets   1.65 %   1.23 %      
  Return On Common Equity   15.2 %   11.5 %      
  Net Interest Margin (FTE)   3.17 %   2.62 %      
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   37.2 %   45.0 %      
             
  Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 1.68   $ 1.65   1.8 %    
  Common Dividend Payout Ratio   37 %   51 %      
             
2. Net Interest Income.          
    (dollars in thousands)  
        %    
    Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022  
             
  Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 69,630   $ 43,621   59.6 % $ 61,267    
  Interest Expense   475     504   -5.8 %   487    
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 69,155   $ 43,117   60.4 % $ 60,780    
             
  Average Earning Assets $ 6,930,584   $ 6,919,528   0.2 % $ 7,041,313    
  Average Interest-          
     Bearing Liabilities   3,412,189     3,468,111   -1.6 %   3,520,083    
             
  Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)   3.98 %   2.52 %     3.47 %  
  Cost of Funds (a)   0.03 %   0.03 %     0.03 %  
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   3.95 %   2.49 %     3.44 %  
  Interest Expense/          
     Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)   0.06 %   0.06 %     0.05 %  
  Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)   3.92 %   2.46 %     3.42 %  
             
        %    
    12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change    
             
  Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 223,700   $ 176,106   27.0 %    
  Interest Expense   1,925     1,955   -1.5 %    
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 221,775   $ 174,151   27.3 %    
             
  Average Earning Assets $ 6,992,696   $ 6,632,632   5.4 %    
  Average Interest-          
     Bearing Liabilities   3,506,559     3,317,924   5.7 %    
             
  Yield on Earning Assets (FTE)   3.20 %   2.65 %      
  Cost of Funds   0.03 %   0.03 %      
  Net Interest Margin (FTE)   3.17 %   2.62 %      
  Interest Expense/          
     Interest-Bearing Liabilities   0.05 %   0.06 %      
  Net Interest Spread (FTE)   3.15 %   2.59 %      
             
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.          
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)  
        %    
    Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022  
             
  Total Assets $ 7,353,270   $ 7,334,977   0.2 % $ 7,472,304    
  Total Earning Assets   6,930,584     6,919,528   0.2 %   7,041,313    
  Total Loans   964,287     1,097,698   -12.2 %   989,033    
    Total Commercial Loans   173,527     259,007   -33.0 %   190,325    
      Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans   3,529     68,870   -94.9 %   10,453    
      Commercial Loans   169,998     190,137   -10.6 %   179,872    
    Commercial RE Loans   492,549     538,177   -8.5 %   494,717    
    Consumer Loans   298,211     300,514   -0.8 %   303,991    
  Total Investment Securities   5,694,280     4,866,476   17.0 %   5,552,588    
    Debt Securities Available for Sale   4,767,459     4,533,494   5.2 %   4,845,055    
    Debt Securities Held to Maturity   926,821     332,982   178.3 %   707,533    
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   272,017     955,354   -71.5 %   499,692    
             
  Loans/Deposits   15.2 %   17.3 %     15.2 %  
             
        %    
    12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change    
             
  Total Assets $ 7,413,008   $ 7,039,284   5.3 %    
  Total Earning Assets   6,992,696     6,632,632   5.4 %    
  Total Loans   997,964     1,195,135   -16.5 %    
    Total Commercial Loans   193,481     349,981   -44.7 %    
      PPP Loans   17,604     152,149   -88.4 %    
      Commercial Loans   175,877     197,832   -11.1 %    
    Commercial RE Loans   504,713     546,750   -7.7 %    
    Consumer Loans   299,770     298,404   0.5 %    
  Total Investment Securities   5,303,646     4,580,468   15.8 %    
    Debt Securities Available for Sale   4,747,969     4,169,091   13.9 %    
    Debt Securities Held to Maturity   555,677     411,377   35.1 %    
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   691,086     857,029   -19.4 %    
             
  Loans/Deposits   15.6 %   19.6 %      
             
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.      
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)  
        %    
    Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022  
             
  Total Deposits $ 6,349,401   $ 6,349,137   0.0 % $ 6,495,051    
    Noninterest Demand   3,010,806     3,022,787   -0.4 %   3,058,662    
    Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,287,304     1,245,385   3.4 %   1,308,310    
    Savings   1,917,370     1,934,220   -0.9 %   1,989,275    
    Time greater than $100K   59,720     65,920   -9.4 %   62,014    
    Time less than $100K   74,201     80,825   -8.2 %   76,790    
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   73,594     141,761   -48.1 %   83,694    
  Shareholders' Equity   837,499     766,358   9.3 %   807,428    
             
  Demand Deposits/          
     Total Deposits   47.4 %   47.6 %     47.1 %  
  Transaction & Savings          
     Deposits / Total Deposits   97.9 %   97.7 %     97.9 %  
             
        %    
    12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change    
             
  Total Deposits $ 6,415,626   $ 6,100,848   5.2 %    
    Noninterest Demand   3,018,350     2,897,244   4.2 %    
    Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,289,956     1,208,269   6.8 %    
    Savings   1,967,902     1,842,590   6.8 %    
    Time greater than $100K   62,411     69,165   -9.8 %    
    Time less than $100K   77,007     83,580   -7.9 %    
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   109,283     114,267   -4.4 %    
  Other Borrowed Funds   -     53   n/m      
  Shareholders' Equity   802,489     750,669   6.9 %    
             
  Demand Deposits/          
     Total Deposits   47.0 %   47.5 %      
  Transaction & Savings          
     Deposits / Total Deposits   97.8 %   97.5 %      
             
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.          
    (dollars in thousands)    
    Q4'2022    
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /    
    Volume Expense Rate (a)    
             
  Interest & Fee Income Earned          
    Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,930,584   $ 69,630   3.98 %    
    Total Loans (FTE)   964,287     12,293   5.06 %    
      Total Commercial Loans (FTE)   173,527     2,896   6.62 %    
        PPP Loans   3,529     408   45.89 %    
        Commercial Loans (FTE)   169,998     2,488   5.81 %    
      Commercial RE Loans   492,549     5,812   4.68 %    
      Consumer Loans   298,211     3,585   4.77 %    
    Total Investments (FTE)   5,694,280     54,770   3.81 %    
      Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE)   4,767,459     45,531   3.78 %    
        Corporate Securities   2,462,131     17,102   2.78 %    
        Collateralized Loan Obligations   1,590,164     22,801   5.61 %    
        Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   319,843     1,921   2.40 %    
        Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities   297,710     2,690   3.61 %    
        Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)   84,774     644   3.04 %    
        Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE)   12,837     373   11.63 %    
      Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE)   926,821     9,239   3.99 %    
        Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   109,100     575   2.11 %    
        Corporate Securities   720,752     7,815   4.34 %    
        Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)   96,969     849   3.50 %    
    Total Interest-Bearing Cash   272,017     2,567   3.69 %    
             
  Interest Expense Paid          
    Total Earning Assets   6,930,584     475   0.03 %    
    Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   3,412,189     475   0.06 %    
    Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   3,338,595     463   0.05 %    
      Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,287,304     96   0.03 %    
      Savings   1,917,370     280   0.06 %    
      Time less than $100K   74,201     51   0.27 %    
      Time greater than $100K   59,720     36   0.24 %    
    Total Short-Term Borrowings   73,594     12   0.06 %    
             
  Net Interest Income and          
  Margin (FTE)   $ 69,155   3.95 %    
             
    Q4'2021    
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /    
    Volume Expense Rate (a)    
             
  Interest & Fee Income Earned          
    Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,919,528   $ 43,621   2.52 %    
    Total Loans (FTE)   1,097,698     13,223   4.78 %    
      Total Commercial Loans (FTE)   259,007     3,187   4.88 %    
        PPP Loans   68,870     1,208   6.96 %    
        Commercial Loans (FTE)   190,137     1,979   4.13 %    
      Commercial RE Loans   538,177     6,492   4.79 %    
      Consumer Loans   300,514     3,544   4.68 %    
    Total Investments (FTE)   4,866,476     30,032   2.47 %    
      Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE)   4,533,494     27,900   2.45 %    
        Corporate Securities   2,652,661     18,385   2.77 %    
        Collateralized Loan Obligations   1,352,348     6,309   1.83 %    
        Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   422,721     2,123   2.01 %    
        Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)   91,412     717   3.14 %    
        Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE)   14,352     366   10.20 %    
      Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE)   332,982     2,132   2.56 %    
        Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   158,537     664   1.68 %    
        Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)   174,445     1,468   3.36 %    
    Total Interest-Bearing Cash   955,354     366   0.15 %    
             
  Interest Expense Paid          
    Total Earning Assets   6,919,528     504   0.03 %    
    Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   3,468,111     504   0.06 %    
    Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   3,326,350     479   0.06 %    
      Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,245,385     95   0.03 %    
      Savings   1,934,220     282   0.06 %    
      Time less than $100K   80,825     41   0.20 %    
      Time greater than $100K   65,920     61   0.37 %    
    Total Short-Term Borrowings   141,761     25   0.07 %    
             
  Net Interest Income and          
  Margin (FTE)   $ 43,117   2.49 %    
             
6. Noninterest Income.          
    (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)  
        %    
    Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022  
             
  Service Charges on Deposits $ 3,484   $ 3,580   -2.7 % $ 3,737    
  Merchant Processing Services   2,701     3,000   -10.0 %   2,925    
  Debit Card Fees   1,704     1,727   -1.4 %   1,594    
  Trust Fees   754     844   -10.7 %   810    
  ATM Processing Fees   646     488   32.4 %   594    
  Other Service Fees   416     449   -7.3 %   463    
  Financial Services Commissions   103     96   7.3 %   79    
  Life Insurance Gains   7     -   n/m     923    
  Other Noninterest Income   648     658   -1.5 %   693    
  Total Noninterest Income $ 10,463   $ 10,842   -3.5 % $ 11,818    
             
    Total Revenue (FTE) $ 79,618   $ 53,959   47.6 % $ 72,598    
    Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)   13.1 %   20.1 %     16.3 %  
    Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)   0.22 %   0.22 %     0.23 %  
    Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg.          
  Common Share (a) $ 11.74   $ 7.97   47.3 % $ 10.70    
             
        %    
    12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change    
             
  Service Charges on Deposits $ 14,490   $ 13,697   5.8 %    
  Merchant Processing Services   11,623     11,998   -3.1 %    
  Debit Card Fees (1)   7,879     6,859   14.9 %    
  Trust Fees   3,216     3,311   -2.9 %    
  ATM Processing Fees   2,160     2,280   -5.3 %    
  Other Service Fees   1,808     1,884   -4.0 %    
  Financial Services Commissions   417     356   17.1 %    
  Life Insurance Gains   930     -   n/m      
  Securities Gains   -     34   n/m      
  Other Noninterest Income   2,598     2,926   -11.2 %    
  Total Noninterest Income $ 45,121   $ 43,345   4.1 %    
             
    Total Revenue (FTE) $ 266,896   $ 217,496   22.7 %    
    Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)   16.9 %   19.9 %      
    Service Charges/Avg. Deposits   0.23 %   0.22 %      
    Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg./          
  Common Share $ 9.92   $ 8.10   22.5 %    
             
7. Noninterest Expense.          
    (dollars in thousands)  
        %    
    Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022  
             
  Salaries & Benefits $ 11,482   $ 11,436   0.4 % $ 11,311    
  Occupancy and Equipment   5,218     4,692   11.2 %   5,064    
  Outsourced Data Processing   2,390     2,357   1.4 %   2,434    
  Limited Partnership Operating Losses   1,431     800   78.9 %   1,431    
  Professional Fees   574     757   -24.2 %   582    
  Courier Service   700     572   22.4 %   671    
  Other Noninterest Expense   3,295     3,298   -0.1 %   3,274    
  Total Noninterest Expense $ 25,090   $ 23,912   4.9 % $ 24,767    
             
  Noninterest Expense/          
     Avg. Earning Assets (a)   1.44 %   1.37 %     1.40 %  
  Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)   31.5 %   44.3 %     34.1 %  
             
        %    
    12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change    
             
  Salaries & Benefits $ 46,125   $ 48,011   -3.9 %    
  Occupancy and Equipment   19,884     19,139   3.9 %    
  Outsourced Data Processing   9,684     9,601   0.9 %    
  Limited Partnership Operating Losses   5,724     2,620   118.5 %    
  Professional Fees   2,628     3,253   -19.2 %    
  Courier Service   2,614     2,177   20.1 %    
  Other Noninterest Expense   12,702     13,005   -2.3 %    
  Total Noninterest Expense $ 99,361   $ 97,806   1.6 %    
             
  Noninterest Expense/          
     Avg. Earning Assets   1.42 %   1.47 %      
  Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)   37.2 %   45.0 %      
             
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.          
    (dollars in thousands)  
        %    
    Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022  
             
  Average Total Loans $ 964,287   $ 1,097,698   -12.2 % $ 989,033    
             
  Beginning of Period Allowance for          
  Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL) $ 21,218   $ 23,882   -11.2 % $ 22,313    
  Provision for Credit Losses   6     -   n/m     -    
  Net ACLL Losses   (940 )   (368 ) n/m     (1,095 )  
  End of Period ACLL $ 20,284   $ 23,514   -13.7 % $ 21,218    
  Gross ACLL Recoveries /          
  Gross ACLL Losses   44 %   64 %     43 %  
             
  Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a)   0.39 %   0.13 %     0.44 %  
             
        %    
    12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change    
             
  Average Total Loans $ 997,964   $ 1,195,135   -16.5 %    
             
  Beginning of Period ACLL $ 23,514   $ 23,854   -1.4 %    
  Provision for Credit Losses   6     2   n/m      
  Net ACLL Losses   (3,236 )   (342 ) n/m      
  End of Period ACLL $ 20,284   $ 23,514   -13.7 %    
  Gross ACLL Recoveries /          
  Gross ACLL Losses   48 %   89 %      
             
  Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans   0.32 %   0.03 %      
             
    (dollars in thousands)  
        %    
    12/31/22 12/31/21 Change 9/30/22  
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 20,284   $ 23,514   -13.7 % $ 21,218    
  Allowance for Credit Losses on          
  Held to Maturity Securities   1     7   -78.4 %   7    
  Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 20,285   $ 23,521   -13.8 % $ 21,225    
             
  Allowance for Unfunded          
  Credit Commitments $ 201   $ 201   0.0 % $ 201    
             
9. Credit Quality.          
    (dollars in thousands)  
        %    
    12/31/22 12/31/21 Change 9/30/22  
             
  Nonperforming Loans:          
     Nonperforming Nonaccrual $ 146   $ 265   -44.9 % $ 131    
     Performing Nonaccrual   -     427   n/m     66    
  Total Nonaccrual Loans   146     692   -78.9 %   197    
  90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans   628     339   85.3 %   769    
  Total Nonperforming Loans $ 774   $ 1,031   -24.9 % $ 966    
             
  Total Loans Outstanding $ 958,488   $ 1,068,126   -10.3 % $ 979,033    
             
  Total Assets   6,950,317     7,461,026   -6.8 %   7,177,025    
             
  Loans:          
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 20,284   $ 23,514   -13.7 % $ 21,218    
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /          
  Loans   2.12 %   2.20 %     2.17 %  
  Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans   0.08 %   0.10 %     0.10 %  
             
10. Capital.          
    (in thousands, except per-share amounts)  
        %    
    12/31/22 12/31/21 Change 9/30/22  
             
  Shareholders' Equity $ 602,110   $ 827,102   -27.2 % $ 538,988    
  Total Assets   6,950,317     7,461,026   -6.8 %   7,177,025    
  Shareholders' Equity/          
     Total Assets   8.66 %   11.09 %     7.51 %  
  Shareholders' Equity/          
     Total Loans   62.82 %   77.43 %     55.05 %  
  Tangible Common Equity Ratio   7.03 %   9.60 %     5.91 %  
  Common Shares Outstanding   26,913     26,866   0.2 %   26,911    
  Common Equity Per Share $ 22.37   $ 30.79   -27.3 % $ 20.03    
  Market Value Per Common Share   59.01     57.73   2.2 %   52.29    
             
    (shares in thousands)  
        %    
    Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022  
  Share Repurchase Programs:          
    Total Shares Repurchased   -     -   n/m     -    
    Average Repurchase Price   -     -   n/m     -    
    Net Shares Issued   (2 )   -   n/m     (15 )  
             
        %    
    12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change    
             
    Total Shares Repurchased   3     4   n/m      
    Average Repurchase Price $ 58.66   $ 61.09   n/m      
    Net Shares Issued   (47 )   (59 ) n/m      
             
11. Period-End Balance Sheets.          
    (unaudited, dollars in thousands)  
        %    
    12/31/22 12/31/21 Change 9/30/22  
  Assets:          
    Cash and Due from Banks $ 294,236   $ 1,132,085   -74.0 % $ 413,665    
             
    Debt Securities Available for Sale          
      Corporate Securities   2,099,955     2,746,735   -23.5 %   2,138,508    
      Collateralized Loan Obligations   1,572,883     1,386,355   13.5 %   1,587,622    
      Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   286,048     411,726   -30.5 %   296,689    
      Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities   290,853     -   n/m     272,525    
      Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions   82,004     93,920   -12.7 %   80,987    
      Other Debt Securities Available for Sale   -     119   n/m     -    
    Total Debt Securities Available for Sale   4,331,743     4,638,855   -6.6 %   4,376,331    
             
    Debt Securities Held to Maturity          
      Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   104,852     148,390   -29.3 %   112,371    
      Corporate Securities   721,854     -   n/m     720,154    
      Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (2)   89,207     158,006   -43.5 %   103,742    
    Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (2)   915,913     306,396   198.9 %   936,267    
             
    Loans   958,488     1,068,126   -10.3 %   979,033    
    Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans   (20,284 )   (23,514 ) -13.7 %   (21,218 )  
    Total Loans, net   938,204     1,044,612   -10.2 %   957,815    
             
    Premises and Equipment, net   28,819     31,155   -7.5 %   29,756    
    Identifiable Intangibles, net   583     835   -30.2 %   644    
    Goodwill   121,673     121,673   0.0 %   121,673    
    Other Assets   319,146     185,415   72.1 %   340,874    
             
  Total Assets $ 6,950,317   $ 7,461,026   -6.8 % $ 7,177,025    
             
  Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:          
    Deposits:          
      Noninterest-Bearing $ 2,947,277   $ 3,069,080   -4.0 % $ 3,069,907    
      Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,273,143     1,260,869   1.0 %   1,338,855    
      Savings   1,874,115     1,940,395   -3.4 %   1,949,711    
      Time   130,755     143,612   -9.0 %   136,783    
    Total Deposits   6,225,290     6,413,956   -2.9 %   6,495,256    
             
    Short-Term Borrowed Funds   57,792     146,246   -60.5 %   76,886    
    Other Liabilities   65,125     73,722   -11.7 %   65,895    
  Total Liabilities   6,348,207     6,633,924   -4.3 %   6,638,037    
             
  Shareholders' Equity:          
    Common Equity:          
      Paid-In Capital   475,121     471,043   0.9 %   474,732    
      Accumulated Other          
        Comprehensive (Loss) Income   (256,105 )   49,664   n/m     (290,797 )  
      Retained Earnings   383,094     306,395   25.0 %   355,053    
  Total Shareholders' Equity   602,110     827,102   -27.2 %   538,988    
             
  Total Liabilities and          
     Shareholders' Equity $ 6,950,317   $ 7,461,026   -6.8 % $ 7,177,025    
             
12. Income Statements.          
    (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)  
        %    
    Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022  
  Interest & Fee Income:          
  Loans $ 12,201   $ 13,124   -7.0 % $ 12,208    
  Equity Securities   153     129   18.6 %   127    
  Debt Securities Available for Sale   45,216     27,598   63.8 %   39,100    
  Debt Securities Held to Maturity   9,061     1,824   396.8 %   6,625    
  Interest-Bearing Cash   2,567     366   601.4 %   2,742    
  Total Interest & Fee Income   69,198     43,041   60.8 %   60,802    
             
  Interest Expense:          
    Transaction Deposits   96     95   1.1 %   94    
    Savings Deposits   280     282   -0.7 %   290    
    Time Deposits   87     102   -14.7 %   86    
    Short-Term Borrowed Funds   12     25   -52.0 %   17    
  Total Interest Expense   475     504   -5.8 %   487    
             
  Net Interest Income   68,723     42,537   61.6 %   60,315    
             
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     -   n/m     -    
             
  Noninterest Income:          
    Service Charges   3,484     3,580   -2.7 %   3,737    
    Merchant Processing Services   2,701     3,000   -10.0 %   2,925    
  Debit Card Fees   1,704     1,727   -1.4 %   1,594    
    Trust Fees   754     844   -10.7 %   810    
    ATM Processing Fees   646     488   32.4 %   594    
    Other Service Fees   416     449   -7.3 %   463    
    Financial Services Commissions   103     96   7.3 %   79    
    Life Insurance Gains   7     -   n/m     923    
    Other Noninterest Income   648     658   -1.5 %   693    
  Total Noninterest Income   10,463     10,842   -3.5 %   11,818    
             
  Noninterest Expense:          
    Salaries and Benefits   11,482     11,436   0.4 %   11,311    
    Occupancy and Equipment   5,218     4,692   11.2 %   5,064    
    Outsourced Data Processing   2,390     2,357   1.4 %   2,434    
    Limited Partnership Operating Losses   1,431     800   78.9 %   1,431    
    Professional Fees   574     757   -24.2 %   582    
    Courier Service   700     572   22.4 %   671    
    Other Noninterest Expense   3,295     3,298   -0.1 %   3,274    
  Total Noninterest Expense   25,090     23,912   4.9 %   24,767    
             
  Income Before Income Taxes   54,096     29,467   83.6 %   47,366    
  Income Tax Provision   14,752     7,747   90.4 %   12,606    
  Net Income $ 39,344   $ 21,720   81.1 % $ 34,760    
             
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,912     26,866   0.2 %   26,906    
  Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   26,924     26,875   0.2 %   26,916    
             
  Per Common Share Data:          
    Basic Earnings $ 1.46   $ 0.81   80.2 % $ 1.29    
    Diluted Earnings   1.46     0.81   80.2 %   1.29    
    Dividends Paid   0.42     0.42   0.0 %   0.42    
             
        %    
    12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change    
  Interest & Fee Income:          
  Loans $ 49,682   $ 57,558   -13.7 %    
  Equity Securities   537     458   17.2 %    
  Debt Securities Available for Sale   144,646     105,420   37.2 %    
  Debt Securities Held to Maturity   19,101     8,875   115.2 %    
  Interest-Bearing Cash   7,790     1,132   588.2 %    
  Total Interest & Fee Income   221,756     173,443   27.9 %    
             
  Interest Expense:          
    Transaction Deposits   369     378   -2.4 %    
    Savings Deposits   1,141     1,067   6.9 %    
    Time Deposits   336     432   -22.2 %    
    Short-Term Borrowed Funds   79     78   1.3 %    
  Total Interest Expense   1,925     1,955   -1.5 %    
             
  Net Interest Income   219,831     171,488   28.2 %    
             
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     -   n/m      
             
  Noninterest Income:          
    Service Charges   14,490     13,697   5.8 %    
    Merchant Processing Services   11,623     11,998   -3.1 %    
  Debit Card Fees (1)   7,879     6,859   14.9 %    
    Trust Fees   3,216     3,311   -2.9 %    
    ATM Processing Fees   2,160     2,280   -5.3 %    
    Other Service Fees   1,808     1,884   -4.0 %    
    Financial Services Commissions   417     356   17.1 %    
    Life Insurance Gains   930     -   n/m      
    Securities Gains   -     34   n/m      
    Other Operating   2,598     2,926   -11.2 %    
  Total Noninterest Income   45,121     43,345   4.1 %    
             
  Noninterest Expense:          
    Salaries and Benefits   46,125     48,011   -3.9 %    
    Occupancy and Equipment   19,884     19,139   3.9 %    
    Outsourced Data Processing   9,684     9,601   0.9 %    
    Limited Partnership Operating Losses   5,724     2,620   118.5 %    
    Professional Fees   2,628     3,253   -19.2 %    
    Courier Service   2,614     2,177   20.1 %    
    Other Operating   12,702     13,005   -2.3 %    
  Total Noninterest Expense   99,361     97,806   1.6 %    
             
  Income Before Income Taxes   165,591     117,027   41.5 %    
  Income Tax Provision   43,557     30,518   42.7 %    
  Net Income $ 122,034   $ 86,509   41.1 %    
             
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,895     26,855   0.1 %    
  Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   26,907     26,870   0.1 %    
             
  Per Common Share Data:          
  Basic Earnings $ 4.54   $ 3.22   41.0 %    
  Diluted Earnings   4.54     3.22   41.0 %    
  Dividends Paid   1.68     1.65   1.8 %    
             
             
  Footnotes and Abbreviations:          
             
  (1) The Company received a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network in the first quarter 2022.  
             
  (2) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at December 31, 2022, $7 thousand at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.  
             
  (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.  
             
  (a) Annualized          
             
  Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.    

 



 


