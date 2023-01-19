Submit Release
Worldwide Demand for Surface Protection Films and Tapes Is Forecasted To Increase at A CAGR Of 8.5%: Fact.MR Report

Sales Of Surface Protection Tapes Are Driven By The Rising Use Of These Solutions Owing To Their Ease Of Removal, Ease Of Application, And Durability

/EIN News/ -- Rockville , Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surface protection tapes market has been estimated to reach a value of US$ 36 billion by the end of 2033, as per a new research analysis published by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence. Worldwide demand for surface protection films & tapes is forecasted to increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 8.5% over the decade.

A surface protection tape is a substrate that is connected to any adhesive layer. These tapes are manufactured to inhibit the surface from any sort of marks and safeguard it from different dust particles present in the air or to protect against scratches on the surface. Adhesive tapes ensure protection of the surface from chemicals, surface-eroding fumes, and temperatures. Surface protection films and tapes ensure residue-free protection for different surfaces, including those that are polished, mill-finished, or painted. In addition, these tapes provide excellent protection against scratches and damage. UV and weather resistance, adjustable peel force, and no adhesive residue are some of the significant properties of surface protection tapes.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8243


Report Attributes

              Details
Historical Data          2023 - 2032
Value Projection (2032)           US$ 36 Billion
Growth Rate (2022-2032)                8.5% CAGR
No. of Pages                170 pages
No. of Tables               84 Tables
No. of Figures              112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global surface protection tapes market is valued at US$ 15.9 billion in 2023.
  • Demand for surface protection film tapes is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 36 billion by 2033-end.
  • The market in Canada is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2033.
  • Sales of surface protection tapes in Germany are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6% through 2033.
  • The surface protection tapes market is predicted to register 8.5% CAGR over the decade.

Customization on This Report Is Available: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8243

Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers of surface protection tapes are investing at an increased rate in product innovation and development.

For instance,

  • Tesa (Germany), in March 2019, invested more than 30 million euros (US$ 34 million) for the expansion of its Suzhou site in China. This unit will focus on manufacturing precision adhesive tapes. Further, the initiative is estimated to expand the manufacturing abilities of the company while meeting the requirements of electronics and automotive industries.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are adopting different strategies, such as novel product launches, collaborations, and others for the generation of growth opportunities over the coming years.

For instance:

  • Toray Industries, Inc. in October 2021 developed a novel version of Lumirror. This newly launched version comes with a range of biaxially oriented polymer films. The film eliminates surface defects available at coarse protrusions.
  • The Intertape Polymer group in May 2021 announced the launching of a novel flame-retardant polyethylene tape named PEFR. This solution is ideal for application in long-term storage, heavy equipment preservation, marine, surface protection, and abatement.

Prominent players in the global surface protection tapes market are Ajit Industries Private Limited, Tuftape Fzco, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Scapa Group, Integument Technologies, Inc., Mexim Adhesive Tapes Pvt. Ltd., Rhira Industries LLC, and Tesa SE.

Segmentation of Surface Protection Tapes Industry Research

  • By Type :
    • Polyethylene (PE)
    • Polypropylene (PP)
    • Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
    • Others
  • By Industry :
    • Building & Construction
    • Electronics & Appliances
    • Automotive
    • Others
  • By Material :
    • Polished Metals
    • Glass
    • Plastics
    • Others
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

Full Access of this Report Is Availablehttps://www.factmr.com/checkout/8243

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global surface protection tapes market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), others), industry (building & construction, electronics & appliances, automotive, others), and material (polished metals, glass, plastics, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Table of Content

1. Global Market - Executive Summary

    1.1. Global Market Overview

    1.2. Demand Side Trends

    1.3. Supply Side Trends

    1.4. Fact.MR Analysis and Recommendations

2. Global Market Overview

    2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

    2.2. Market Introduction and Definition

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

    3.1. Risk Assessment

        3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Surface Protection Tapes

        3.1.2. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Aprotic Solvent Prices

        3.1.3. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

        3.1.4. Impact on Market and Value (US$ Mn)

            3.1.4.1. Likely Loss of Value in 2022

            3.1.4.2. Mid-term and Long Term Forecast

    3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

    3.3. Formulation and Type Development Trends

4. Market Background and foundation Data Points

    4.1. Need of the Hour for Industries

    4.2. Industry Wise Industry 4.0

TOC Contd…..

About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact: 
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog


