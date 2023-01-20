Beacon Lake's Phase 3B Grand Opening Celebration

Beacon Lake Realtor Event for Phase 3B Grand Opening Beacon Lake's Winter Carnival Event

Realtors and prospective homebuyers are invited to explore a thriving community at the Beacon Lake Winter Carnival and Taste of Beacon Lake Realtor Event.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beacon Lake community is excited to announce that phase 3B of their site development plan is now complete. Prospective homebuyers will now have the opportunity to explore four new home designs from award-winning builders.

Beacon Lake is a family-centric community that is located on over 630 acres of nature reserve. The community provides residents with convenience, resort-style amenities, and the best schools and hospitals in the area.

Beacon Lake has unveiled several new home models with phase 3B. These homes feature a variety of floor plans with 2400+ sq. ft, 3-5 bedrooms, and 3-4 bathrooms. Prospective homebuyers will also have the opportunity to choose from a variety of unique architectural options.

Beacon Lake has grown significantly over the past several years. Upon its initial development, the community featured only 302 single-family homes. Beacon Lake now offers over 1400 single-family homes and townhomes.

Beacon Lake will be hosting two events in celebration of these latest developments. The first event, the Taste of Beacon Lake Realtor Event, will be held on Thursday, February 2nd, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm. During this event, Beacon Lake welcomes realtors to come out and enjoy wine and tapas and explore their latest homes. Realtors who attend the event will also be entered into a drawing for $1000.

On Saturday, February 4th, Beacon Lake will be hosting a Winter Carnival for families in the area. Beacon lake invites locals to come and out and explore the growing community. The event will take place from 10:30 am-1 pm. Both events are free and will feature food, drinks, and live entertainment.

Beacon Lake continues to offer its residents neighborhood amenity upgrades, including a brand new lakeside pocket park. The park is located closer to the gate community within Beacon Lake, the Landing, and offers residents a variety of amenities, such as a grill area for cooking and entertaining, as well as a playground for children to enjoy.

This exciting new addition to Beacon Lake's community is sure to be a hit with residents and provide a beautiful and convenient place to spend time with friends and family.

Beacon Lake is a growing community that is conveniently located between Saint Augustine and Jacksonville. Prospective homebuyers and interested realtors can reach out to Beacon Lake directly on their website.

More About Beacon Lake

Beacon Lake features homes from award-winning builders and offers residents an extensive list of resort-style amenities.

Beacon Lake Community Amenities:

- 43-Acre Paddle-Friendly Lake

- 8,200 Sq. Ft. Lake House

- Community Events

- Dog Park

- Kayak/Canoe Area

- Sand Beach

- Splash Park

- State-of-the-Art Fitness Facility

- Tennis Courts

Beacon Lake is a well-sought community that provides residents with access to some of the best schools, hospitals, golf courses, and beaches in the state.

If you are considering relocating to the St. Johns County, Florida area, reach out to Beacon Lake directly at https://www.beaconlake.com/