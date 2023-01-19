The Ontario Government selects NURO to exhibit at Arab Health 2023

NURO is pleased to announce its selection by the Ontario Life Sciences Export Mission to exhibit at Arab Health 2023, the World's premium healthcare event.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- NURO is pleased to announce that it has been selected by the Government of Ontario, Canada to exhibit at Arab Health 2023, the World's premium healthcare event.Arab Health will be bringing together 5,000 exhibitors and over 60,000 professional visitors from 170 countries at the Dubai World Trade Centre during the 4 days of the show, from January 30th until February 2nd, 2023. For 44 years, Arab Health has powered the latest innovations in healthcare and continues to be at the center of healthcare developments and opportunities in the Middle East and beyond, with key stakeholders collaborating and making healthcare a more sustainable, positive impact industry."With this selection from the Ontario Life Sciences Export Mission for Arab Health 2023, we are positioning NURO in a truly unique position as one of the key leaders in Non-Invasive Neurotechnology while demonstrating that we are able to diligently deploy our brain-based NUOS product line safely and without any surgery of any kind for non-communicating patients anywhere in the World. In addition, we will further introduce to thousands of experts our brand new patented PAD technology for the early detection and the continuous monitoring of Alzheimer's disease and other neurological conditions, primarily aimed at general practitioners as an affordable, portable, practical and wireless alternative to the much larger and more costly fMRI and PET scanning technologies." says Francois Gand, the Founder and CEO of NURO.With NURO MIDDLE EAST LLC. out of Dubai established last year, NURO continues its global expansion and participating now at Arab Health 2023 solidifies further its strategy by exhibiting its unique zero-surgery neurotechnologies at one of the largest conferences in the World.To meet with NURO's team at Arab Health 2023, please visit the Ontario / Canada Pavilion in Hall 7, Booth A 50.For more information about NURO, the NUOS and the PAD technologies, please visit: www.nuro.worldFor more information about Arab Health 2023, please visit: https://www.arabhealthonline.com To contact NURO MIDDLE EAST LLC. in Dubai, UAE, please reach out to Mohamad Nuwaila via mohamad@nuro.world.