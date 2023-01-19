Monthly Sessions: Mental Health Promotion in the School Setting

Project ECHO© presents Mental Health Promotion in the School Setting ECHO Monthly Sessions begin on January 23, 2023, the 4th Monday of the month from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm on ZOOM. Bring your most challenging cases to colleagues and a panel of subject matter experts for review and recommendations. Access tools to foster positive social, emotional, and behavioral skills, and well-being for all. Join as your schedule allows. CEUs available upon survey completion.

Audience: Anyone working in the School Setting

Cost: Free

SESSION TOPICS:

Supporting Students with Anxiety

Building Emotional Resilience

Solutions for Challenging Behaviors

Trauma Sensitive De-Escalation

Promoting Rational Thinking

Connecting: Family-School-Community

Register here. (Once you register, you’ll receive convenient, day-of Zoom access direct to your inbox.)

Download a PDF flyer.

For further questions contact sbillings@mcd.org.