Monthly Sessions: Mental Health Promotion in the School Setting

Project ECHO© presents Mental Health Promotion in the School Setting ECHO Monthly Sessions begin on January 23, 2023, the 4th Monday of the month from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm on ZOOM. Bring your most challenging cases to colleagues and a panel of subject matter experts for review and recommendations. Access tools to foster positive social, emotional, and behavioral skills, and well-being for all. Join as your schedule allows. CEUs available upon survey completion.
Audience: Anyone working in the School Setting
Cost: Free
SESSION TOPICS:
- Supporting Students with Anxiety
- Building Emotional Resilience
- Solutions for Challenging Behaviors
- Trauma Sensitive De-Escalation
- Promoting Rational Thinking
- Connecting: Family-School-Community
Register here. (Once you register, you’ll receive convenient, day-of Zoom access direct to your inbox.)
Download a PDF flyer.
For further questions contact sbillings@mcd.org.