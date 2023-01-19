Press Releases

01/19/2023

Attorney General Tong Joins Coalition Supporting New York Concealed Carry Law

Coalition Argues Law Does Not Violate Second Amendment

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general supporting New York’s concealed carry regulations by asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined certain aspects of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA). In an amicus brief , the coalition argue that the lower court’s decision was wrong because the enjoined provisions of the CCIA are consistent with Supreme Court precedent and with a long tradition of states enacting similar regulations to meet their responsibility to protect residents from the harmful effects of gun violence.

“Commonsense public safety restrictions are constitutional and necessary. New York’s concealed carry regulations are reasonable measures needed to protect the public from gun violence, and they should be upheld,” said Attorney General Tong.

In the brief, the coalition explain the CCIA requirements that establish concealed carry license requirements and implement restrictions on carrying firearms in certain sensitive places, such as public parks, airports and places of religious worship, are constitutional and effective.

The coalition argues licensing requirements offer a straightforward and effective way to screen out individuals who lack the character, temperament, or judgment necessary to be trusted with a potentially deadly weapon and restrictions on public firearm carriage in sensitive places protect people from the heightened risk of violence in those locations.

Joining Connecticut in the filing the brief are the attorneys general of California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, the Northern Mariana Islands, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

