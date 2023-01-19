NaturalShrimp Announces Successful Initial Launch of Online Ordering Home Delivery Program

NaturalShrimp, Inc. SHMP, a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today reported a first successful month with strong demand after launching its online ordering home delivery program and e-commerce website at www.naturalshrimpharvest-select.com on December 9, 2022.

NaturalShrimp's Harvest-Select online retail store, launched just in time for the holiday season, is led by NaturalShrimp Chef and Director of e-commerce Douwe Iedema. Product availability includes fresh harvested heads-on shrimp and Chef Douwe's long-awaited shrimp cocktail sauce. Unique NaturalShrimp sauces and spices, recipe books and instructional videos for the home cook will be available soon as well.

"The first month of our e-commerce website was a tremendous success, experiencing high demand and the sell-out of our dedicated product supply for this initial launch," said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. "We wanted to keep our promise of opening online ordering to our shareholders in time for the holidays, and the pilot launch allowed us to conduct research, understand market demand, and gather feedback to proactively implement improvements before we launch fully to the public. From the feedback, our web development team is implementing UX/UI improvements and our fulfillment team is implementing a QA process and packaging improvements.

"We are now focused on finishing the build-out of our own fulfillment center for the online ordering home delivery program, which we anticipated would be finished by the end of 2022. However, due to supply chain issues with materials, we have experienced some delays. The fulfillment center, located within our partner facility, will make it possible to process thousands of pounds of shrimp not only for home delivery and serve as a hub for pickup and delivery to local chefs.

"We are also ramping up our brand and marketing strategy, including the implementation of a CRM system to ensure the best digital customer journey and experience. We are strategizing paid media efforts such as deploying PPC Ads and Meta Ads, and entertaining other media opportunities to help drive our brand story. With the strong demand we received for this pilot launch, we believe we can significantly add to the success of our live shrimp sales program, enabling us to service our customers across an increasing number of sales channels as we continue with our growth strategy," concluded Easterling.

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Incorporated is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas, and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

