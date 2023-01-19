Raytheon Intelligence & Space Announced as Founding Sponsor of US Cyber Games®

Inspiring the next generation of cyber talent.

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katzcy ®, a certified woman-owned small business (WOSB), is pleased to announce Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business, as a founding sponsor of the US Cyber Games & Team . Raytheon Technologies has long been a supporter of STEM education, partnering with nonprofit organizations such as Girls Who Code, FIRST Robotics and NAF as part of its ten-year, $500 million corporate social responsibility initiative Connect Up, which is developing a strong, diverse and inclusive pipeline of talent in STEM-related fields.

"We firmly believe in the importance of investing in the future of cybersecurity, and that future is people from all backgrounds. Everyone is welcome in cybersecurity," explains Jon Check, executive director, Cyber Protection Solutions at Raytheon Intelligence & Space and a member of the US Cyber Games Advisory Board. "Programs like the U.S. Cyber Games, NCCDC and Girls who Code, are all vital to developing the talent that will secure our future. We see this as part of our mission to create a more secure world and defend our nation and way of life."

Raytheon Intelligence & Space breaks the definition of cybersecurity: Hiring the sharpest minds, actively hunting threats, and designing one-of-a-kind-never-been-done-before solutions. That's how they shake up the future and uncover new thinking to protect our nation's most vital infrastructure from cyberattacks.

"Cyber games are a fundamental element to developing the next generation of a diverse and well-qualified community of cybersecurity talent," states Jessica Gulick, US. Cyber Games commissioner and Katzcy CEO. "Games not only help build a better workforce, but they also keep the current workforce sharp and maintain a thriving community of cyber professionals prepared for what the future might hold in cyberattacks and possible disruptive innovations."

The US Cyber Games is led by Katzcy in collaboration with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The program—now in its second season—offers sponsorship opportunities at multiple levels. All funds benefit the team and are managed by our certified 501 (c)(3) fiscal partner. Learn more about the games, team, and sponsorship opportunities at www.uscybergames.com .

About Katzcy

As a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Katzcy is dedicated to growth, innovation, and progress. Through our PlayCyber ® business line, Katzcy is helping build a stronger and more diverse community of cybersecurity professionals by delivering exciting cyber games experiences. Our mission is to bring together and inspire the very best cybersecurity athletes and build a stronger and more diverse community by delivering the world's most exciting cybergames for players, fans, and sponsors. Visit www.katzcy.com and www.playcyber.com to learn more.

About Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business, delivers the disruptive technologies our customers need to succeed in any domain, against any challenge. A developer of advanced sensors, cyber services and software solutions, Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a decisive advantage to civil, military and commercial customers around the world. Learn more at www.raytheonintelligenceandspace.com/.

