Legal technology expert stresses the importance of early data assessment (EDA) as part of early case assessment and shares EDA best practices—in a new article from Messaging Architects

HOBOKEN, N.J. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and eDiscovery technology expert, explains how legal teams save time and money with early data assessment (EDA) in a new article. The informative article first asserts that EDA plays an essential role in achieving early case assessment, the key to eDiscovery savings.

After listing the benefits of early case assessment, the author identifies several EDA best practices. These include having an established information governance strategy, conducting data assessment in place, and investing in the right legal technology. These practices are said to improve efficiency, generate more precise insights, and result in better outcomes.

"Since nearly 98 percent of cases settle outside of court, streamlining the discovery phase becomes critical," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "As an essential component of early case assessment, EDA enhances case strategy and delivers substantial time and cost savings."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Legal Teams Save Time and Reduce Costs with Early Data Assessment."

The Importance of Early Data Assessment as Part of Early Case Assessment

"Early case assessment (ECA) refers to the process of evaluating all aspects of a pending legal case up front to determine risk, project costs and build strategy. As a central component of ECA, EDA involves running a preliminary eDiscovery to gather and evaluate potentially relevant information."

"EDA plays a particularly essential role because the scope and cost of discovery typically drives case strategy. Thus, effective EDA will deliver insights into the amount of potentially relevant data to gather and review, as well as the cost of that process. It will also allow the legal team to project the strength or weakness of the case."

ECA Delivers Critical Benefits

"The earlier and more efficiently the organization can complete ECA, the better. In the first place, an effective ECA helps the legal team understand the best possible outcome and make informed decisions about how to reach that outcome. By identifying important issues and potential roadblocks early on, they can then develop a focused and efficient strategy."

Best Practices for Effective Early Data Assessment

"Certain EDA best practices will improve efficiency, generating more precise insights and better outcomes. For instance, an established information governance strategy will simplify the data assessment process. When organizations know the state and quality of their data, where it lives, who owns it and how to access it, eDiscovery becomes much less complex."

Legal Technology Partners

Legal technology partners like Messaging Architects help legal teams choose and implement eDiscovery tools best suited to their needs. They also help organizations build a solid information governance strategy, ensuring eDiscovery readiness.

