Hornetsecurity Appoints New Regional Manager for UK, Benelux and Nordic Regions

Irvin Shillingford to lead cybersecurity business in key regions as part of strategic business

growth plan

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornetsecurity, a leading global provider of email security, backup and security awareness training services, has appointed Irvin Shillingford to run its Northern European regional team.

Shillingford brings more than 30 years' experience of growing cyber and software solutions at key businesses. He has held several senior leadership roles running business development teams while successfully leveraging the channel to reach mutual growth goals. His experience will help to extend Hornetsecurity's reach and growth across the UK, Benelux and Nordics.

Shillingford's appointment is part of Hornetsecurity's strategic growth plan for 2023, with the business looking to increase product availability, deliver excellent customer service and support in limiting cyber threats to all its clients.

Daniel Blank, COO of Hornetsecurity, said: "Northern Europe is a key strategic region for us with increasingly high revenue potential. Outside of the US, it holds the greatest footprint of Microsoft 365, with the UK and the Netherlands noted within the top five usage countries*. Our flagship solutions excel in these environments, so it was essential we appointed the right candidate to lead the growing team and to religiously support mutual success with our resellers, MSPs and distributors. We are excited to see where Irvin will take the growth levels."

Irvin Shillingford, Regional Manager Northern Europe, commented: "I'm excited to join Hornetsecurity at a key growth phase for the business. My knowledge of the regions and extensive commercial experience will enable me to make a positive contribution in a senior leadership role and drive this company forward."

Shilllingford's appointment is effective immediately.

About Hornetsecurity Group

Hornetsecurity is a leading global email cloud security, backup, and awareness training provider, which secures companies of all sizes across the world. Its award-winning product portfolio covers all key areas of email security, including spam and virus filtering, protection against phishing and ransomware, legally compliant archiving, and encryption — as well as email, endpoint and virtual machine backup, replication, and recovery. Its fully automated Security Awareness Training features realistic spear phishing simulations and AI-powered e-training to build sustainable security cultures. Hornetsecurity's flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is the most extensive next-gen cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. With more than 400 employees in 12 regional offices, Hornetsecurity is headquartered in Hanover, Germany and operates through its international network of 8,000+ channel partners and MSPs, and its 11 redundant, secured data centers. Its premium services are used by 50,000 customers including Swisscom, Telefónica, KONICA MINOLTA, LVM Versicherung and CLAAS.

Media Contact

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR

352230@email4pr.com

888-317-4687 ext. 707

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hornetsecurity-appoints-new-regional-manager-for-uk-benelux-and-nordic-regions-301724769.html

SOURCE Hornetsecurity