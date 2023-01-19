PayParity by Trusaic is Certified by SAP® as Built on SAP® Business Technology Platform

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Capitol Consulting, doing business as Trusaic , announced today that its PayParity solution has achieved SAP® certification as built on SAP® Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), SAP's unified, business-centric platform that helps companies decide confidently, act with integrity, connect processes, data, and experiences, and achieve continued business innovation.

"We are excited to announce that PayParity has achieved SAP certification as built on SAP Business Technology Platform," said Robert Sheen, CEO, Trusaic. "The ability of PayParity to interoperate with SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central Payroll and SAP® SuccessFactors® Compensation will greatly benefit our current and future customers."

PayParity is built on SAP BTP with SAP Integration Suite and integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll and SAP SuccessFactors Compensation. PayParity helps organizations to create a more equitable workforce through powerful data analytics and tracking for ongoing monitoring. The powerful workplace equity software solution enables organizations to achieve pay equity and prevent pay inequity from being created, elevate their brand in the eyes of important stakeholders, and reduce litigation exposure.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for the product PayParity is built on SAP BTP. This solution is SAP certified to run using the integration capabilities available in SAP BTP.

Trusaic is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Trusaic

At First Capitol Consulting, Inc., doing business asTrusaic, we believe the workplace should work for everyone. We are a workplace equity technology company committed to advancing social good by helping organizations achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, assist economically disadvantaged individuals with finding work, and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare. With data-driven, people-centered solutions designed to solve HR's most complex workforce challenges, our mission is to create a better working world.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

Matt Gotchy

213-814-5760

352319@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payparity-by-trusaic-is-certified-by-sap-as-built-on-sap-business-technology-platform-301725500.html

SOURCE Trusaic