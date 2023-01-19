DNA My Dog Announces the Latest in Consumer Canine DNA Testing Services

DNA My Dog is at the frontier of canine genetics by offering enhanced services using innovative technology to help pet parents connect the dots in their dog's DNA, allowing them to forge deeper bonds with their pets.

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the first organizations to offer a consumer-based Canine DNA test, DNA My Dog introduces the latest dog breed analysis service with their new Essential Breed ID test and Premium Breed ID test, which uses an extensive database of over 350 breeds. Harnessing next-generation CNV genetic technology, clients can expect a test like no other.

In addition to its breed analysis services, the company offers a low-cost at-home Canine Allergy Test to help dog owners identify any sensitivities their pooch may be experiencing. The service tests for over 120 food and environmental allergens so pet parents can get to the root of their dog's allergies.

With a background in animal rescue and a Master's in Veterinary Science, specializing in Veterinary Forensics, Mindy Tenenbaum founded the company with a simple mission: to help pet parents around the world connect the dots and forge deeper bonds with their dogs.

"Helping build strong bonds between dogs and people is in our DNA," said Tenenbaum. "We have taken the time to sit back and listen to what pet parents want and develop our new testing service with their needs in mind. We also offer the best price points available for this level of testing."

Keeping in line with its advancements in canine genetics, DNA My Dog is the only consumer company to provide Canine Genetic Age Testing, a patent-pending telomere test that measures the cellular aging of a dog, which is a remarkable indicator of health. They also offer the world's only Deceased Dog DNA testing service, allowing curious pet parents to discover the breeds in their dog after they have passed on.

ABOUT DNA MY DOG

Established in 2008, DNA My Dog is one of the longest-standing canine genetics testing companies to date and has had a front-row seat in the evolving relationship between people and their four-legged friends. DNA MY Dog is proud to offer affordable testing services with accurate results, quick turnaround times, and global shipping.

