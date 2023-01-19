IABC/Toronto to host acclaimed Indigenous storytellers Jesse Wente, Tanya Talaga & Danis Goulet

Professional communicators, marketers & PR pros invited to an important panel discussion on communications and reconciliation

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Toronto chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC/Toronto) invites professional communicators, marketers, PR professionals and storytellers to join in an impactful panel discussion about the power of story to move reconciliation forward. The virtual event takes place February 15 at noon eastern standard time.

IABC/Toronto's 2022 BMO Communicator of the Year , Jesse Wente, will be joined by prominent Indigenous leaders, Anishinaabe journalist Tanya Talaga and award-winning writer and film director Danis Goulet. They will share insights into how storytelling can shape people's understanding, the role it plays in reconciliation, and how Indigenous storytelling is effecting change. The thought-provoking discussion will be moderated by Priya Bates, ABC, MC, SCMPⓇ, IABC Fellow and will include a Q&A.

"This is an opportunity for professional communicators to learn how to create space for conversations about the relationship between Canada and Indigenous peoples," says Wente. "Participants will leave with a deeper appreciation of Indigenous storytelling and its role in reconciliation and right relations."

"Any Canadian communications professional who has been grappling with questions about how their organization should be addressing reconciliation will benefit from this session," says Amie Silverwood, IABC/Toronto's vice president of Programs. "Wente, Talaga and Goulet will share a variety of storytelling methods that inform, inspire and transform perceptions of Indigenous peoples and our shared history."

Date: February 15, 2023

Time: Noon to 1:15 PM

Fees:

$25 : IABC member rate ( $28.25 with HST)

: IABC member rate ( with HST) $35 : Non-member rate ( $39.55 with HST)

Members of Indigenous communities are invited to attend free of charge

About Jesse Wente

Jesse Wente is the recipient of IABC/Toronto's 2022 BMO Communicator of the Year . An outspoken advocate for Indigenous rights and First Nations, Métis, and Inuit art, Wente is best known for his work as a film and pop culture columnist for the CBC's Metro Morning. He is also the founding director of the Indigenous Screen Office, Chair of the Canada Council for the Arts, and Senior Fellow of Massey College. Wente's first book "Unreconciled: Family, Truth and Indigenous Resistance" is a national bestseller.

About Danis Goulet

Originally from La Ronge, Saskatchewan, Danis Goulet is a Cree/Métis writer and director. She is a member of the TIFF Board and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Goulet has won numerous accolades including a TIFF Tribute Award, a Directors Guild of Canada's Discovery Award, 11 Canadian Screen Award nominations and two wins. Her renowned debut feature "Night Raiders" screened at TIFF and the Berlin International Film Festival. Recent directorial projects include an episode for "Alaska Daily" (The Weekend), and the critically-acclaimed episode "Mabel" for "Reservation Dogs".

About Tanya Talaga

Tanya Talaga is an award-winning Anishinaabe author, producer, journalist and speaker. Her mother is from Fort William First Nation and father was Polish Canadian. She was named the 2017–2018 Atkinson Fellow in Public Policy. Talaga holds five honourary doctorates and was the first Anishinaabe woman to be CBC Massey Lecturer (2018). She currently heads up Makwa Creative Inc., a production company amplifying Indigenous voices through film, TV and podcast. Her third book, "The Knowing: the Enduring Legacy of Indian Residential Schools," will be released in fall 2023.

About IABC/Toronto's BMO Communicator of the Year Award

Since 1997, IABC/Toronto's Communicator of the Year Award has recognized a Greater Toronto Area executive who has demonstrated leadership and communications skills drive business results or has had a substantially positive influence on the community. Only one person is recognized as the Communicator of the Year each year.

About IABC/Toronto

IABC/Toronto is the largest chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators. IABC is recognized as the professional association of choice for professional communicators and is committed to establishing and supporting the highest professional standards of quality and innovation in organizational communications.

