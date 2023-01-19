Design911 Open Doors to New European Porsche Parts Warehouse

Porsche part market leaders Design911 have opened a new European warehouse in the Netherlands. This bold expansion secures fast delivery across a vast range of branded Porsche car parts.

/EIN News/ -- Brentwood , United Kingdom, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the impact of Brexit becoming increasingly inconvenient and cumbersome for European customers, Design911, the market leader in supplying Porsche parts for general servicing, re-building, restoration and tuning of Porsches is pleased to have opened the doors to its new European warehouse - based in Heijningen, Netherlands.



Previously, customers based in the European Union could expect to wait up to 10 days to receive car parts and to receive unexpected fees due to newly enforced guidelines surrounding export.

The launch of this European Porsche parts warehouse now enables Design911 to provide next day Porsche parts delivery across Europe, from Porsche brakes to Porsche gifts and memorabilia with no additional fees for the consumer.

Design911 was established in 1995 after Managing Director Karl Chopra, a true Porsche enthusiast, developed a particular sense for sourcing hard-to-get Porsche parts after two decades of rebuilding, restoring and customising Porsches.



Mr Chopra said: ”While payment processing and other administrative functions continue to be handled by our Headquarters in the UK, we import directly to our new Dutch warehouse and, alongside this, our new site features six goods-in stations and a matching number for goods out, which allows us to satisfy orders even during busier times.



The opening of our new warehouse was a critical part of our plan during 2022 as we did not want our European customers to feel alienated by vastly delayed shipping times and additional fees that they had no control over - providing a quick, fair and reliable service wherever you are has been, and continues to be, the foundation of Design 911.”



Consumers of Design 911, regardless of location, have come to expect fast delivery as standard. European customers with branded and Porsche OEM parts needs will receive it in the fastest time possible, and that can now be guaranteed.



European customers can now say goodbye to the concerns of shipping delays and fees caused as a result of Brexit and shop millions of Porsche parts Europe, with prompt and dependable service.

