Particle Size Analysis Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 558 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 6%: Facts & Factors

The global particle size analysis market size was valued at USD 371 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 558 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022- 2028), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are HORIBA, Malvern Panalytical Ltd, Beckman Coulter Inc., Anton Paar GmbH, DANDONG HMKTEST INSTRUMENT CO.LTD., Bettersize Instruments Ltd., Brookhaven Instruments, Fritsch GmbH, LS Instruments AG, METLLER TOLEDO, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Microtrac Retsch GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, Sympatec GmbH, TSI, and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Particle Size Analysis Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Technology (Laser Diffraction, Dynamic Light Scattering, Imaging, Dynamic Imaging, Static Imaging, Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis, Coulter Principle, Sieve Analysis, and Others), By Dispersion Type (Wet Dispersion, Dry Dispersion, and Spray Dispersion), By End User (Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Chemical, Mining, Energy, Agriculture & Forestry, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

The report analyzes the particle size analysis market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global particle size analysis market.

Particle Size Analysis Market Overview:

The process of figuring out the size and distribution of particles in a certain solid, emulsion, suspension, or aerosol is known as particle size analysis. To determine particle size, many analytical techniques are utilized; some are sample-specific, while others may be used for a variety of materials. Particle size analysis is a crucial component of many industrial processes for quality control, as well as for assessing the effectiveness of the production process and the performance of the final product. To produce aerosols, food, drinks, paints and coatings, construction materials, and medicines, it is widely utilized.

As per the analysis, the particle size analysis market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6% between 2022 and 2028.

is likely to grow above a between 2022 and 2028. The Particle Size Analysis market size was worth around US$ 371 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 558 million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on technology, the nanoparticle tracking analysis segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the dispersion type, the dry dispersion segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the healthcare segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.

On the basis of region, “North America” is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.





Industry Growth Drivers

Increasing efforts, government backing, and major players are projected to boost the market. The global particle size analysis market growth is being driven by inflexible regulatory regulations and the geographical expansion of important competitors. The expansion in nanotechnology research efforts, as well as growing demand in the aerospace, automotive, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical industries, have enhanced demand for this industry.

The market has been pushed by increased research institute budgets. New-generation particle size analysis with better performance delivers greater accuracy and flexibility when combined with solutions that drive market growth.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Particle Size Analysis Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main players in the global Particle Size Analysis market include;

HORIBA

Malvern Panalytical Ltd

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Anton Paar GmbH

DANDONG HMKTEST INSTRUMENT CO. LTD.

Bettersize Instruments Ltd.

Brookhaven Instruments

Fritsch GmbH

LS Instruments AG

METLLER TOLEDO

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

Microtrac Retsch GmbH

Shimadzu Corporation

Sympatec GmbH

The global particle size analysis market is segmented based on technology, dispersion type, end user, and region.



Particle Size Analysis Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global particle size analysis market is segmented based on technology, dispersion type, end user, and region.

The global market is segmented based on technology into the following subsegment: laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, imaging, dynamic imaging, static imaging, nanoparticle tracking analysis, coulter principle, sieve analysis, and others. During the projected time, the nanoparticle tracking analysis segment is anticipated to rule the market. The increased applications for these particle size analyzers and the expansion of nanotechnology research activities are credited with the segment's rise. Additionally, NTA is mostly used in biopharmaceutical and biotech applications, and the R&D activities of the biopharmaceutical industry are expanding.

The market for particle size analysis is divided into three categories based on the type of dispersion: wet dispersion, dry dispersion, and spray dispersion. Due to the rising urbanization and growth of the worldwide construction sector, the dry dispersion category is expected to have the biggest market share over the projection period. Additionally, segmental expansion is fueled by rising pharmaceutical industry demand during the predicted period.

The global particle size analysis market is divided into healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, chemical, mining, energy, agricultural & forestry, and other categories based on the end user. In terms of revenue share, the healthcare sector led in 2021 and is anticipated to continue to lead over the projection period. Rapid technical improvements, an increase in the number of biotechnology firms, and a greater emphasis on medication research and delivery services are all factors contributing to the segment's rise. Contrarily, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector is anticipated to see the largest CAGR growth throughout the projection year.

Regional Analysis:

North America is estimated to lead the worldwide particle size analysis market during the forecast period due to the presence of significant industry players in the region. Furthermore, the well establishes pharmaceuticals and healthcare infrastructure driving the market growth.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising interest in nanotechnology, the presence of major nanotechnology market participants in the area, the implementation of reforms and regulations by the government to improve product quality, the top caliber of industry standards, and the gradual transfer of manufacturing and pharmaceutical R&D from developed markets to Asian markets are all contributing factors.

Recent Industry Developments:

In June 2021, Horiba signed a collaboration led by the Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Catapult to accelerate the production of Process Analytical Technologies (PAT) for cell & gene therapy. It is a type of nanoparticle analysis instrument that offers a combination of experience & competence in technology, pharmaceutics, therapy, and patient demand.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 371 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 558 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.0% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players HORIBA, Malvern Panalytical Ltd, Beckman Coulter Inc., Anton Paar GmbH, DANDONG HMKTEST INSTRUMENT CO.LTD., Bettersize Instruments Ltd., Brookhaven Instruments, Fritsch GmbH, LS Instruments AG, METLLER TOLEDO, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Microtrac Retsch GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, Sympatec GmbH, TSI, and others. Key Segment By Technology, Dispersion Type, End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global particle size analysis market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Laser Diffraction

Dynamic Light Scattering

Imaging

Dynamic Imaging

Static Imaging

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis

Coulter Principle

Sieve Analysis

Others

By Dispersion Type

Wet Dispersion

Dry Dispersion

Spray Dispersion

By End User

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Chemical

Mining

Energy

Agriculture & Forestry

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Technology, Dispersion Type, End User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

