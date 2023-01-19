Submit Release
Dunbar, Bender & Zapf, Inc. promotes Kevin Hefke, CPC, QPA, to the position of Shareholder

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dunbar, Bender & Zapf, Inc., a regional actuarial consulting firm headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is excited to announce the promotion of Kevin Hefke, CPC, QPA, to the position of Shareholder, effective January 1, 2023. Dunbar, Bender & Zapf, Inc. is the largest independent actuarial consulting firm performing third-party retirement plan administration and actuarial and fiduciary services based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with five partners and more than 70 employees. 

Kevin started his career at Dunbar, Bender & Zapf, Inc. in 2011 after graduating from Duquesne University Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics.  He exemplifies Dunbar, Bender & Zapf, Inc.’s culture of innovative thinking, knowledge, dedication, experience, and core values.  “Kevin possesses the characteristics of the individuals we seek to be leaders in our organization. We are excited to welcome him as a partner and to be part of leading our continued growth in the future,” said Nicholas Zapf, the firm’s President.

About Dunbar, Bender & Zapf, Inc.

Since 1991, Dunbar, Bender & Zapf, Inc. has been providing actuarial and third-party retirement plan administration, consulting, and fiduciary services to more than 2500 small and medium-sized employers.  Dunbar, Bender & Zapf, Inc. is committed to our firm's independence, the growth of our employees, and the accurate and consultative approach to the employers we serve.   January 1, 2022, Dunbar, Bender & Zapf, Inc. became a member of The Cerrado Group, a non-profit trade association consisting of a diverse group of independently owned, high-performing third-party administration and consulting firms dedicated to the betterment and education of our industry, organizations, plan sponsors and plan participants.

