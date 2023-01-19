Mixed Reality In Healthcare Market Size Worth USD 9722.85 Million by 2030 at 25.04% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market Trends, Growth and Size Analysis By Component (Software, Hardware, Service), Device Type (Augmented Reality in Healthcare, Virtual Reality in Healthcare), Application (Surgery Simulation, Surgery, Patient Care Management, Pharmacy Management, Fitness Management, Others), End User (Hospital & Surgical Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Organizations, Others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR) “ Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market Information By Component, Device Type, Application, End User And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market is expected to register a CAGR of 25.04% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030, with an estimated market value of USD 9722.85 million in 2030.

Market Synopsis

By fusing the physical world with digital components, mixed reality refers to the fusion of both virtual reality and augmented reality. It describes a spectrum's polar endpoints, particularly those of a virtual or mixed spectrum. This is a brand-new, cutting-edge technology with immense therapeutic potential. With various applications, it is on its way to managing the force in the healthcare industry. These applications range from reducing the use of cadavers in medical student training to patient engagement therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and pre-operative image processing of brain tumors by using augmented reality. It has been used in the healthcare sector to enhance the working environment.

As they prepare to advance their medical training, nursing and medical students might profit from solutions in the global mixed reality in the healthcare sector. These goods on the global mixed reality healthcare market can be used with mechanical equipment like head-mounted displays. These techniques make anatomical cadavers less frequently used in medical education. These things boost the use of the tools and solutions offered by participants in the global mixed reality market in the healthcare sector. The demand for and acceptability of MR-based technology and solutions is expanding, boosting the mixed reality market for healthcare.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 9722.85 Million CAGR 25.04% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Device Type, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rapid improvements in the adoption of sensor technology Rising applications of MR in disease care and treatment

Mixed Reality In Healthcare Market Competitive Landscape:

The notable contenders in mixed reality in the healthcare market are:

Atheer

Google

Medical Realities

Microsoft

Mindmaze

Oculus VR

Orca Health

Augmedix

Daqri

Echopixel

Firsthand Technology

Osso VR

Psious

Samsung Electronics

Surgical Theatre LLC

Mixed Reality In Healthcare Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

The market is anticipated to expand due to an increase in the prevalence of neurological and psychological problems worldwide, the number of patients suffering from these conditions, and the desire to digitalize the healthcare industry. Additionally, rising acceptance of mixed reality in medical training procedures and increased awareness of the use of mixed reality technology in surgical and other processes all contribute to the market's expansion. Therefore, the increased usage of such technologies aids in improving patient outcomes and increasing surgeon productivity. As a result, the market for mixed reality in healthcare is growing globally. Along with the availability of advanced and well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing patient awareness is one of the key factors driving the global market for mixed reality in healthcare.

The market for mixed reality in healthcare is also expanding due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising patient awareness, and technology adoption. Additionally, it is projected that growing studies and research into creating MR-based solutions for various medical diseases in various geographies will accelerate market expansion. The global market for mixed reality in healthcare is also growing due to a rise in studies and R&D activities analyzing the effectiveness of using MR technology to treat various health disorders and pain management. This trend is improving patient outcomes while also increasing the effectiveness of medical professionals like doctors and surgeons.

Market Restraints:

The market for mixed reality in healthcare is predicted to grow slowly due to the high cost of investments, technological difficulties with the process, and a lack of consumer knowledge of the technology.

COVID 19 Analysis

The global COVID-19 epidemic and the ensuing lockout have caused the healthcare market to continue to decline. Aside from affecting communities, COVID-19 had devastating effects on the major world economies, particularly the healthcare industry. Important parties continue to modify their tactics in response to the fast-shifting circumstances. The healthcare sector is expected to see severe long-term effects from COVID-19. Prioritized healthcare reforms would need to be implemented by nations and significant stakeholders until the situation is resolved. Additionally, it significantly lessens the strain on hospitals, whose COVID-19 patient counts are already overburdened. Medical IoT devices that patients have at home are currently used to maximize outpatient care and reduce the need for follow-ups, and these devices can even be employed in an emergency. During the contagion, there were serious resource shortages. Future market growth is anticipated to accelerate by creating value-based and competitive pricing models.

Mixed Reality In Healthcare Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes patient care management, pharmacy management, surgery simulation, surgery, and fitness management.

By end user, the market includes hospital & surgical centers, pharmaceutical companies, and research organizations.

By component, the market includes software, hardware, and service.

By device type, the market includes augmented reality in healthcare and virtual reality in healthcare.

Mixed Reality In Healthcare Market Regional Insights

In terms of revenue, North America has recently led the global market for mixed reality in healthcare. This tendency can be explained by the region's large number of experienced companies and service providers, increased use of new technology, and established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is another area* anticipated to have profitable expansion over the coming years in the mixed reality of the healthcare market. Additionally, the market for mixed reality in healthcare is anticipated to experience profitable growth in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period due to the region's development, rising adoption of digital healthcare solutions, and continuously improving healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the rising elderly population and rising frequency of psychological or mental diseases are projected to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

