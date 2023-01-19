Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,329 in the last 365 days.

Hunt Management Ranked #1 Residential Management Firm In Milwaukee

/EIN News/ -- MEQUON, Wis., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt Management, Inc. (HMI), an Associa® company and leading provider of community management services, is proud to have been recognized as the Milwaukee area’s  largest residential property management firm in 2022 by the Milwaukee Business Journal. HMI ranked second in the market for 2021 but jumped into the top spot thanks to its sustained focus on new growth, superior customer service, and client retention. The company currently manages more than 8,200 units and over 100 properties locally with a staff of 30.

HMI is a full-service community association management company that has served the Milwaukee market for more than 40 years. Since that time, president and general manager Jeffrey S. Hunt and the Hunt team have grown HMI into one of the largest and most experienced companies of its type in the state of Wisconsin. The company previously achieved another milestone in 2021 when it was acquired by Associa, the community management industry’s leading provider.

“I want to thank all our team members for their incredible drive and dedication in making us Milwaukee’s leading provider of community management services,” said Hunt Management, Inc. president and general manager Jeffrey S. Hunt, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together and am eager to continue on our path of shared success and growth.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa


Tom Womack
Associa
214.272.4107
tom.womack@associaonline.com

You just read:

Hunt Management Ranked #1 Residential Management Firm In Milwaukee

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.