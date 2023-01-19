The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) announces 2023 Public Policy Blueprint - Pathway to Prosperity
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) announces the release of Pathway to Prosperity, a public policy blueprint for 2023 that is focused on building a stronger American economy by empowering small business.
In the past 25 years, 2 out of 3 jobs added to the American economy are attributable to the nation’s small businesses. The small business community has delivered 44% of the national GDP. Furthermore, there are over 4.5 million Hispanic-owned businesses in this country, making them the fastest-growing segment of America’s small business community. Collectively, Hispanic-owned companies contribute over $800 billion to the American economy every year.
“Our small businesses are facing unprecedented challenges, including the lingering effects of COVID-19, rising interest rates, increased energy costs, record high inflation, supply chain disruptions and a coming recession. This has dampened small business growth, which is critical to the economic vitality of America. As the nation welcomes the 118th Congress, the USHBC challenges our elected leaders to reach across the aisle for the sake of The American people,” said Don Salazar, Chairman of the USHBC.
“The five policy areas included in the Pathway to Prosperity blueprint are: Foster Economic Immigration; Bolster Domestic Energy Production & Ensure a Responsible Energy Transition; Revitalize American Tech Production & Innovation; Modernize American Infrastructure & Improve Access to Contracting; and lastly, Grow the Economy and Level the Financial Playing Field. We want nothing more than to continue to grow our companies, create jobs and contribute to the American economy. Pathway to Prosperity focuses our efforts on our nation's commercial interests and ensuring that America’s small business community has a voice in the national dialogue,” said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHBC.
