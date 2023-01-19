Submit Release
Organic Remedies and Former Steelers Linebacker Ryan Shazier to Launch New Medical Marijuana Brand Product Line

/EIN News/ -- CARLISLE, Pa., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Ryan Shazier, Former Steelers Linebacker and NFL Pro Bowler
  Eric Hauser, RPh., President, Organic Remedies
  Medical Marijuana Industry Experts
   
When: Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m.
   
Where:  Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, 1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211

Additional Information:

  • Ryan Shazier and Organic Remedies will launch the new Steel City Greats Ryan Shazier product line during a launch party attended by colleagues, family, and friends.
  • Product line will initially introduce several new strains of dry flower, labeled as Shalieve, Walking Miracle, Speed and Shazier #50.
  • A portion of the proceeds of the new Ryan Shazier product line will be donated to the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation.

About Organic Remedies
Organic Remedies is a life science organization committed to improving the overall wellness of patients. OR produces and dispenses affordable quality medical marijuana products, while advancing medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. Based in Carlisle, Pa., Organic Remedies cultivates and manufactures safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified PA patients. Dispensaries are located in Chambersburg, Enola, N. Pittsburgh, S. Pittsburgh, Paoli, and York. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: RYAN SHAZIER CONTACT:
Janice Spurlock, Dir. Marketing/Communications Lauren Renschler, CEO
Organic Remedies William Raymond Communications
j.spurlock@OrganicRemediesPA.com Lauren@william-raymond.com
717-819-3895 310-463-0863


Primary Logo

