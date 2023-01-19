Global Rice Starch Market Is Expected to Generate $932.0 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Due to its small granule size and low gelling temperature, waxy rice starch offers good water binding performance at low process temperatures of roughly 70–80°C, which serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global rice starch market. In 2020, rice export prices spiked by 25% swiftly, putting the food security of countries that rely on rice imports in jeopardy similar to price shocks observed globally.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global rice starch market garnered $520.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $932.0 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $520.4 million Market Size in 2031 $932.0 million CAGR 6.0% No. of Pages in Report 298 Segments covered type, form, nature, end use, and region Drivers Rice starch is used in the production of beneficial functional compounds such as fructose, maltose syrups, wine, glucose, and trehalose



Rice starch is also used to create bioethanol, a biofuel that can substitute for some of the energy in petroleum and other fossil fuels



Another application of rice starch is the production of rice wine, one of the oldest alcoholic beverages in existence Opportunities Due to its small granule size and low gelling temperature, waxy rice starch offers good water binding performance at low process temperatures of roughly 70–80°C Restraints Availability of alternatives to rice starch

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global rice starch market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of rice starch factories.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

Rice export prices spiked by 25% swiftly, putting the food security of countries that rely on rice imports in jeopardy similar to price shocks observed globally.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global rice starch market based on type, form, nature, end use, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the regular segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global rice starch market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on form, the native segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global rice starch market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on nature, the conventional segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global rice starch market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the organic segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global rice starch market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global rice starch market analyzed in the research include Bangkok Starch Industrial Co., Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, JiangXi Golden Agriculture Biotech Co., Ltd., Thai Flour Industry Co., Ltd., Shafi Gluco Chem (Pvt.) Ltd., Trulux Pty Ltd., Aromantic Ltd., A & B Ingredients, Ettlinger Corporation, Sacchetto SpA, Tiba Starch & Glucose Manufacturing Co., Herba Ingredients, Pruthvi's Foods Private Limited, Starch Asia, Burapa Prosper, WFM Starch Products, Wuxi Jinnong Biotechnology Co., Ltd., BENEO GmbH, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, and Anhui Shunxin Shenyuan Biological Food Co. Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global rice starch market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

