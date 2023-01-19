Global Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size

Allegro Development Corporation, Amphora Inc., Triple Point Technology Inc., Openlink LLC., Eka Software Solutions, SAP, Accenture, Sapient, Ventyx and Trayport among others, are some of the key players in the global energy trading and risk management (ETRM) market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The volatile prices of energy sector, the supportive regulatory norms across the globe, the efficient recording of trade and equity data, the rising challenges in industrial and regulatory environments, and the growing desire to reduce risk coverage are all expected to accelerate the growth of the energy trading and risk management market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the service segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global energy trading and risk management (ETRM) market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the power segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global energy trading and risk management (ETRM) market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Allegro Development Corporation, Amphora Inc., Triple Point Technology Inc., Openlink LLC., Eka Software Solutions, SAP, Accenture, Sapient, Ventyx and Trayport among others, are some of the key players in the global energy trading and risk management (ETRM) market





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/energy-trading-and-risk-management-etrm-market-3923

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Software

Service

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Power

Natural Gas

Oil and Products

Others

Operations Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Front Office

Back Office

Middle Office



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com