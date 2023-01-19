Submit Release
Global Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The volatile prices of energy sector, the supportive regulatory norms across the globe, the efficient recording of trade and equity data, the rising challenges in industrial and regulatory environments, and the growing desire to reduce risk coverage are all expected to accelerate the growth of the energy trading and risk management market.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the service segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global energy trading and risk management (ETRM) market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the power segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global energy trading and risk management (ETRM) market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • Allegro Development Corporation, Amphora Inc., Triple Point Technology Inc., Openlink LLC., Eka Software Solutions, SAP, Accenture, Sapient, Ventyx and Trayport among others, are some of the key players in the global energy trading and risk management (ETRM) market

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Software
  • Service
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Power
  • Natural Gas
  • Oil and Products
  • Others

Operations Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Front Office
  • Back Office
  • Middle Office

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

