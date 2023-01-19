“Don’t do your taxes” this year. Instead, let Rocket Tax professionals do them for you

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lawyer , the affordable and complete legal services platform, today announced the launch of Rocket Tax™, the easiest and most affordable way to file your taxes with a professional. Rocket Tax™ pairs customers with licensed and experienced tax pros and eliminates complexity, making tax preparation convenient and affordable for everyone, helping people save time and money during tax season.



“According to our survey, 94% of small business owners have concerns about filing their taxes in 2023, yet only half of those with concerns currently work with a tax professional," said Charley Moore, Founder and CEO at Rocket Lawyer. "In today's environment, when businesses are concerned about rising costs, lack of resources and other business challenges, it's important to eliminate the hassle related to taxes and offer a simplified process, so we’re telling customers, ‘Don’t do your taxes–let us do them for you.’”

The Rocket Lawyer survey of over 1,000 SMBs (small to medium-sized business owners) conducted last month with Researchscape also revealed that:

The top 3 tax filing mistakes made by surveyed SMBs were lost opportunities for deductions and credits, not knowing what documentation is needed, and math errors.

62% of SMBs would opt to work with a tax professional to avoid audits and penalties if they knew of an affordable way to do so.

38% of SMBs surveyed are ready to make the switch from DIY tax solution services to working with a professional tax expert as new and evolving IRS rules make tax preparation more challenging.



These survey results point to the need for a convenient and affordable tax solution that includes easy access to tax professionals who ensure peace of mind that returns are prepared properly and on time.

Rocket Tax™ eliminates the risk and headache of DIY tax prep software, allowing customers to easily scan and upload tax documents to their phone. Rocket Tax provides the expertise, speed, and security of working with a licensed professional at an affordable, transparent price.

Powered by the Rocket Legal Cloud™, Rocket Tax™ includes seamless integration with partners like Taxfyle , a tax filing platform that is trusted by more than 200 CPA firms. In addition, every existing Rocket Legal Cloud customer and platform partner will gain access to the benefits of Rocket Tax.

"Tax time is a confusing and stressful time of the year for most Americans. We are proud to be working with Rocket Lawyer to help alleviate some of this stress and save time,” said Richard Laviña, CEO at Taxfyle. "Our ultimate goal is for Rocket Lawyer clients to not have to worry about doing their taxes knowing that a CPA or IRS EA will take care of it for them.”

Rocket Lawyer made a strategic investment in Taxfyle in 2021.

“We are thrilled to not only partner with Taxfyle beginning this tax season, but to continue to invest in our shared vision for accessible natively digital solutions for everything legal at a price anyone can afford,” added Rocket Lawyer Founder and CEO Charley Moore.

To learn more about Rocket Tax™ visit: Rocket Tax™ - Rocket Lawyer

Survey Methodology

The Rocket Lawyer research consisted of an online survey conducted by Researchscape of business owners at small and midsize organizations. More than 1,000 individuals from the U.S. completed the survey. Responses were captured in December 2022 and January 2023.

About Rocket Lawyer :

At Rocket Lawyer, we believe everyone deserves affordable and simple legal services. Our laws should protect and empower—but for too many of us, the law is a burden because of high costs and complexity. So, we’re changing things. Since 2008, we’ve helped over 20 million businesses, families, and individuals obtain the legal help they need, at a price they can afford. That’s legal made simple®. Visit www.rocketlawyer.com for a free trial and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Taxfyle :

Taxfyle is shaping the future of work by retooling the world’s multibillion-dollar professional financial services industry, changing how tax services are delivered and who they are performed by. Founded in 2015, Taxfyle transformed professional tax prep with an easy-to-use mobile platform heralded as “Uber for taxes." Today, Taxfyle is leveraging the same industry expertise and technical ingenuity behind our consumer offering to alleviate the issues of an outdated sector. Through three verticals that serve individuals, small businesses and enterprise-level clientele, Taxfyle is committed to rebooting accounting and professional services for a modern era. Taxfyle placed within the top 15% in the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years and ranked #381 as fastest-growing company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. For more information, visit taxfyle.com.

Media Contact:

Kelsey Hilton

Kelsey.Hilton@highwirepr.com



