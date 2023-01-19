Communities First Financial Corporation Earns Record $7.62 Million, or $2.42 per Diluted Share, for Fourth quarter 2022; Earns Record $26.52 Million, or $8.44 per Diluted Share, for Full Year 2022

/EIN News/ -- FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Communities First Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: CFST), the parent company of Fresno First Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased 41% to $7.62 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $5.41 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased 10% compared to $6.91 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income increased 29% to $26.52 million, or $8.44 per diluted share, from $20.53 million, or $6.62 per diluted share, for year ended December 31, 2021. All results are unaudited.



“Fourth quarter 2022 results capped a stellar year for our Company which delivered record earnings for both the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2022. Our performance was driven by solid revenue growth supported by strong loan and deposit growth,” said Steve Miller, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “As we start the new year, we are encouraged by the momentum we have built in our digital transformation and payments systems. Our continued success is directly attributable to our unique team of bankers who focus on exceptional customer service and fostering solid client relationships.”

“Our merchant services fee income grew by 118% propelling our total fee income by 30% in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to the fourth quarter a year ago,” said Miller. “During the quarter, we prudently added $300,000 to our loan loss reserves. Our net interest income, after the provision for loan losses, increased by 34% from a year ago. At the same time, we strategically sold a portion of our securities portfolio at a loss during the fourth quarter, replacing them with higher yielding securities that we expect will outperform in all interest rate scenarios in the future.”

“Our credits metrics remained strong, and net charge-offs were minimal during the fourth quarter. We believe our consistently strong underwriting and credit risk management practices prepare us well for any change in the business cycle,” said Miller. “The majority of the delinquencies are purchased Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans, which are 100% guaranteed for principal and interest. As previously stated, the SBA changed its fiscal transfer agent in 2021, and we continue to experience delays in payments.” The allowance for loan losses was at 1.17% to total loans, and 1.29% of total loans, less government guaranteed balances, at December 31, 2022.

“In the first quarter 2023, we will be adopting CECL (Current Expected Credit Losses) standards,” said Miller. “Based on our initial modeling, current reserve levels, and strong credit quality, we do not anticipate any adverse effect from a conversion to the CECL methodology.”

Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 34.86%, return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 2.41% and the efficiency ratio was 38.99% for the fourth quarter. Net interest margin improved to 4.98% for the fourth quarter and 4.54% for the full year 2022, while interest income was higher by 37% from a year earlier. Total assets increased 20% year-over-year to $1.29 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.08 billion at December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights: As of, or for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021:

Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 39% to $10.38 million.

Net income grew 41% to $7.62 million, or $2.42 per diluted share.

Return on average equity (“ROAE”) increased 39% to 34.86%.

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) increased 21% to 2.41%.

Gross revenue (net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income) increased 36% to $17.21 million.

Total assets grew 20% to $1.29 billion.

Total portfolio loans grew 16% to $845.46 million.

Total deposits increased 15% to $1.08 billion.

Shareholder equity was $92.36 million.

Book value per common share was $29.41.

The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 7.13%, while the Bank’s regulatory leverage capital ratio was 11.93% and total risk-based capital ratio was 16.38%, at December 31, 2022.



Results of Operations

Operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and non-interest income, increased 36% to $17.21 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $12.70 million for the fourth quarter a year ago, and grew 6% from $16.23 million from the third quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, operating revenue increased 26% to $61.42 million, compared to $48.81 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 37% to $14.31 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $10.42 million for the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased 14% from $12.53 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the full year 2022, net interest income increased 24% to $48.09 million compared to $38.84 million for 2021. “The substantial increase in net interest income in both the fourth quarter of 2022, and for the full year, was primarily due to higher yields from our investment and loan portfolios, as well as growth of both portfolios,” said Bhavneet Gill, Chief Financial Officer.

The Company’s net interest margin (“NIM”), which excludes interest expense on the holding company’s sub-debt, improved by 82 basis points to 4.98% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 4.16% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and expanded 39 basis points from 4.59% for the preceding quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the NIM expanded 30 basis points to 4.54% from 4.24% for the year ended December 31, 2021. “With the Fed increasing rates in 2022 and the resulting higher Prime and Fed Funds rates many of our earning assets have repriced higher, and new business is producing higher yields as well. With our low cost deposits funding these earning assets, our NIM continued to improve during the fourth quarter,” said Gill.

The yield on earning assets was 5.18% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 4.25% for the fourth quarter a year ago, and 4.67% on a linked quarter basis. The cost to fund earning assets remained low at 0.20% for the fourth quarter of 2022, although increased from 0.08% for the fourth quarter a year ago and 0.07% for the third quarter of 2022. For the full year 2022, the yield on earnings assets was 4.66%, up from 4.34% for 2021, while the cost to fund earnings assets was 0.12% for 2022, compared to 0.10% for 2021. “While we have raised rates on our interest bearing deposit products, our overall cost of funding has remained low with 68% of our deposits in non-interest bearing accounts,” commented Gill.

Total non-interest income was $2.90 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.28 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $3.69 million for the preceding quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income increased 34% to $13.34 million compared to $9.97 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The year-over-year growth in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2022, and for the full year of 2022, was primarily due to the increase in merchant services income and deposit fee income, which was partially offset by the lower gain on sale of loans.

“We continue to see significant progress across our ISO partners and from our own organic ISO business, as our merchant service revenue grew by 111% from a year ago. For the fourth quarter, Organic ISO revenue grew 3.5% to $557,000 while Sponsored ISO revenue increased 14.5% to $1.86 million. The team continues to build a strong pipeline of payment related partners that will help fuel further revenue expansion. The evolution of the payments space is quite dynamic, and we are working diligently to ensure the bank and our partners can capitalize on current and future payment rails,” said Miller.

Merchant ISO Processing Volume Growth ($ in thousands) 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 ISOs 1Q Volume 2Q Volume 3Q Volume 4Q Volume 1Q Volume 2Q Volume 3Q Volume 4Q Volume 1 $ 282,258 $ 324,996 $ 293,220 $ 232,303 $ 259,139 $ 243,719 $ 203,685 $ 191,980 2 290,376 414,164 390,147 469,503 538,136 664,086 1,032,284 1,338,756 3 8,303 10,824 20,362 25,891 26,390 30,570 27,266 25,130 4 0 62 4,949 29,091 53,731 85,468 84,797 97,601 5 0 130 5,379 44,378 89,180 145,434 132,096 75,341 6 0 0 0 126,224 268,747 579,779 908,968 1,129,924 7 0 0 0 32,196 70,793 44,601 47,994 45,424 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 942 9 0 0 0 0 0 1,031 2,520 4,262 10 0 0 0 0 346 24,657 40,327 46,714 Total Volume $ 580,938 $ 750,176 $ 714,057 $ 959,586 $ 1,306,462 $ 1,819,345 $ 2,479,937 $ 2,956,074





Source of Merchant Services Revenue ($ in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 Type of Revenue 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FFB Payments - (our merchant clients) $ 409 $ 477 $ 538 $ 557 Sponsored ISO Revenue 1,270 1,692 1,628 1,864 Total Merchange Services Revenue $ 1,679 $ 2,169 $ 2,166 $ 2,421

Total deposit fee income increased 30%, or $138,000, to $600,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $462,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, and remained flat from $601,000 on a linked quarter basis. Merchant services income increased 118% to $2.42 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.11 million for the fourth quarter 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, total deposit fee income increased 41% to $2.18 million from $1.57 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, while merchant services income grew 111% to $8.44 million from $4.00 million for 2021.

“During the fourth quarter 2022, we recorded a loss of $309,000 on the sale of loans,” said Miller. “We strategically decided to sell a portion of the lower rate multi-family loans to expand capacity, which will be replaced by higher yield loans. We anticipate this strategy to begin to improve earnings in the short term, but more importantly in the long term.” In the fourth quarter 2021, there was a gain of $413,000 on the sale of loans, compared to a $621,000 gain on sale of loans in the third quarter of 2022.

“While our operating expenses were higher in the fourth quarter compared to a year ago, expenses were flat on a linked quarter basis,” said Miller. “The sharp increase in operating costs year-over-year was primarily due to the hiring of excellent people and our strategic investments in modern technology during the year. We expect these efficiency investments to continue into 2023, and we will also need to hire key talent. Inflationary elements are pushing all non-people cost lines, but the main driver of our costs is labor, and the labor market is very competitive. Consequently, we expect to see similar people cost increases going forward.” Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 31% to $6.83 million, compared to $5.22 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and remained flat from $6.81 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the full year 2022, non-interest expense increased 35% to $25.06 million compared to $18.59 million for 2021.

Full-time employees increased to 103.0 at December 31, 2022, compared to 77.5 full-time employees a year ago, and 99.0 full-time employees from the linked quarter. As a result of the increased headcount from a year ago, salaries and employee benefits increased 25% to $4.07 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.27 million at December 31, 2021, and remained flat from $4.07 million from the preceding quarter.

Occupancy and equipment expense increased 51% from a year ago, representing 4% of non-interest expense, and increased 6% from the preceding quarter. Other operating expense represented 36% of non-interest expense increasing 40% from a year earlier and unchanged from the linked quarter. Increases in data processing expense, software licenses and subscriptions, and loan origination expenses were the primary drivers of the year-over-year increase.

The efficiency ratio improved to 38.99% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 41.09% for the fourth quarter a year ago, and 41.99% for the third quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 20% to $1.29 billion at December 31, 2022, from $1.08 billion at December 31, 2021, and grew 9% from $1.19 billion at September 30, 2022.

The total portfolio of loans increased 16%, or $119.21 million, to $845.46 million, compared to $726.25 million at December 31, 2021, and grew 9%, or $69.27 million, from $776.19 million on a linked quarter basis. The remaining SBA-PPP loans were down to $242,000 at December 31, 2022, representing a fraction of the total loan portfolio. “Our lending teams continue to work diligently building out our loan portfolio. In 2022, we sold $57.61 million in SBA and multi-family loans, and had $52.35 million in PPP loans forgiven or paid off while still growing the portfolio overall,” said Gill.

The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio increased 14% to $211.92 million, at December 31, 2022, compared to $185.16 a year earlier, and increased 10% from $192.68 at September 30, 2022. C&I loans represented 25% of total loans at December 31, 2022. Commercial real estate loans increased 29% year-over-year to $493.36 million at December 31, 2022, representing 58% of total loans, and grew 9% on a linked quarter basis. The CRE portfolio includes approximately $206.61 million in multi-family loans originated by our Southern California team. Agriculture loans, representing 7% of the loan portfolio, at December 31, 2022, increased 2% to $58.49 million from a year ago and remained flat from $58.53 million at September 30, 2022. Real estate construction and land development loans increased 98% from a year ago to $63.27 million, or 7% of total loans, while residential RE 1-4 family loans totaled $17.80 million, or 2% of loans, at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2022, the SBA, USDA, and other government agencies guaranteed loans totaled $72.43 million, or 8.6% of the loan portfolio.

The investment portfolio increased 18%, or $51.88 million, to $343.84 million at December 31, 2022, from $291.97 million at December 31, 2021, and grew 1% compared to $339.52 million at September 30, 2022. The investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed and municipal securities, both tax exempt and taxable, treasury securities as well as other domestic debt.

Total deposits increased $144.68 million or 15% to $1.08 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $936.55 million from a year earlier, and grew 3% from $1.04 billion at September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $143.03 million or 24% to $737.08 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $594.04 million at December 31, 2021, and increased 2% from $724.43 million at September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 68% of total deposits at December 31, 2022.

Shareholders’ equity increased 3% to $92.36 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $89.29 million from a year ago, and grew 13% from $81.42 million at September 30, 2022. Book value per common share increased slightly to $29.41at December 31, 2022, compared to $29.08 at December 31, 2021, and increased 13% from $26.02 at September 30, 2022.

“The tangible common equity ratio was 7.13% at December 31, 2022, compared to 6.85% at September 30, 2022, and 8.27% one year ago,” stated Gill. “With the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates during 2022, market rates have risen considerably. Consequently, our tangible common equity and tangible book value have been adversely impacted by the increase in rates and the related impact on our securities portfolio through accumulated other comprehensive income (‘AOCI’).”

At the Bank level, unrealized losses and gains reflected in AOCI are not included in regulatory capital. As a result, Tier-1 capital at the Bank for regulatory purposes was $149.44 million at quarter end excluding the unrealized loss. The regulatory leverage capital ratio was 11.93% for the current quarter, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.38%.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were $6.37 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.93 million, or 0.27% of total assets at December 31, 2021, and $4.33 million, or 0.36% of total assets at September 30, 2022. Included in nonperforming assets was one loan totaling $766,000 restructured and performing under the terms of its agreements at December 31, 2022, compared to $771,000 in performing restructured loans at September 30, 2022, and $828,000 in performing restructured loans at December 31, 2021. Of the $6.37 million nonperforming loans, $4.23 million are covered by SBA guarantees.

Total delinquent loans were $12.75 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $12.01 million at September 30, 2022, and were primarily related to government guaranteed loans purchased by the Bank.

Past due loans 30-60 days were $364,000 at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.83 million at December 31, 2021, and $350,000 at September 30, 2022. There were $397,000 past due loans from 60-90 days at December 31, 2022 compared to $254,000 at December 31, 2021, and zero at September 30, 2022. Past due loans 90+ days at quarter end totaled $11.99 million, compared to $11.66 three months earlier and $10,000 past due loans at December 31, 2021. Of the $12.75 million in past due loans, $12.19 million were purchased government guaranteed loans with an unconditional guarantee.

The Bank continues to hold approximately $30 million of the government guaranteed portion of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) and USDA loans originated by other banks. Many of these purchased loans were placed into a Direct Registration (“DR”) form by the SBA’s transfer agent, Colson Inc. Under the DR program, Colson was required to remit monthly payments to the investor holding the guaranteed balance, whether or not a payment had actually been received from the borrower. When Colson lost the contract in 2020 as the SBA’s fiscal transfer agent, they began transitioning servicing over to the new company called Guidehouse. By late 2021, Guidehouse, under their contract with the SBA, declined to continue the DR program. As a result, all payments under the DR, and several similar programs, were being held by Guidehouse until the DR program could be unwound and the DR holdings converted into normal SBA pass through certificates. Unfortunately, Colson started requesting investors, who had received payments in advance of the borrower, to return advanced funds before they would process the conversion of certificates, which caused further delays. A reconciliation between Guidehouse, Colson and the Bank has taken place, and all are in agreement. The Bank has submitted all paperwork and original certificates to Colson | Guidehouse for processing and is awaiting reissue of the certificates and payment. The Bank is fully guaranteed; however, until the unwind process is completed it will continue to carry these loans as past due.

“As detailed in the chart below, most of the delinquencies are purchased government guaranteed loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA for the full payment of the principal plus interest,” commented Miller. “The SBA continues to deal with backlogs and consequently we continue to incur delays in payments. We are assured that full payment can be expected in the coming quarters.” The chart below breaks out the government guaranteed portion compared to organic delinquencies.

Delinquent Loan Summary Organic Purchased Govt.

Guaranteed Total ($ in thousands) Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days $ 162 $ 202 $ 364 Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days 397 0 397 Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days 0 11,989 11,989 Total delinquent accruing loans $ 560 $ 12,191 $ 12,751 Non Accrual Loan Summary Organic Purchased Govt.

Guaranteed Total ($ in thousands) Loans on non accrual $ 6,373 0.0 $ 6,373 Non accrual loans with SBA guarantees 4,229 0 4,229 Net Bank exposure to non accrual loans $ 2,143 0.0 $ 2,143

There was a $300,000 provision for loan losses taken in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to no provision for loan losses for the third or the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, the provision for loan losses was $300,000 compared to a provision for loan losses of $2.00 million for 2021.

“We incurred a small net charge off during the current quarter of $124,000, compared to zero net charge offs in the fourth quarter a year ago of, and $17,000 in net charge offs in the immediate prior quarter,” said Miller. For the full year 2022, net charge offs were $171,000 compared to $64,000 for 2021.

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.17% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.35% a year earlier and 1.25% at September 30, 2022. “The SBA portfolio is an area we watch very closely as rates rise,“ added Miller. “A substantial portion of our portfolio consists of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Government. This group of loans consists of fully guaranteed loans the Company has purchased, the remaining PPP loans, as well as organic SBA and USDA loans the Bank has originated. When the effect of these guarantees is considered relative to the loan portfolio, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to the total, non-guaranteed, loan portfolio was 1.29%, as of December 31, 2022, and our total unguaranteed exposure on these SBA loans is $23.05 million spread over 183 loans.”

About Communities First Financial Corporation

Communities First Financial Corporation, a bank holding company established in 2014, is the parent company of Fresno First Bank, founded in 2005 in Fresno, California. Fresno First Bank is a leading SBA Lender in California’s Central Valley and has expanded into Southern California. The Bank is also a direct acquiring bank with VISA and MasterCard and processes payments for merchants across the Country directly and through partners. For 2021 Communities First Financial Corp. ranked third in the nation against its peers in the Best Community Banks Category (below $5 billion in assets) and third in the Best Growth Strategy selected from the top 50 banks in the study, reported by Bank Director. In 2020 S&P Global ranked the Bank the #20 best performing community bank under $3 billion in assets, and #1 in California. Named to the 2019 OTCQX Best 50 and ranked one of the top performing OTCQX companies in the country, based on total return and growth in average daily dollar volume for 2018. The Bank was named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list in 2017 and to Forbes Best 25 Small Businesses in America for 2016. Additional information is available from the Company’s website at www.fresnofirstbank.com or by calling 559-439-0200.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on managements’ expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; and, in particular, actions taken by the Federal Reserve to try and control inflation; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company’s business; international developments; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended: Percentage Change From: Year to Date as of: Dec. 31,

2022 Sept. 30,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sept. 30,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Percent

Change BALANCE SHEET DATA - PERIOD END BALANCES: Total assets $ 1,294,464 $ 1,188,441 $ 1,080,103 9% 20% Total portfolio loans 845,463 776,190 726,253 9% 16% Investment securities 343,843 339,523 291,969 1% 18% Total deposits 1,081,228 1,044,733 936,549 3% 15% Shareholders equity, net $ 92,358 $ 81,420 $ 89,292 13% 3% SELECT INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Gross revenue $ 17,206 $ 16,225 $ 12,697 6% 36% $ 61,424 $ 48,808 26% Operating expense 6,828 6,814 5,216 0% 31% 25,057 18,591 35% Pre-tax, pre-provision income 10,378 9,411 7,481 10% 39% 36,367 30,217 20% Net income after tax $ 7,618 $ 6,905 $ 5,405 10% 41% $ 26,520 $ 20,526 29% SHARE DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 2.43 $ 2.21 $ 1.76 10% 38% $ 8.50 $ 6.69 27% Fully diluted earnings per share $ 2.42 $ 2.20 $ 1.74 10% 39% $ 8.44 $ 6.62 27% Book value per common share $ 29.41 $ 26.02 $ 29.08 13% 1% Common shares outstanding 3,139,880 3,128,903 3,070,307 0% 2% Fully diluted shares 3,146,117 3,142,410 3,102,524 0% 1% CFST - Stock price $ 60.50 $ 59.05 $ 57.00 2% 6% RATIOS: Return on average assets 2.41% 2.30% 2.00% 5% 21% 2.28% 2.06% 11% Return on average equity 34.86% 33.71% 25.15% 3% 39% 31.31% 26.46% 18% Efficiency ratio 38.99% 41.99% 41.09% -7% -5% 40.59% 38.32% 6% Yield on earning assets 5.18% 4.67% 4.25% 11% 22% 4.66% 4.34% 7% Cost to fund earning assets 0.20% 0.07% 0.08% 163% 143% 0.12% 0.10% 20% Net Interest Margin 4.98% 4.59% 4.16% 9% 20% 4.54% 4.24% 7% Equity to assets 7.13% 6.85% 8.27% 4% -14% Loan to deposits ratio 78.19% 74.30% 77.55% 5% 1% Full time equivalent employees 103.0 99.0 77.5 4% 33% BALANCE SHEET DATA - AVERAGES: Total assets $ 1,255,212 $ 1,190,568 $ 1,074,440 5% 17% $ 1,162,688 $ 996,298 17% Total loans 810,811 732,753 707,695 11% 15% 740,884 690,463 7% Investment securities 342,132 338,641 284,958 1% 20% 320,736 251,296 28% Deposits 1,091,317 1,049,388 941,227 4% 16% 1,015,213 869,267 17% Shareholders equity, net $ 86,687 $ 81,283 $ 85,248 7% 2% $ 84,711 $ 77,581 9% ASSET QUALITY: Total delinquent accruing loans $ 12,750 $ 12,012 $ 4,096 6% 211% Nonperforming assets $ 6,373 $ 4,325 $ 2,930 47% 118% Non Accrual / Total Loans .75% .56% .40% 35% 87% Nonperforming assets to total assets .49% .36% .27% 35% 81% LLR / Total loans 1.17% 1.25% 1.35% -7% -13%





STATEMENT OF INCOME

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended: Percentage Change From: For the Year Ended (unaudited) Dec. 31,

2022 Sept. 30,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sept. 30,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Percent

Change Interest Income Loan interest income $ 11,545 $ 9,945 $ 9,103 16% 27% $ 39,666 $ 34,527 15% Investment income 3,401 2,880 1,853 18% 84% 10,450 6,688 56% Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks 309 328 30 -6% 930% 765 125 512% Dividends from non-marketable equity 105 57 110 84% -5% 262 218 20% Interest income 15,360 13,210 11,096 16% 38% 51,143 41,558 23% Int. on deposits 458 213 213 115% 115% 1,068 858 24% Int. on short-term borrowings 129 0 0 0% 0% 132 4 3200% Int. on long-term debt 464 464 464 0% 0% 1,858 1,858 0% Interest expense 1,051 677 677 55% 55% 3,058 2,720 12% Net interest income 14,309 12,533 10,419 14% 37% 48,085 38,838 24% Provision for loan losses 300 0 0 0% 0% 300 2,000 -85% Net interest income after provision 14,009 12,533 10,419 12% 34% 47,785 36,838 30% Non-Interest Income: Total deposit fee income 600 601 462 -0% 30% 2,217 1,573 41% Debit / credit card interchange income 137 134 136 2% 1% 539 506 7% Merchant services income 2,421 2,166 1,111 12% 118% 8,435 4,000 111% Gain on sale of loans (309 ) 621 413 -150% -175% 1,613 2,984 -46% Other operating income 48 170 156 -72% -69% 535 907 -41% Non-interest income 2,897 3,692 2,278 -22% 27% 13,339 9,970 34% Non-Interest Expense: Salaries & employee benefits 4,067 4,065 3,265 0% 25% 15,341 11,516 33% Occupancy expense 305 287 202 6% 51% 1,124 827 36% Other operating expense 2,456 2,462 1,749 -0% 40% 8,592 6,248 38% Non-interest expense 6,828 6,814 5,216 0% 31% 25,057 18,591 35% Net income before tax 10,078 9,411 7,481 7% 35% 36,067 28,217 28% Tax provision 2,460 2,506 2,076 -2% 18% 9,547 7,691 24% Net income after tax $ 7,618 $ 6,905 $ 5,405 10% 41% $ 26,520 $ 20,526 29%





BALANCE SHEET ($ in thousands ) End of Period: Percentage Change From: (unaudited) Dec. 31,

2022 Sept. 30,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sept. 30,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 19,558 $ 21,212 $ 13,418 -8% 46% Fed funds sold and deposits in banks 37,415 7,995 23,362 368% 60% CDs in other banks 2,983 2,983 1,490 0% 100% Investment securities 343,843 339,523 291,969 1% 18% Loans held for sale 11,063 0 3,811 0% 190% Portfolio loans outstanding: RE constr & land development 63,265 54,477 31,916 16% 98% Residential RE 1-4 Family 17,802 15,815 17,150 13% 4% Commercial Real Estate 493,358 452,727 382,023 9% 29% Agriculture 58,494 58,531 57,348 -0% 2% Commercial and Industrial 211,915 192,683 185,155 10% 14% SBA PPP Loans 242 1,389 52,594 -83% -100% Consumer and Other 387 568 67 -32% 478% Total Portfolio Loans 845,463 776,190 726,253 9% 16% Deferred fees & discounts (2,910 ) (2,618 ) (2,981 ) 11% -2% Allowance for loan losses (9,914 ) (9,738 ) (9,785 ) 2% 1% Loans, net 832,639 763,834 713,487 9% 17% Non-marketable equity investments 5,554 5,553 4,132 0% 34% Cash value of life insurance 8,592 8,544 8,397 1% 2% Accrued interest and other assets 32,817 38,797 20,037 -15% 64% Total assets $ 1,294,464 $ 1,188,441 $ 1,080,103 9% 20% LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Non-interest bearing deposits $ 737,078 $ 724,425 $ 594,044 2% 24% Interest checking 41,816 30,345 26,277 38% 59% Savings 77,311 76,987 81,324 0% -5% Money market 169,901 172,206 168,423 -1% 1% Certificates of deposits 55,122 40,770 66,481 35% -17% Total deposits 1,081,228 1,044,733 936,549 3% 15% Short-term borrowings 65,000 0 0 0% 0% Long-term debt 39,441 39,402 39,283 0% 0% Other liabilities 16,437 22,886 14,979 -28% 10% Total liabilities 1,202,106 1,107,021 990,811 9% 21% Common stock & paid in capital 34,369 33,937 32,486 1% 6% Retained earnings 80,469 72,851 53,948 10% 49% Total equity 114,838 106,788 86,434 8% 33% Accumulated other comprehensive income (22,480 ) (25,368 ) 2,858 -11% -887% Shareholders equity, net 92,358 81,420 89,292 13% 3% Total Liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,294,464 $ 1,188,441 $ 1,080,103 9% 20%





ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands) Period Ended: (unaudited) Dec. 31,

2022 Sept. 30,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days $ 364 $ 350 $ 3,832 Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days $ 397 0.0 $ 254 Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days $ 11,989 $ 11,662 $ 10 Total delinquent accruing loans $ 12,750 $ 12,012 $ 4,096 Loans on non accrual $ 6,373 $ 4,325 $ 2,930 Other real estate owned 0.0 0.0 0.0 Nonperforming assets $ 6,373 $ 4,325 $ 2,930 Performing restructured loans $ 766 $ 767 $ 828 Delq 30-60 / Total Loans .04% .05% .53% Delq 60-90 / Total Loans .05% .00% .04% Delq 90+ / Total Loans 1.42% 1.50% .00% Delinquent Loans / Total Loans 1.51% 1.55% .56% Non Accrual / Total Loans .75% .56% .40% Nonperforming assets to total assets .49% .36% .27% Year-to-date charge-off activity Charge-offs $ 187 $ 56 $ 64 Recoveries $ 16 $ 9 0.0 Net charge-offs $ 171 $ 47 $ 64 Annualized net loan losses (recoveries) to average loans .02% .01% .01% LOAN LOSS RESERVE RATIOS: Reserve for loan losses $ 9,914 $ 9,738 $ 9,785 Total loans $ 845,463 $ 776,190 $ 726,253 Purchased govt. guaranteed loans $ 29,906 $ 31,386 $ 41,497 Originated govt. guaranteed loans $ 45,519 $ 42,939 $ 90,493 LLR / Total loans 1.17% 1.25% 1.35% LLR / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (PPP and purchased) 1.22% 1.31% 1.55% LLR / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans 1.29% 1.39% 1.65% LLR / Total assets .77% .82% .91%





SELECT FINANCIAL TREND INFORMATION

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended: Dec. 31,

2022 Sept. 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 BALANCE SHEET DATA - PERIOD END BALANCES: Total assets $ 1,294,464 $ 1,188,441 $ 1,144,334 $ 1,102,540 $ 1,080,103 Loans held for sale 11,063 0 6,062 5,430 3,811 Loans held for investment ex. PPP 845,221 774,801 718,698 670,934 673,659 PPP Loans 242 1,389 3,934 22,378 52,594 Investment securities 343,843 339,523 320,279 291,975 291,969 Non-interest bearing deposits 737,078 724,425 695,977 611,890 594,044 Interest bearing deposits 344,150 320,308 308,175 349,620 342,505 Total deposits 1,081,228 1,044,733 1,004,152 961,510 936,549 Short-term borrowings 65,000 0 0 0 0 Long-term debt 39,441 39,402 39,362 39,323 39,283 Total equity 114,838 106,788 99,424 92,873 86,434 Accumulated other comprehensive income (22,480 ) (25,368 ) (17,672 ) (7,296 ) 2,858 Shareholders equity, net $ 92,358 $ 81,420 $ 81,752 $ 85,577 $ 89,292 INCOME STATEMENT - QUARTERLY VALUES: Interest income $ 15,360 $ 13,210 $ 11,358 $ 11,216 $ 11,096 Int. on dep. & short-term borrowings 587 213 191 209 213 Int. on long-term debt 464 464 465 464 464 Interest expense 1,051 677 656 673 677 Net interest income 14,309 12,533 10,702 10,543 10,419 Non-interest income 2,897 3,692 3,490 3,258 2,278 Gross revenue 17,206 16,225 14,192 13,801 12,697 Provision for loan losses 300 0 0 0 0 Non-interest expense 6,828 6,814 5,536 5,880 5,216 Net income before tax 10,078 9,411 8,656 7,921 7,481 Tax provision 2,460 2,506 2,448 2,132 2,076 Net income after tax $ 7,618 $ 6,905 $ 6,208 $ 5,789 $ 5,405 BALANCE SHEET DATA - QUARTERLY AVERAGES: Total assets $ 1,255,212 $ 1,190,568 $ 1,105,754 $ 1,097,173 $ 1,074,440 Loans held for sale 1,971 3,112 12,728 3,806 4,492 Loans held for investment ex. PPP 810,417 730,410 680,584 686,639 640,412 PPP Loans 394 2,342 13,401 38,497 67,283 Investment securities 342,132 338,641 304,428 297,048 284,958 Non-interest bearing deposits 754,832 732,946 654,968 603,185 593,190 Interest bearing deposits 336,486 316,443 309,742 350,362 348,036 Total deposits 1,091,317 1,049,388 964,710 953,547 941,227 Short-term borrowings 14,060 0 2,330 1,432 3 Long-term debt 39,423 39,383 39,344 39,305 39,265 Total equity 113,080 98,372 95,137 88,468 82,751 Accumulated other comprehensive income (26,393 ) (17,089 ) (12,834 ) 159 2,497 Shareholders equity, net $ 86,687 $ 81,283 $ 82,304 $ 88,627 $ 85,248

