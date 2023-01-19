Submit Release
Communities First Financial Corporation Earns Record $7.62 Million, or $2.42 per Diluted Share, for Fourth quarter 2022; Earns Record $26.52 Million, or $8.44 per Diluted Share, for Full Year 2022

/EIN News/ -- FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Communities First Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: CFST), the parent company of Fresno First Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased 41% to $7.62 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $5.41 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased 10% compared to $6.91 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income increased 29% to $26.52 million, or $8.44 per diluted share, from $20.53 million, or $6.62 per diluted share, for year ended December 31, 2021. All results are unaudited.

“Fourth quarter 2022 results capped a stellar year for our Company which delivered record earnings for both the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2022. Our performance was driven by solid revenue growth supported by strong loan and deposit growth,” said Steve Miller, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “As we start the new year, we are encouraged by the momentum we have built in our digital transformation and payments systems. Our continued success is directly attributable to our unique team of bankers who focus on exceptional customer service and fostering solid client relationships.”

“Our merchant services fee income grew by 118% propelling our total fee income by 30% in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to the fourth quarter a year ago,” said Miller. “During the quarter, we prudently added $300,000 to our loan loss reserves. Our net interest income, after the provision for loan losses, increased by 34% from a year ago. At the same time, we strategically sold a portion of our securities portfolio at a loss during the fourth quarter, replacing them with higher yielding securities that we expect will outperform in all interest rate scenarios in the future.”

“Our credits metrics remained strong, and net charge-offs were minimal during the fourth quarter. We believe our consistently strong underwriting and credit risk management practices prepare us well for any change in the business cycle,” said Miller. “The majority of the delinquencies are purchased Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans, which are 100% guaranteed for principal and interest. As previously stated, the SBA changed its fiscal transfer agent in 2021, and we continue to experience delays in payments.” The allowance for loan losses was at 1.17% to total loans, and 1.29% of total loans, less government guaranteed balances, at December 31, 2022.

“In the first quarter 2023, we will be adopting CECL (Current Expected Credit Losses) standards,” said Miller. “Based on our initial modeling, current reserve levels, and strong credit quality, we do not anticipate any adverse effect from a conversion to the CECL methodology.”  

Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 34.86%, return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 2.41% and the efficiency ratio was 38.99% for the fourth quarter. Net interest margin improved to 4.98% for the fourth quarter and 4.54% for the full year 2022, while interest income was higher by 37% from a year earlier. Total assets increased 20% year-over-year to $1.29 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.08 billion at December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights: As of, or for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021:

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 39% to $10.38 million.
  • Net income grew 41% to $7.62 million, or $2.42 per diluted share.
  • Return on average equity (“ROAE”) increased 39% to 34.86%.
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) increased 21% to 2.41%.
  • Gross revenue (net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income) increased 36% to $17.21 million.
  • Total assets grew 20% to $1.29 billion.
  • Total portfolio loans grew 16% to $845.46 million.
  • Total deposits increased 15% to $1.08 billion.
  • Shareholder equity was $92.36 million.
  • Book value per common share was $29.41.
  • The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 7.13%, while the Bank’s regulatory leverage capital ratio was 11.93% and total risk-based capital ratio was 16.38%, at December 31, 2022.

Results of Operations

Operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and non-interest income, increased 36% to $17.21 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $12.70 million for the fourth quarter a year ago, and grew 6% from $16.23 million from the third quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, operating revenue increased 26% to $61.42 million, compared to $48.81 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 37% to $14.31 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $10.42 million for the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased 14% from $12.53 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the full year 2022, net interest income increased 24% to $48.09 million compared to $38.84 million for 2021. “The substantial increase in net interest income in both the fourth quarter of 2022, and for the full year, was primarily due to higher yields from our investment and loan portfolios, as well as growth of both portfolios,” said Bhavneet Gill, Chief Financial Officer.

The Company’s net interest margin (“NIM”), which excludes interest expense on the holding company’s sub-debt, improved by 82 basis points to 4.98% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 4.16% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and expanded 39 basis points from 4.59% for the preceding quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the NIM expanded 30 basis points to 4.54% from 4.24% for the year ended December 31, 2021. “With the Fed increasing rates in 2022 and the resulting higher Prime and Fed Funds rates many of our earning assets have repriced higher, and new business is producing higher yields as well. With our low cost deposits funding these earning assets, our NIM continued to improve during the fourth quarter,” said Gill.

The yield on earning assets was 5.18% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 4.25% for the fourth quarter a year ago, and 4.67% on a linked quarter basis. The cost to fund earning assets remained low at 0.20% for the fourth quarter of 2022, although increased from 0.08% for the fourth quarter a year ago and 0.07% for the third quarter of 2022. For the full year 2022, the yield on earnings assets was 4.66%, up from 4.34% for 2021, while the cost to fund earnings assets was 0.12% for 2022, compared to 0.10% for 2021. “While we have raised rates on our interest bearing deposit products, our overall cost of funding has remained low with 68% of our deposits in non-interest bearing accounts,” commented Gill.   

Total non-interest income was $2.90 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.28 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $3.69 million for the preceding quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income increased 34% to $13.34 million compared to $9.97 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The year-over-year growth in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2022, and for the full year of 2022, was primarily due to the increase in merchant services income and deposit fee income, which was partially offset by the lower gain on sale of loans.  

“We continue to see significant progress across our ISO partners and from our own organic ISO business, as our merchant service revenue grew by 111% from a year ago.   For the fourth quarter, Organic ISO revenue grew 3.5% to $557,000 while Sponsored ISO revenue increased 14.5% to $1.86 million. The team continues to build a strong pipeline of payment related partners that will help fuel further revenue expansion. The evolution of the payments space is quite dynamic, and we are working diligently to ensure the bank and our partners can capitalize on current and future payment rails,” said Miller.

Merchant ISO Processing Volume Growth ($ in thousands)
    2021     2022   2022   2022   2022
ISOs 1Q Volume 2Q Volume 3Q Volume 4Q Volume   1Q Volume 2Q Volume 3Q Volume 4Q Volume
1 $ 282,258 $ 324,996 $ 293,220 $ 232,303   $ 259,139 $ 243,719 $ 203,685 $ 191,980
2   290,376   414,164   390,147   469,503     538,136   664,086   1,032,284   1,338,756
3   8,303   10,824   20,362   25,891     26,390   30,570   27,266   25,130
4   0   62   4,949   29,091     53,731   85,468   84,797   97,601
5   0   130   5,379   44,378     89,180   145,434   132,096   75,341
6   0   0   0   126,224     268,747   579,779   908,968   1,129,924
7   0   0   0   32,196     70,793   44,601   47,994   45,424
8   0   0   0   0     0   0   0   942
9   0   0   0   0     0   1,031   2,520   4,262
10   0   0   0   0     346   24,657   40,327   46,714
Total Volume $ 580,938 $ 750,176 $ 714,057 $ 959,586   $ 1,306,462 $ 1,819,345 $ 2,479,937 $ 2,956,074
                   


Source of Merchant Services Revenue ($ in thousands)  
  2022 2022 2022 2022
Type of Revenue 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q
         
FFB Payments - (our merchant clients) $ 409 $ 477 $ 538 $ 557
Sponsored ISO Revenue   1,270   1,692   1,628   1,864
Total Merchange Services Revenue $ 1,679 $ 2,169 $ 2,166 $ 2,421
         

Total deposit fee income increased 30%, or $138,000, to $600,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $462,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, and remained flat from $601,000 on a linked quarter basis. Merchant services income increased 118% to $2.42 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.11 million for the fourth quarter 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, total deposit fee income increased 41% to $2.18 million from $1.57 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, while merchant services income grew 111% to $8.44 million from $4.00 million for 2021.

“During the fourth quarter 2022, we recorded a loss of $309,000 on the sale of loans,” said Miller. “We strategically decided to sell a portion of the lower rate multi-family loans to expand capacity, which will be replaced by higher yield loans. We anticipate this strategy to begin to improve earnings in the short term, but more importantly in the long term.” In the fourth quarter 2021, there was a gain of $413,000 on the sale of loans, compared to a $621,000 gain on sale of loans in the third quarter of 2022.

“While our operating expenses were higher in the fourth quarter compared to a year ago, expenses were flat on a linked quarter basis,” said Miller. “The sharp increase in operating costs year-over-year was primarily due to the hiring of excellent people and our strategic investments in modern technology during the year. We expect these efficiency investments to continue into 2023, and we will also need to hire key talent. Inflationary elements are pushing all non-people cost lines, but the main driver of our costs is labor, and the labor market is very competitive. Consequently, we expect to see similar people cost increases going forward.” Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 31% to $6.83 million, compared to $5.22 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and remained flat from $6.81 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the full year 2022, non-interest expense increased 35% to $25.06 million compared to $18.59 million for 2021.

Full-time employees increased to 103.0 at December 31, 2022, compared to 77.5 full-time employees a year ago, and 99.0 full-time employees from the linked quarter. As a result of the increased headcount from a year ago, salaries and employee benefits increased 25% to $4.07 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.27 million at December 31, 2021, and remained flat from $4.07 million from the preceding quarter.

Occupancy and equipment expense increased 51% from a year ago, representing 4% of non-interest expense, and increased 6% from the preceding quarter. Other operating expense represented 36% of non-interest expense increasing 40% from a year earlier and unchanged from the linked quarter. Increases in data processing expense, software licenses and subscriptions, and loan origination expenses were the primary drivers of the year-over-year increase.

The efficiency ratio improved to 38.99% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 41.09% for the fourth quarter a year ago, and 41.99% for the third quarter of 2022.  

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 20% to $1.29 billion at December 31, 2022, from $1.08 billion at December 31, 2021, and grew 9% from $1.19 billion at September 30, 2022.

The total portfolio of loans increased 16%, or $119.21 million, to $845.46 million, compared to $726.25 million at December 31, 2021, and grew 9%, or $69.27 million, from $776.19 million on a linked quarter basis. The remaining SBA-PPP loans were down to $242,000 at December 31, 2022, representing a fraction of the total loan portfolio. “Our lending teams continue to work diligently building out our loan portfolio. In 2022, we sold $57.61 million in SBA and multi-family loans, and had $52.35 million in PPP loans forgiven or paid off while still growing the portfolio overall,” said Gill.

The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio increased 14% to $211.92 million, at December 31, 2022, compared to $185.16 a year earlier, and increased 10% from $192.68 at September 30, 2022. C&I loans represented 25% of total loans at December 31, 2022. Commercial real estate loans increased 29% year-over-year to $493.36 million at December 31, 2022, representing 58% of total loans, and grew 9% on a linked quarter basis. The CRE portfolio includes approximately $206.61 million in multi-family loans originated by our Southern California team. Agriculture loans, representing 7% of the loan portfolio, at December 31, 2022, increased 2% to $58.49 million from a year ago and remained flat from $58.53 million at September 30, 2022. Real estate construction and land development loans increased 98% from a year ago to $63.27 million, or 7% of total loans, while residential RE 1-4 family loans totaled $17.80 million, or 2% of loans, at December 31, 2022.   At December 31, 2022, the SBA, USDA, and other government agencies guaranteed loans totaled $72.43 million, or 8.6% of the loan portfolio.

The investment portfolio increased 18%, or $51.88 million, to $343.84 million at December 31, 2022, from $291.97 million at December 31, 2021, and grew 1% compared to $339.52 million at September 30, 2022.   The investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed and municipal securities, both tax exempt and taxable, treasury securities as well as other domestic debt.

Total deposits increased $144.68 million or 15% to $1.08 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $936.55 million from a year earlier, and grew 3% from $1.04 billion at September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $143.03 million or 24% to $737.08 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $594.04 million at December 31, 2021, and increased 2% from $724.43 million at September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 68% of total deposits at December 31, 2022.

Shareholders’ equity increased 3% to $92.36 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $89.29 million from a year ago, and grew 13% from $81.42 million at September 30, 2022. Book value per common share increased slightly to $29.41at December 31, 2022, compared to $29.08 at December 31, 2021, and increased 13% from $26.02 at September 30, 2022.

“The tangible common equity ratio was 7.13% at December 31, 2022, compared to 6.85% at September 30, 2022, and 8.27% one year ago,” stated Gill. “With the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates during 2022, market rates have risen considerably. Consequently, our tangible common equity and tangible book value have been adversely impacted by the increase in rates and the related impact on our securities portfolio through accumulated other comprehensive income (‘AOCI’).”

At the Bank level, unrealized losses and gains reflected in AOCI are not included in regulatory capital. As a result, Tier-1 capital at the Bank for regulatory purposes was $149.44 million at quarter end excluding the unrealized loss. The regulatory leverage capital ratio was 11.93% for the current quarter, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.38%.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were $6.37 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.93 million, or 0.27% of total assets at December 31, 2021, and $4.33 million, or 0.36% of total assets at September 30, 2022. Included in nonperforming assets was one loan totaling $766,000 restructured and performing under the terms of its agreements at December 31, 2022, compared to $771,000 in performing restructured loans at September 30, 2022, and $828,000 in performing restructured loans at December 31, 2021. Of the $6.37 million nonperforming loans, $4.23 million are covered by SBA guarantees.

Total delinquent loans were $12.75 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $12.01 million at September 30, 2022, and were primarily related to government guaranteed loans purchased by the Bank.

Past due loans 30-60 days were $364,000 at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.83 million at December 31, 2021, and $350,000 at September 30, 2022. There were $397,000 past due loans from 60-90 days at December 31, 2022 compared to $254,000 at December 31, 2021, and zero at September 30, 2022. Past due loans 90+ days at quarter end totaled $11.99 million, compared to $11.66 three months earlier and $10,000 past due loans at December 31, 2021. Of the $12.75 million in past due loans, $12.19 million were purchased government guaranteed loans with an unconditional guarantee.

The Bank continues to hold approximately $30 million of the government guaranteed portion of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) and USDA loans originated by other banks. Many of these purchased loans were placed into a Direct Registration (“DR”) form by the SBA’s transfer agent, Colson Inc. Under the DR program, Colson was required to remit monthly payments to the investor holding the guaranteed balance, whether or not a payment had actually been received from the borrower. When Colson lost the contract in 2020 as the SBA’s fiscal transfer agent, they began transitioning servicing over to the new company called Guidehouse. By late 2021, Guidehouse, under their contract with the SBA, declined to continue the DR program. As a result, all payments under the DR, and several similar programs, were being held by Guidehouse until the DR program could be unwound and the DR holdings converted into normal SBA pass through certificates. Unfortunately, Colson started requesting investors, who had received payments in advance of the borrower, to return advanced funds before they would process the conversion of certificates, which caused further delays.   A reconciliation between Guidehouse, Colson and the Bank has taken place, and all are in agreement. The Bank has submitted all paperwork and original certificates to Colson | Guidehouse for processing and is awaiting reissue of the certificates and payment. The Bank is fully guaranteed; however, until the unwind process is completed it will continue to carry these loans as past due.

“As detailed in the chart below, most of the delinquencies are purchased government guaranteed loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA for the full payment of the principal plus interest,” commented Miller. “The SBA continues to deal with backlogs and consequently we continue to incur delays in payments. We are assured that full payment can be expected in the coming quarters.” The chart below breaks out the government guaranteed portion compared to organic delinquencies.

Delinquent Loan Summary Organic Purchased Govt.
Guaranteed		 Total
($ in thousands)
       
Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days $ 162 $ 202 $ 364
Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days   397   0   397
Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days   0   11,989   11,989
Total delinquent accruing loans $ 560 $ 12,191 $ 12,751
       
       
       
Non Accrual Loan Summary Organic Purchased Govt.
Guaranteed		 Total
($ in thousands)
     
Loans on non accrual $ 6,373   0.0 $ 6,373
Non accrual loans with SBA guarantees   4,229   0   4,229
Net Bank exposure to non accrual loans $ 2,143   0.0 $ 2,143
       

There was a $300,000 provision for loan losses taken in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to no provision for loan losses for the third or the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, the provision for loan losses was $300,000 compared to a provision for loan losses of $2.00 million for 2021.

“We incurred a small net charge off during the current quarter of $124,000, compared to zero net charge offs in the fourth quarter a year ago of, and $17,000 in net charge offs in the immediate prior quarter,” said Miller. For the full year 2022, net charge offs were $171,000 compared to $64,000 for 2021.  

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.17% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.35% a year earlier and 1.25% at September 30, 2022. “The SBA portfolio is an area we watch very closely as rates rise,“ added Miller. “A substantial portion of our portfolio consists of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Government. This group of loans consists of fully guaranteed loans the Company has purchased, the remaining PPP loans, as well as organic SBA and USDA loans the Bank has originated. When the effect of these guarantees is considered relative to the loan portfolio, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to the total, non-guaranteed, loan portfolio was 1.29%, as of December 31, 2022, and our total unguaranteed exposure on these SBA loans is $23.05 million spread over 183 loans.”

About Communities First Financial Corporation

Communities First Financial Corporation, a bank holding company established in 2014, is the parent company of Fresno First Bank, founded in 2005 in Fresno, California. Fresno First Bank is a leading SBA Lender in California’s Central Valley and has expanded into Southern California. The Bank is also a direct acquiring bank with VISA and MasterCard and processes payments for merchants across the Country directly and through partners. For 2021 Communities First Financial Corp. ranked third in the nation against its peers in the Best Community Banks Category (below $5 billion in assets) and third in the Best Growth Strategy selected from the top 50 banks in the study, reported by Bank Director. In 2020 S&P Global ranked the Bank the #20 best performing community bank under $3 billion in assets, and #1 in California. Named to the 2019 OTCQX Best 50 and ranked one of the top performing OTCQX companies in the country, based on total return and growth in average daily dollar volume for 2018. The Bank was named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list in 2017 and to Forbes Best 25 Small Businesses in America for 2016. Additional information is available from the Company’s website at www.fresnofirstbank.com or by calling 559-439-0200.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on managements’ expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; and, in particular, actions taken by the Federal Reserve to try and control inflation; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company’s business; international developments; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.   The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS
(unaudited)		 For the Quarter Ended:   Percentage Change From:   Year to Date as of:
Dec. 31,
2022		 Sept. 30,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021		   Sept. 30,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021		   Dec. 31,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021		 Percent
Change
BALANCE SHEET DATA - PERIOD END BALANCES:              
  Total assets $ 1,294,464   $ 1,188,441   $ 1,080,103     9%   20%          
  Total portfolio loans   845,463     776,190     726,253     9%   16%          
  Investment securities   343,843     339,523     291,969     1%   18%          
  Total deposits   1,081,228     1,044,733     936,549     3%   15%          
  Shareholders equity, net $ 92,358   $ 81,420   $ 89,292     13%   3%          
                       
SELECT INCOME STATEMENT DATA:              
  Gross revenue $ 17,206   $ 16,225   $ 12,697     6%   36%     $ 61,424   $ 48,808   26%  
  Operating expense   6,828     6,814     5,216     0%   31%       25,057     18,591   35%  
  Pre-tax, pre-provision income   10,378     9,411     7,481     10%   39%       36,367     30,217   20%  
  Net income after tax $ 7,618   $ 6,905   $ 5,405     10%   41%     $ 26,520   $ 20,526   29%  
                       
SHARE DATA:              
  Basic earnings per share $ 2.43   $ 2.21   $ 1.76     10%   38%     $ 8.50   $ 6.69   27%  
  Fully diluted earnings per share $ 2.42   $ 2.20   $ 1.74     10%   39%     $ 8.44   $ 6.62   27%  
  Book value per common share $ 29.41   $ 26.02   $ 29.08     13%   1%          
  Common shares outstanding   3,139,880     3,128,903     3,070,307     0%   2%          
  Fully diluted shares   3,146,117     3,142,410     3,102,524     0%   1%          
  CFST - Stock price $ 60.50   $ 59.05   $ 57.00     2%   6%          
                       
RATIOS:              
  Return on average assets   2.41%     2.30%     2.00%     5%   21%       2.28%     2.06%   11%  
  Return on average equity   34.86%     33.71%     25.15%     3%   39%       31.31%     26.46%   18%  
  Efficiency ratio   38.99%     41.99%     41.09%     -7%   -5%       40.59%     38.32%   6%  
  Yield on earning assets   5.18%     4.67%     4.25%     11%   22%       4.66%     4.34%   7%  
  Cost to fund earning assets   0.20%     0.07%     0.08%     163%   143%       0.12%     0.10%   20%  
  Net Interest Margin   4.98%     4.59%     4.16%     9%   20%       4.54%     4.24%   7%  
  Equity to assets   7.13%     6.85%     8.27%     4%   -14%          
  Loan to deposits ratio   78.19%     74.30%     77.55%     5%   1%          
  Full time equivalent employees   103.0     99.0     77.5     4%   33%          
                       
BALANCE SHEET DATA - AVERAGES:              
  Total assets $ 1,255,212   $ 1,190,568   $ 1,074,440     5%   17%     $ 1,162,688   $ 996,298   17%  
  Total loans   810,811     732,753     707,695     11%   15%       740,884     690,463   7%  
  Investment securities   342,132     338,641     284,958     1%   20%       320,736     251,296   28%  
  Deposits   1,091,317     1,049,388     941,227     4%   16%       1,015,213     869,267   17%  
  Shareholders equity, net $ 86,687   $ 81,283   $ 85,248     7%   2%     $ 84,711   $ 77,581   9%  
                       
ASSET QUALITY:              
  Total delinquent accruing loans $ 12,750   $ 12,012   $ 4,096     6%   211%          
  Nonperforming assets $ 6,373   $ 4,325   $ 2,930     47%   118%          
  Non Accrual / Total Loans   .75%     .56%     .40%     35%   87%          
  Nonperforming assets to total assets   .49%     .36%     .27%     35%   81%          
  LLR / Total loans   1.17%     1.25%     1.35%     -7%   -13%          
                       


STATEMENT OF INCOME
($ in thousands)		 For the Quarter Ended:   Percentage Change From:   For the Year Ended
(unaudited) Dec. 31,
2022		 Sept. 30,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021		   Sept. 30,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021		   Dec. 31,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021		 Percent
Change
Interest Income                  
  Loan interest income $ 11,545   $ 9,945   $ 9,103     16%   27%     $ 39,666   $ 34,527   15%  
  Investment income   3,401     2,880     1,853     18%   84%       10,450     6,688   56%  
  Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks   309     328     30     -6%   930%       765     125   512%  
  Dividends from non-marketable equity   105     57     110     84%   -5%       262     218   20%  
  Interest income   15,360     13,210     11,096     16%   38%       51,143     41,558   23%  
                       
  Int. on deposits   458     213     213     115%   115%       1,068     858   24%  
  Int. on short-term borrowings   129     0     0     0%   0%       132     4   3200%  
  Int. on long-term debt   464     464     464     0%   0%       1,858     1,858   0%  
  Interest expense   1,051     677     677     55%   55%       3,058     2,720   12%  
  Net interest income   14,309     12,533     10,419     14%   37%       48,085     38,838   24%  
  Provision for loan losses   300     0     0     0%   0%       300     2,000   -85%  
  Net interest income after provision   14,009     12,533     10,419     12%   34%       47,785     36,838   30%  
                       
Non-Interest Income:                    
  Total deposit fee income   600     601     462     -0%   30%       2,217     1,573   41%  
  Debit / credit card interchange income   137     134     136     2%   1%       539     506   7%  
  Merchant services income   2,421     2,166     1,111     12%   118%       8,435     4,000   111%  
  Gain on sale of loans   (309 )   621     413     -150%   -175%       1,613     2,984   -46%  
  Other operating income   48     170     156     -72%   -69%       535     907   -41%  
  Non-interest income   2,897     3,692     2,278     -22%   27%       13,339     9,970   34%  
                     
Non-Interest Expense:                  
  Salaries & employee benefits   4,067     4,065     3,265     0%   25%       15,341     11,516   33%  
  Occupancy expense   305     287     202     6%   51%       1,124     827   36%  
  Other operating expense   2,456     2,462     1,749     -0%   40%       8,592     6,248   38%  
  Non-interest expense   6,828     6,814     5,216     0%   31%       25,057     18,591   35%  
                     
  Net income before tax   10,078     9,411     7,481     7%   35%       36,067     28,217   28%  
  Tax provision   2,460     2,506     2,076     -2%   18%       9,547     7,691   24%  
  Net income after tax $ 7,618   $ 6,905   $ 5,405     10%   41%     $ 26,520   $ 20,526   29%  
                       


BALANCE SHEET ($ in thousands ) End of Period:   Percentage Change From:
(unaudited) Dec. 31,
2022		 Sept. 30,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021		   Sept. 30,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021
ASSETS            
  Cash and due from banks $ 19,558   $ 21,212   $ 13,418     -8%   46%  
  Fed funds sold and deposits in banks   37,415     7,995     23,362     368%   60%  
  CDs in other banks   2,983     2,983     1,490     0%   100%  
  Investment securities   343,843     339,523     291,969     1%   18%  
  Loans held for sale   11,063     0     3,811     0%   190%  
  Portfolio loans outstanding:          
  RE constr & land development   63,265     54,477     31,916     16%   98%  
  Residential RE 1-4 Family   17,802     15,815     17,150     13%   4%  
  Commercial Real Estate   493,358     452,727     382,023     9%   29%  
  Agriculture   58,494     58,531     57,348     -0%   2%  
  Commercial and Industrial   211,915     192,683     185,155     10%   14%  
  SBA PPP Loans   242     1,389     52,594     -83%   -100%  
  Consumer and Other   387     568     67     -32%   478%  
  Total Portfolio Loans   845,463     776,190     726,253     9%   16%  
  Deferred fees & discounts   (2,910 )   (2,618 )   (2,981 )   11%   -2%  
  Allowance for loan losses   (9,914 )   (9,738 )   (9,785 )   2%   1%  
  Loans, net   832,639     763,834     713,487     9%   17%  
  Non-marketable equity investments   5,554     5,553     4,132     0%   34%  
  Cash value of life insurance   8,592     8,544     8,397     1%   2%  
  Accrued interest and other assets   32,817     38,797     20,037     -15%   64%  
  Total assets $ 1,294,464   $ 1,188,441   $ 1,080,103     9%   20%  
             
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY            
  Non-interest bearing deposits $ 737,078   $ 724,425   $ 594,044     2%   24%  
  Interest checking   41,816     30,345     26,277     38%   59%  
  Savings   77,311     76,987     81,324     0%   -5%  
  Money market   169,901     172,206     168,423     -1%   1%  
  Certificates of deposits   55,122     40,770     66,481     35%   -17%  
  Total deposits   1,081,228     1,044,733     936,549     3%   15%  
  Short-term borrowings   65,000     0     0     0%   0%  
  Long-term debt   39,441     39,402     39,283     0%   0%  
  Other liabilities   16,437     22,886     14,979     -28%   10%  
  Total liabilities   1,202,106     1,107,021     990,811     9%   21%  
             
  Common stock & paid in capital   34,369     33,937     32,486     1%   6%  
  Retained earnings   80,469     72,851     53,948     10%   49%  
  Total equity   114,838     106,788     86,434     8%   33%  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   (22,480 )   (25,368 )   2,858     -11%   -887%  
  Shareholders equity, net   92,358     81,420     89,292     13%   3%  
  Total Liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,294,464   $ 1,188,441   $ 1,080,103     9%   20%  
               


ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands) Period Ended:
(unaudited) Dec. 31,
2022		 Sept. 30,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021
Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days $ 364   $ 350   $ 3,832  
Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days $ 397     0.0   $ 254  
Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days $ 11,989   $ 11,662   $ 10  
Total delinquent accruing loans $ 12,750   $ 12,012   $ 4,096  
       
Loans on non accrual $ 6,373   $ 4,325   $ 2,930  
Other real estate owned   0.0     0.0     0.0  
Nonperforming assets $ 6,373   $ 4,325   $ 2,930  
       
Performing restructured loans $ 766   $ 767   $ 828  
       
       
Delq 30-60 / Total Loans   .04%     .05%     .53%  
Delq 60-90 / Total Loans   .05%     .00%     .04%  
Delq 90+ / Total Loans   1.42%     1.50%     .00%  
Delinquent Loans / Total Loans   1.51%     1.55%     .56%  
Non Accrual / Total Loans   .75%     .56%     .40%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   .49%     .36%     .27%  
       
       
Year-to-date charge-off activity      
Charge-offs $ 187   $ 56   $ 64  
Recoveries $ 16   $ 9     0.0  
Net charge-offs $ 171   $ 47   $ 64  
Annualized net loan losses (recoveries) to average loans   .02%     .01%     .01%  
       
LOAN LOSS RESERVE RATIOS:      
Reserve for loan losses $ 9,914   $ 9,738   $ 9,785  
       
Total loans $ 845,463   $ 776,190   $ 726,253  
Purchased govt. guaranteed loans $ 29,906   $ 31,386   $ 41,497  
Originated govt. guaranteed loans $ 45,519   $ 42,939   $ 90,493  
       
LLR / Total loans   1.17%     1.25%     1.35%  
LLR / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (PPP and purchased)   1.22%     1.31%     1.55%  
LLR / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans   1.29%     1.39%     1.65%  
LLR / Total assets   .77%     .82%     .91%  
       


SELECT FINANCIAL TREND INFORMATION
(unaudited)		 For the Quarter Ended:
Dec. 31,
2022		 Sept. 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 Mar. 31,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021
BALANCE SHEET DATA - PERIOD END BALANCES:      
  Total assets $ 1,294,464   $ 1,188,441   $ 1,144,334   $ 1,102,540   $ 1,080,103  
  Loans held for sale   11,063     0     6,062     5,430     3,811  
  Loans held for investment ex. PPP   845,221     774,801     718,698     670,934     673,659  
  PPP Loans   242     1,389     3,934     22,378     52,594  
  Investment securities   343,843     339,523     320,279     291,975     291,969  
             
  Non-interest bearing deposits   737,078     724,425     695,977     611,890     594,044  
  Interest bearing deposits   344,150     320,308     308,175     349,620     342,505  
  Total deposits   1,081,228     1,044,733     1,004,152     961,510     936,549  
  Short-term borrowings   65,000     0     0     0     0  
  Long-term debt   39,441     39,402     39,362     39,323     39,283  
             
  Total equity   114,838     106,788     99,424     92,873     86,434  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   (22,480 )   (25,368 )   (17,672 )   (7,296 )   2,858  
  Shareholders equity, net $ 92,358   $ 81,420   $ 81,752   $ 85,577   $ 89,292  
             
             
INCOME STATEMENT - QUARTERLY VALUES:          
  Interest income $ 15,360   $ 13,210   $ 11,358   $ 11,216   $ 11,096  
             
  Int. on dep. & short-term borrowings   587     213     191     209     213  
  Int. on long-term debt   464     464     465     464     464  
  Interest expense   1,051     677     656     673     677  
  Net interest income   14,309     12,533     10,702     10,543     10,419  
  Non-interest income   2,897     3,692     3,490     3,258     2,278  
  Gross revenue   17,206     16,225     14,192     13,801     12,697  
             
  Provision for loan losses   300     0     0     0     0  
             
  Non-interest expense   6,828     6,814     5,536     5,880     5,216  
             
  Net income before tax   10,078     9,411     8,656     7,921     7,481  
  Tax provision   2,460     2,506     2,448     2,132     2,076  
  Net income after tax $ 7,618   $ 6,905   $ 6,208   $ 5,789   $ 5,405  
             
             
BALANCE SHEET DATA - QUARTERLY AVERAGES:      
  Total assets $ 1,255,212   $ 1,190,568   $ 1,105,754   $ 1,097,173   $ 1,074,440  
  Loans held for sale   1,971     3,112     12,728     3,806     4,492  
  Loans held for investment ex. PPP   810,417     730,410     680,584     686,639     640,412  
  PPP Loans   394     2,342     13,401     38,497     67,283  
  Investment securities   342,132     338,641     304,428     297,048     284,958  
             
  Non-interest bearing deposits   754,832     732,946     654,968     603,185     593,190  
  Interest bearing deposits   336,486     316,443     309,742     350,362     348,036  
  Total deposits   1,091,317     1,049,388     964,710     953,547     941,227  
  Short-term borrowings   14,060     0     2,330     1,432     3  
  Long-term debt   39,423     39,383     39,344     39,305     39,265  
  Total equity   113,080     98,372     95,137     88,468     82,751  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   (26,393 )   (17,089 )   (12,834 )   159     2,497  
  Shareholders equity, net $ 86,687   $ 81,283   $ 82,304   $ 88,627   $ 85,248  
             

Contact:
Steve Miller – President & CEO
Bhavneet Gill – Executive Vice President & CFO
(559) 439-0200


