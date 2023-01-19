Submit Release
Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- ANNISTON, Ala., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share. The dividend is payable on February 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full-service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 13 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Contact Information:
Lynn Joyce
(205) 820-8065
ljoyce@ssbank.bank

Kevin Dobbs
(310) 622-8245
ssbankir@finprofiles.com


