Fluent.ai Announces Collaboration to Offer Embedded Voice Recognition for Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP-Based True Wireless Stereo Products

Fluent.ai’s patented speech-to-intent technology, in collaboration with DSP Concepts and Cadence, to provide OEMs with a turnkey solution to improve consumer audio experiences

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent.ai – a leader in small footprint embedded, noise robust and multilingual/multi-accent speech recognition software solutions, today announced its embedded voice recognition solution for True Wireless Stereo (TWS) and other hearable products running on the Cadence® Tensilica® HiFi 5 DSP in partnership with Airoha, a MediaTek subsidiary and the leader in low-power TWS Systems on Chip (SoCs). The solution is part of an integration available on DSP Concepts’ Audio Weaver platform, which provides OEMs a rapid way to design and prototype audio features and capabilities.



Fluent.ai provides offline, noise robust speech recognition that can support any language or accent. The latest software solution allows users to trigger more than 30 TWS actions through 101 natural and flexible voice commands, including activating noise cancellation, controlling music, accepting or declining calls and checking battery level. Fluent’s patented acoustic-only approach is upending the way people experience voice-enabled listening with hands-free, embedded offline voice recognition that eliminates the need for a companion smartphone app or cloud-based voice assistant.

“The complexity and requirements of TWS products continue to evolve and Fluent.ai is proud to further its development by offering our low-latency, embedded voice recognition solution on Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP-based Airoha SoCs, a leading platform for TWS products,” said Probal Lala, CEO of Fluent.ai. “Our technology, along with the DSP Concepts Audio Weaver platform, will allow OEMs the ability to create fully customizable, intricate and remarkable audio experiences for TWS and other hearable products, now with robust voice command capabilities.”

Audio Weaver is the audio development platform that powers sound and voice features in many of the world’s prestigious consumer electronics and automotive brands. Audio Weaver provides product makers with hundreds of building blocks and product-ready algorithms in a graphical, modular design environment that runs on a processor-agnostic embedded framework.

DSP Concepts CEO Chin Beckmann said, “Audio Weaver allows audio product makers to engineer their products quickly and efficiently, and Fluent.ai’s embedded voice recognition enables OEMs to stay ahead of the curve as customer demand for lower latency, greater privacy, and natural voice UI interaction increases.”

The Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP smoothly blends neural networks with traditional digital signal processing to efficiently execute audio pre-processing, keyword detection and more natural speech recognition. The Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP includes dedicated MACs and instructions to enable rich voice-controlled user interfaces and AI-based audio applications.

“The Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP is ideal for product makers looking to include differentiating features that may be of high computational complexity in their TWS offerings,” said Yipeng Liu, product marketing group director of audio/voice DSPs at Cadence. “The Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP’s low-power design enables OEMs to employ Fluent.ai’s embedded voice recognition solution in a variety of products without sacrificing high computational throughput for real-time audio processing while enabling long battery life.”

For more information or to book a demo, email contact@fluent.ai.

To learn more about Fluent.ai, visit www.fluent.ai. Additional information on DSP Concepts can be found at https://w.dspconcepts.com/. Learn more about Cadence at www.cadence.com.

About Fluent.ai

Fluent.ai Inc. is a Canadian speech recognition software company founded in 2015. Fluent.ai’s mission is to voice-enable the world’s devices, allowing everyone to be understood by their technology. Through nearly a decade of research, the company developed a range of speech recognition AI software products for consumer device manufacturers. Fluent.ai’s offline, noise robust and multilingual/multi-accent solutions deliver unprecedented accuracy along with a highly customizable user experience with the goal of finally breaking the barriers to global adoption of voice user interfaces.

About DSP Concepts, Inc.

DSP Concepts is the global leader in embedded audio technology and creator of Audio Weaver, the audio development platform that makes audio innovation easy. DSP Concepts equips and supports engineers with real-time workflows to quickly stand up prototypes, collaborate and modify designs across teams, and deploy to the most popular chipsets from leading semiconductor companies including Analog Devices, MediaTek, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, Cadence Design Systems, Arm, and others. DSP Concepts technologies are embedded in millions of automotive and consumer products, delivering remarkable audio experience solutions to prestigious brands including Bang & Olufsen, BMW, Braun, Facebook, Garmin, GoPro, LG, Mercedes Benz, Panasonic, Peloton, Porsche, Samsung, Sennheiser, Spotify, Tesla, and many more.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design™ strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.

Cadence, the Cadence logo, and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Media Contact Melanie du Mont Uproar PR for Fluent.ai mdumont@uproarpr.com