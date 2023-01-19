Maxime Boyer takes on President’s role at GLOBOCAM

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBOCAM, operator of Quebec’s largest heavy truck dealership network, today announced the appointment of Maxime Boyer as President. The appointment ensures the succession of the Quebec family business founded nearly 30 years ago with a vision based on family values, stability, and growth.

“I am honored by the trust that members of the Board of Directors, our strong management team, and my colleagues throughout Quebec have placed in me. My father and his colleagues who worked tirelessly to build GLOBOCAM have entrusted me with solid foundations upon which I believe that we can grow even further. It is an incredible privilege to accept these responsibilities and to represent the company as we look to the future,” said Maxime Boyer.

Mr. Boyer, who has more than 20 years of experience in the market and a background as an entrepreneur-athlete from the Beauce School of Entrepreneurship, joined the group in 2017. Since then he has grown and built his experience through a range of sales and administrative positions. In 2021, Maxime Boyer became Vice-president and general manager, taking responsibility for dealership operations in the Montreal region, and putting his expertise to good use by helping the company take a leading position in the heavy truck market in Quebec.

“Since Maxime joined GLOBOCAM six years ago, he has demonstrated talent and energy by leading the implementation of improved processes in the sales, finance, and IT departments. His training as an accountant (CPA) and previous professional experience, provide Maxime with key assets to ensure the growth of GLOBOCAM and to take it to the next level,” says Serge Boyer, GLOBOCAM’s Chairman of the Board of Directors.

FAMILY AND INNOVATION-ORIENTED

Mr. Boyer, as president of a leading Quebec family business, intends to continue to pursue growth by focusing on family values. In 2022 GLOBOCAM gave $45,000 in student grants to the children of employees to support their education, which has long been a fundamental value at the company. "We are a family business, we have acquired family businesses in recent years, and I want to build on this approach and the values that are dear to me," he says.

GLOBOCAM acquired truck dealerships in Quebec and Lévis in 2016, in Beauce in 2021, as well as in Estrie in 2022. The company now has more than 500 employees across Quebec. With its eight dealerships, GLOBOCAM is moving towards its goal of selling 2,500 trucks per year by 2025.

Beyond growth through acquisition, Mr. Boyer will also be leveraging and building upon GLOBOCAM's positioning as a leader in the alternative energy market. The dealership network intends to market a range of 20 eCascadia and eM2 trucks in late 2023 and early 2024 to its customers while continuing to offer a unique and personalized customer experience.

ABOUT GLOBOCAM

GLOBOCAM, which was founded in the borough of Saint-Laurent, Montreal, in 1994, has become Quebec’s largest network of heavy truck dealerships. With a team of 500 people deployed in eight dealerships, the family business sells and markets new Freightliner and Western Star trucks, used trucks of all brands, as well as complete vehicle maintenance and repair services, an extensive parts department, and financing capabilities.

SOURCE

GLOBOCAM | globocam.ca

MEDIA CONTACT

Alexandra McDonald | alexandra@fernandezcom.ca

C. 418.271.7600

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/433e9f87-6356-4c8a-8c9c-40c29d9b7b2f