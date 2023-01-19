Global Power Transistor Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., Champion Microelectronics Corp, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Linear Integrated Systems Inc. and Toshiba Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the global power transistor market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Power Transistor Market is expected to grow from USD 15.8 billion in 2023 to USD 20.5 billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.18% from 2023 to 2028.



The factors that are anticipated to significantly accelerate industry growth during the forecast period are the need to improve power infrastructure, the increased emphasis on the use of renewable energy sources, and the developing trend of energy harvesting technology.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Power Transistor Market - Forecast to 2028”

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the bipolar junction transistor segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global power transistor market from 2023 to 2028

As per the end-user outlook, the communication technology segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global power transistor market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Bipolar Junction Transistor

Field Effect Transistor

Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor

Others

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Low-Voltage FETs

IGBT Modules

RF and Microwave Power

High-Voltage FETs

IGBT Transistor



By End-User

Consumer Electronics

Communication and Technology

Automotive

Manufacturing

Energy and Power



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





