Global Power Transistor Market Size – Forecasts to 2028
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Power Transistor Market is expected to grow from USD 15.8 billion in 2023 to USD 20.5 billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.18% from 2023 to 2028.
The factors that are anticipated to significantly accelerate industry growth during the forecast period are the need to improve power infrastructure, the increased emphasis on the use of renewable energy sources, and the developing trend of energy harvesting technology.
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the bipolar junction transistor segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global power transistor market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the end-user outlook, the communication technology segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global power transistor market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
- Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., Champion Microelectronics Corp, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Linear Integrated Systems Inc. and Toshiba Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the global power transistor market
By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Bipolar Junction Transistor
- Field Effect Transistor
- Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor
- Others
By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Low-Voltage FETs
- IGBT Modules
- RF and Microwave Power
- High-Voltage FETs
- IGBT Transistor
By End-User
- Consumer Electronics
- Communication and Technology
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Power
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
