ABVC BioPharma ABV-1505 ADHD Phase IIa Results Presented at 2023 APSARD Conference

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, CA, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology, today announced that Dr. Keith McBurnett, Professor of Psychiatry at the University of California San Francisco, presented the results of the Phase IIa study of its medical treatment, ABV-1505 ADHD, on January 14, 2023 at the 2023 Conference of The American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) Poster Session. APSARD is a world-renowned organization consisting of a broad spectrum of allied mental health experts working to improve the quality of care for patients with ADHD through the advancement and dissemination of research, and evidence-based practices.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient of ABV-1505, PDC-1421, was used in the Phase IIa study which involved six adult subjects with confirmed ADHD. Each patient was administered two doses of PDC-1421 (low, 380mg; and high, 760mg) three times a day for four weeks and a one-week post-treatment follow-up. The study found that both low and high doses of PDC-1421 were safe, well-tolerated and efficacious during the treatment and the follow-up period. Dr.

McBurnett’s presentation is available on the APSARD website at https://apsard.org/2023-conference/ with a Submission ID number 3001531.

As a result of the Phase IIa study results, ABVC is currently conducting a Phase IIb randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study entitled “A Phase II Tolerability and Efficacy Study of PDC-1421 Treatment in Adult Patients with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Part II” that will eventually involve a total of approximately 100 patients at the University of California, San Francisco and five research hospitals in Taiwan.

“We were pleased to have the impressive ABV-1505 ADHD Phase IIa study results presented by Dr. McBurnett at the 2023 APSARD Conference,” said Dr. Howard Doong, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Dr. Doong further noted that “The ABV-1505 Phase IIb study is moving along well with enrollments now exceeding more than 40 subjects.”

According to Grand View Research’s market research report, the ADHD drug market is valued at USD 16.4 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 24.9 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

(https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market)

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus) under development. For its drug products, it is focused on utilizing its licensed technology to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of the clinical development process at world-famous research institutions (such as Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center). For Vitargus, the company intends to conduct the clinical trials through Phase III at various locations throughout the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Leeds Chow, CFO

Email: leedschow@ambrivis.com



