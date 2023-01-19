Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,481 in the last 365 days.

Streamline Health® Expands RevID™ Agreement with Large Provider Network, Achieves Booked SaaS ACV Goal

/EIN News/ -- National Health System Expands Utilization of RevID’s Automated Charge Reconciliation for Improved Financial Performance; Company Exceeds $17M of Booked SaaS ACV 

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced today an expansion of its existing relationship with a prominent healthcare system that manages 80+ facilities throughout the United States. The health system has further expanded its use of RevID. The Company also announced that it has now exceeded its previously stated goal of $17 million of booked SaaS ACV by the end of its fiscal 2022.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve hospital financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. RevID’s automated charge reconciliation ensures that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide.

“We are pleased that this key healthcare provider continues to expand utilization of our novel RevID solution and thrilled that our sales team was able to execute on its SaaS bookings goals thus far in fiscal 2022” stated Ben Stilwill, President, Streamline Health. “We look forward to continued growth as a result of our mission to ensure that our nation’s healthcare providers are paid for the care they provide.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

To Learn More

Media
David Kosloski
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
651.308.1395
david.kosloski@streamlinehealth.net

Investors
Jacob Goldberger
Director, Investor Relations and FP&A
303.887.9625
jacob.goldberger@streamlinehealth.net


Primary Logo

You just read:

Streamline Health® Expands RevID™ Agreement with Large Provider Network, Achieves Booked SaaS ACV Goal

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.