HOMB’s Disciplined Strategy Leads to a Beat of Management Expectations Despite Continued West Texas Headwinds

/EIN News/ -- CONWAY, Ark., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2022:

Metric Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
Net income $115.7 million $108.7 million $16.0 million $64.9 million $73.4 million
Total revenue (net) $272.3 million $256.3 million $243.3 million $161.8 million $171.0 million
Income before income taxes $148.4 million $142.0 million $19.3 million $84.9 million $93.9 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR)
(non-GAAP)(1) 		$153.4 million $142.0 million $77.9 million $84.9 million $93.9 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 54.50% 55.39% 7.92% 52.48% 54.94%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 56.34% 55.39% 32.00% 52.48% 54.94%
ROA 1.98% 1.81% 0.26% 1.43% 1.62%
NIM 4.21% 4.05% 3.64% 3.21% 3.42%
Purchase accounting accretion $3.5 million $4.6 million $5.2 million $3.1 million $4.0 million
ROE 13.29% 12.25% 1.78% 9.58% 10.63%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 22.96% 20.93% 2.96% 15.03% 16.73%
Diluted earnings per share $0.57 $0.53 $0.08 $0.40 $0.45
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.27% 0.27% 0.25% 0.25% 0.29%
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.9% 13.0% 12.8% 14.9% 15.4%
Leverage 10.9% 10.4% 9.8% 10.8% 11.1%
Tier 1 capital 12.9% 13.0% 12.9% 15.5% 16.0%
Total risk-based capital 16.5% 16.7% 16.6% 21.6% 19.8%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.01% 2.09% 2.11% 2.34% 2.41%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.


“It’s obvious all banks are not created equal. HOMB continues to try and separate ourselves from the pack. Financial strength is paramount, and I’m proud that Home BancShares is able to provide strength to our customers, especially during tough economic times. Despite the headwinds that arose out of West Texas, HOMB was able to rely on the patience and strength of the full franchise to deliver strong performance for the year,” said John Allison, Chairman.

“As a result of the discipline, patience and liquidity maintained by HOMB, we were able to profitably grow loans by $580 million in the fourth quarter, increasing loan yield to 6.23% from 5.63%, which is impressive by any standard in a rising rate environment,” said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer.

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 was $115.7 million, or $0.57 earnings per share. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $305.3 million, or $1.57 earnings per share. When adjusting for merger-related and other non-fundamental items, net income and earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $107.5 million(1), or $0.53 per share(1), and $375.9 million(1), or $1.93 per share(1), for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

Our net interest margin was 4.21% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, compared to 4.05% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. The yield on loans was 6.23% and 5.63% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, as average loans increased from $13.82 billion to $14.11 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits increased to 1.45% as of December 31, 2022, from 0.70% as of September 30, 2022, while average balances decreased from $13.31 billion to $12.85 billion.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, there was $871,000 of event interest income compared to event interest income of $943,000 for the third quarter of 2022.

Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $3.5 million and $4.6 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $38.6 million and $42.1 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. The reduction in accretion income lowered the net interest margin by two basis points for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $217.7 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, and $215.5 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, was the result of a $29.5 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $27.4 million increase in interest expense. The $29.5 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $25.5 million increase in loan interest income and a $4.6 million increase in investment income. The increase in interest income is a result of the rising interest rate environment as well as loan growth during the quarter. The $27.4 million increase in interest expense was due to a $23.7 million increase in interest expense on deposits and a $3.5 million increase in interest expense on FHLB borrowed funds. The increase in interest expense on deposits and FHLB borrowed funds is a result of the rising interest rate environment as well as an increase in FHLB borrowed funds during the quarter.

The Company reported $56.7 million of non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022. The most important components of fourth quarter non-interest income were $23.2 million from other income, $10.4 million from other service charges and fees, $10.1 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $4.0 million from trust fees, $3.6 million in mortgage lending income, $2.8 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, a $1.1 million increase in cash value of life insurance, a $1.0 million loss from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities, and $453,000 from insurance commissions. The $23.2 million in other income includes $15.0 million income from the settlement of a lawsuit brought by the Company.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $118.9 million. The most important components of the fourth quarter non-interest expense were $64.2 million from salaries and employee benefits, $30.7 million in other operating expense, $14.9 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $9.1 million in data processing expenses. Other operating expense includes $5.0 million in legal expense from a lawsuit brought by the Company. There were no merger and acquisition expenses during the fourth quarter of 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2022, our efficiency ratio was 42.44%; and, our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 43.07%(1).

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $14.41 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $13.83 billion at September 30, 2022. Total deposits were $17.94 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $18.54 billion at September 30, 2022. Total assets were $22.88 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $23.16 billion at September 30, 2022.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company experienced approximately $580.2 million in loan growth. Centennial CFG experienced $196.0 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $2.27 billion at December 31, 2022. Our remaining footprint experienced $387.6 million in organic loan growth and $3.4 million in PPP loan decline during the quarter.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.42% and 0.45% at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.27% at both December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs were $4.5 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Non-performing loans at December 31, 2022, were $8.4 million, $20.5 million, $22.2 million, $404,000, $2.3 million and $7.1 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $60.9 million. Non-performing assets at December 31, 2022, were $8.5 million, $20.8 million, $22.4 million, $404,000, $2.3 million and $7.1 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $61.5 million.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $289.7 million at December 31, 2022, or 2.01% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $289.2 million, or 2.09% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. As of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 475.99% and 468.77% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Stockholders’ equity was $3.53 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.46 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of approximately $66.3 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $82.0 million increase in retained earnings and the $2.0 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which were partially offset by $20.0 million in stock repurchases. Book value per common share was $17.33 at December 31, 2022, compared to $16.94 at September 30, 2022. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $10.17(1) at December 31, 2022, compared to $9.82(1) at September 30, 2022.

Branches

The Company currently has 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 63 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, January 19, 2023. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/223948707. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=863c0014&confId=45606. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be automatically scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-844-200-6205, Passcode: 794589. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 384771, which will be available until January 26, 2023, at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including the ongoing impacts of inflation; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and measures that have been or may be implemented or imposed in response to the pandemic, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the risk that the benefits from the acquisition of Happy Bancshares, Inc. (“Happy”) may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, ongoing or future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Home and Happy operate; the ability to effectively integrate the businesses of Home and Happy; the reaction to the transaction of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the effect of any future mergers, acquisitions or other transactions to which we or our bank subsidiary may from time to time be a party, including as a result of one or more of the factors described above as they would relate to such transaction; the ability to identify, enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Director of Investor Relations
Home BancShares, Inc.
(501) 328-4625



 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
 (Unaudited)
                     
 (In thousands)   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Mar. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 263,893     $ 268,929     $ 287,451     $ 173,134     $ 119,908  
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks     460,897       1,311,492       2,528,925       3,446,324       3,530,407  
Cash and cash equivalents     724,790       1,580,421       2,816,376       3,619,458       3,650,315  
Federal funds sold           2,700                    
Investment securities - available-for sale, net of allowance for credit losses     4,041,590       4,085,102       3,791,509       2,957,322       3,119,807  
Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses     1,287,705       1,251,007       1,366,781       499,265        
Total investment securities     5,329,295       5,336,109       5,158,290       3,456,587       3,119,807  
Loans receivable     14,409,480       13,829,311       13,923,873       10,052,714       9,836,089  
Allowance for credit losses     (289,669 )     (289,203 )     (294,267 )     (234,768 )     (236,714 )
Loans receivable, net     14,119,811       13,540,108       13,629,606       9,817,946       9,599,375  
Bank premises and equipment, net     405,073       411,479       415,056       274,503       275,760  
Foreclosed assets held for sale     546       365       373       1,144       1,630  
Cash value of life insurance     213,693       212,619       211,811       105,623       105,135  
Accrued interest receivable     103,199       88,671       80,274       46,934       46,736  
Deferred tax asset, net     209,321       228,979       208,585       116,605       78,290  
Goodwill     1,398,253       1,394,353       1,398,400       973,025       973,025  
Core deposit intangible     58,455       60,932       63,410       23,624       25,045  
Other assets     321,152       300,634       270,987       182,546       177,020  
    Total assets   $ 22,883,588     $ 23,157,370     $ 24,253,168     $ 18,617,995     $ 18,052,138  
                     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
                     
Liabilities                    
Deposits:                    
Demand and non-interest-bearing   $ 5,164,997     $ 5,540,539     $ 6,036,583     $ 4,311,400     $ 4,127,878  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     11,730,552       11,968,519       12,424,192       9,461,393       9,251,805  
Time deposits     1,043,234       1,033,266       1,119,297       808,141       880,887  
Total deposits     17,938,783       18,542,324       19,580,072       14,580,934       14,260,570  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     131,146       121,555       118,573       151,151       140,886  
FHLB and other borrowed funds     650,000       400,000       400,000       400,000       400,000  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     196,877       192,908       197,503       131,339       113,868  
Subordinated debentures     440,420       440,568       458,455       667,868       371,093  
Total liabilities     19,357,226       19,697,355       20,754,603       15,931,292       15,286,417  
                     
 Stockholders' equity                    
Common stock     2,034       2,042       2,053       1,638       1,637  
Capital surplus     2,386,699       2,404,388       2,426,271       1,485,524       1,487,373  
Retained earnings     1,443,087       1,361,040       1,286,146       1,304,098       1,266,249  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (305,458 )     (307,455 )     (215,905 )     (104,557 )     10,462  
Total stockholders' equity     3,526,362       3,460,015       3,498,565       2,686,703       2,765,721  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 22,883,588     $ 23,157,370     $ 24,253,168     $ 18,617,995     $ 18,052,138  
                     


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated Statements of Income
 (Unaudited)
                             
     Quarter Ended   Year Ended
(In thousands)   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Mar. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021
Interest income:                            
Loans   $ 221,280     $ 195,841     $ 181,779     $ 129,442     $ 136,750     $ 728,342     $ 571,960  
Investment securities                            
Taxable     33,639       28,273       20,941       9,080       8,121       91,933       30,054  
Tax-exempt     7,855       8,069       7,725       4,707       4,827       28,356       19,642  
Deposits - other banks     10,109       10,763       6,565       1,673       1,281       29,110       3,515  
Federal funds sold     12       9       3       1             25        
Total interest income     272,895       242,955       217,013       144,903       150,979       877,766       625,171  
Interest expense:                            
Interest on deposits     47,019       23,347       10,729       4,894       5,155       85,989       24,936  
Federal funds purchased                 2                   2        
FHLB borrowed funds     5,388       1,917       1,896       1,875       1,916       11,076       7,604  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     701       434       187       108       98       1,430       497  
Subordinated debentures     4,121       4,153       5,441       6,878       4,790       20,593       19,163  
Total interest expense     57,229       29,851       18,255       13,755       11,959       119,090       52,200  
Net interest income     215,666       213,104       198,758       131,148       139,020       758,676       572,971  
Provision for credit losses on loans     5,000                               5,000        
Provision for credit losses on acquired loans                 45,170                   45,170        
Provision for credit losses on acquired unfunded commitments                 11,410                   11,410        
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments                                         (4,752 )
Provision for credit losses on acquired investment securities                 2,005                   2,005        
Total credit loss expense (benefit)     5,000             58,585                   63,585       (4,752 )
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)     210,666       213,104       140,173       131,148       139,020       695,091       577,723  
Non-interest income:                            
Service charges on deposit accounts     10,134       10,756       10,084       6,140       6,217       37,114       22,276  
Other service charges and fees     10,363       13,951       12,541       7,733       11,133       44,588       36,451  
Trust fees     3,981       3,980       4,320       574       515       12,855       1,960  
Mortgage lending income     3,566       4,179       5,996       3,916       5,359       17,657       25,676  
Insurance commissions     453       601       658       480       387       2,192       1,943  
Increase in cash value of life insurance     1,079       1,089       1,140       492       501       3,800       2,049  
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other     2,814       1,741       3,945       698       919       9,198       14,835  
Gain on SBA loans     30       58             95       792       183       2,380  
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net     10       (13 )     2       16       (19 )     15       (105 )
Gain on OREO, net     13             9       478       737       500       2,003  
Gain on securities, net                                         219  
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities     1,032       (2,628 )     (1,801 )     2,125       85       (1,272 )     7,178  
Other income     23,185       9,487       7,687       7,922       5,338       48,281       20,704  
Total non-interest income     56,660       43,201       44,581       30,669       31,964       175,111       137,569  
Non-interest expense:                            
Salaries and employee benefits     64,249       65,290       65,795       43,551       43,765       238,885       170,755  
Occupancy and equipment     14,884       15,133       14,256       9,144       9,047       53,417       36,631  
Data processing expense     9,062       8,747       10,094       7,039       6,493       34,942       24,280  
Merger and acquisition expenses                 48,731       863       880       49,594       1,886  
Other operating expenses     30,708       25,176       26,606       16,299       16,865       98,789       64,965  
Total non-interest expense     118,903       114,346       165,482       76,896       77,050       475,627       298,517  
Income before income taxes     148,423       141,959       19,272       84,921       93,934       394,575       416,775  
Income tax expense     32,736       33,254       3,294       20,029       20,577       89,313       97,754  
Net income   $ 115,687     $ 108,705     $ 15,978     $ 64,892     $ 73,357     $ 305,262     $ 319,021  
                             


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
                             
    Quarter Ended   Year Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Mar. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021
PER SHARE DATA                            
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.57     $ 0.53     $ 0.08     $ 0.40     $ 0.45     $ 1.57     $ 1.94  
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)     0.53       0.54       0.47       0.37       0.45       1.93       1.83  
Basic earnings per common share     0.57       0.53       0.08       0.40       0.45       1.57       1.94  
Dividends per share - common     0.165       0.165       0.165       0.165       0.14       0.66       0.56  
Book value per common share     17.33       16.94       17.04       16.41       16.90       17.33       16.90  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)     10.17       9.82       9.92       10.32       10.80       10.17       10.80  
                             
STOCK INFORMATION                            
Average common shares outstanding     203,924       204,829       205,683       163,787       163,859       194,694       164,501  
Average diluted shares outstanding     204,179       205,135       206,015       164,196       164,306       195,019       164,858  
End of period common shares outstanding     203,434       204,219       205,291       163,758       163,699       203,434       163,699  
                             
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS                            
Return on average assets (ROA)     1.98 %     1.81 %     0.26 %     1.43 %     1.62 %     1.35 %     1.83 %
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)     1.84 %     1.83 %     1.57 %     1.36 %     1.64 %     1.67 %     1.73 %
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)     2.15 %     1.97 %     0.31 %     1.54 %     1.75 %     1.47 %     1.96 %
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)     2.00 %     1.99 %     1.70 %     1.46 %     1.76 %     1.80 %     1.86 %
Return on average common equity (ROE)     13.29 %     12.25 %     1.78 %     9.58 %     10.63 %     9.17 %     11.89 %
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)     12.35 %     12.39 %     10.83 %     9.09 %     10.72 %     11.29 %     11.26 %
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1)     22.96 %     20.93 %     2.96 %     15.03 %     16.73 %     15.30 %     18.95 %
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)     21.33 %     21.16 %     17.94 %     14.26 %     16.87 %     18.84 %     17.95 %
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)     23.33 %     21.29 %     3.30 %     15.28 %     16.97 %     15.63 %     19.20 %
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)     21.70 %     21.52 %     18.29 %     14.50 %     17.11 %     19.17 %     18.20 %
                             
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
 


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
                             
    Quarter Ended   Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Mar. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021
Efficiency ratio     42.44 %     43.24 %     66.31 %     46.15 %     43.79 %     49.53 %     40.81 %
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)     43.07 %     42.97 %     46.02 %     47.33 %     43.48 %     44.55 %     42.12 %
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)     4.21 %     4.05 %     3.64 %     3.21 %     3.42 %     3.81 %     3.66 %
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment   $ 2,017     $ 2,437     $ 2,471     $ 1,738     $ 1,736     $ 8,663     $ 7,079  
Total revenue (net)     272,326       256,305       243,339       161,817       170,984       933,787       710,540  
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)     153,423       141,959       77,857       84,921       93,934       458,160       412,023  
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)     142,567       143,522       126,683       80,371       94,729       493,143       388,905  
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)     54.50 %     55.39 %     7.92 %     52.48 %     54.94 %     42.26 %     58.66 %
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)     50.52 %     56.00 %     52.06 %     49.67 %     55.40 %     52.28 %     55.40 %
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)     56.34 %     55.39 %     32.00 %     52.48 %     54.94 %     49.06 %     57.99 %
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)     52.35 %     56.00 %     52.06 %     49.67 %     55.40 %     52.81 %     54.73 %
Total purchase accounting accretion   $ 3,497     $ 4,578     $ 5,177     $ 3,089     $ 4,001     $ 16,341     $ 20,151  
Average purchase accounting loan discounts     38,552       42,050       46,258       25,359       28,882       38,055       36,178  
                             
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES                            
                             
Hurricane expense   $ 176     $     $     $     $     $ 176     $  
Advertising     2,567       2,024       2,117       1,266       1,411       7,974       4,855  
Amortization of intangibles     2,478       2,477       2,477       1,421       1,420       8,853       5,683  
Electronic banking expense     3,914       3,828       3,352       2,538       2,442       13,632       9,817  
Directors' fees     358       354       375       404       422       1,491       1,614  
Due from bank service charges     273       316       396       270       257       1,255       1,044  
FDIC and state assessment     2,224       2,146       2,390       1,668       1,353       8,428       5,472  
Insurance     1,003       959       973       770       801       3,705       3,118  
Legal and accounting     5,962       1,581       1,061       797       749       9,401       3,703  
Other professional fees     2,552       2,466       2,254       1,609       1,754       8,881       6,950  
Operating supplies     690       681       995       754       489       3,120       1,915  
Postage     602       614       556       306       352       2,078       1,283  
Telephone     576       593       384       337       343       1,890       1,425  
Other expense     7,333       7,137       9,276       4,159       5,072       27,905       18,086  
Total other operating expenses   $ 30,708     $ 25,176     $ 26,606     $ 16,299     $ 16,865     $ 98,789     $ 64,965  
                             
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
                             


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
                     
(Dollars in thousands)   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Mar. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS                    
Total loans to total deposits     80.33 %     74.58 %     71.11 %     68.94 %     68.97 %
Common equity to assets     15.41 %     14.94 %     14.43 %     14.43 %     15.32 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)     9.66 %     9.24 %     8.94 %     9.59 %     10.36 %
LOANS RECEIVABLE                    
Real estate                    
Commercial real estate loans                    
Non-farm/non-residential   $ 5,632,063     $ 5,156,438     $ 5,092,539     $ 3,810,383     $ 3,889,284  
Construction/land development     2,135,266       2,232,906       2,595,384       1,856,096       1,850,050  
Agricultural     346,811       330,748       329,106       142,920       130,674  
Residential real estate loans                    
Residential 1-4 family     1,748,551       1,704,850       1,708,221       1,223,890       1,274,953  
Multifamily residential     578,052       525,110       389,633       248,650       280,837  
Total real estate     10,440,743       9,950,052       10,114,883       7,281,939       7,425,798  
Consumer     1,149,896       1,120,250       1,106,343       1,059,342       825,519  
Commercial and industrial     2,349,263       2,268,750       2,187,771       1,510,205       1,386,747  
Agricultural     285,235       313,693       324,630       48,095       43,920  
Other     184,343       176,566       190,246       153,133       154,105  
Loans receivable   $ 14,409,480     $ 13,829,311     $ 13,923,873     $ 10,052,714     $ 9,836,089  
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (net of discounts) (included in total loans receivable)     7,332       10,771       37,204       59,609       112,814  
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES                    
Balance, beginning of period   $ 289,203     $ 294,267     $ 234,768     $ 236,714     $ 238,673  
Allowance for credit losses on PCD loans - Happy acquisition                 16,816              
Loans charged off     5,379       6,313       3,265       2,310       3,125  
Recoveries of loans previously charged off     845       1,249       778       364       1,166  
Net loans charged off     4,534       5,064       2,487       1,946       1,959  
Provision for credit losses - Happy acquisition                 45,170              
Provision for credit losses - loans     5,000                          
Balance, end of period   $ 289,669     $ 289,203     $ 294,267     $ 234,768     $ 236,714  
Net charge-offs to average total loans     0.13 %     0.15 %     0.07 %     0.08 %     0.08 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     2.01 %     2.09 %     2.11 %     2.34 %     2.41 %
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS                    
Non-performing loans                    
Non-accrual loans   $ 51,011     $ 56,796     $ 44,170     $ 44,629     $ 47,158  
Loans past due 90 days or more     9,845       4,898       16,432       46       3,035  
Total non-performing loans     60,856       61,694       60,602       44,675       50,193  
Other non-performing assets                    
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net     546       365       373       1,144       1,630  
Other non-performing assets     74       104       104              
Total other non-performing assets     620       469       477       1,144       1,630  
Total non-performing assets   $ 61,476     $ 62,163     $ 61,079     $ 45,819     $ 51,823  
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans     475.99 %     468.77 %     485.57 %     525.50 %     471.61 %
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.42 %     0.45 %     0.44 %     0.44 %     0.51 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.27 %     0.27 %     0.25 %     0.25 %     0.29 %
                     
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
                     


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                        
Earning assets                        
Interest-bearing balances due from banks   $ 1,094,144     $ 10,109     3.67 %   $ 1,965,136     $ 10,763     2.17 %
Federal funds sold     1,300       12     3.66 %     1,176       9     3.04 %
Investment securities - taxable     4,002,678       33,639     3.33 %     4,008,230       28,273     2.80 %
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE     1,294,096       9,653     2.96 %     1,292,702       10,370     3.18 %
Loans receivable - FTE     14,109,329       221,499     6.23 %     13,822,459       195,977     5.63 %
Total interest-earning assets     20,501,547       274,912     5.32 %     21,089,703       245,392     4.62 %
Non-earning assets     2,685,458               2,689,066          
Total assets   $ 23,187,005             $ 23,778,769          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Liabilities                        
Interest-bearing liabilities                        
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 11,818,158     $ 45,029     1.51 %   $ 12,233,755     $ 22,388     0.73 %
Time deposits     1,027,765       1,990     0.77 %     1,078,112       959     0.35 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     12,845,923       47,019     1.45 %     13,311,867       23,347     0.70 %
Federal funds purchased               %     14           %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase     128,798       701     2.16 %     126,770       434     1.36 %
FHLB borrowed funds     692,935       5,388     3.08 %     400,012       1,917     1.90 %
Subordinated debentures     440,492       4,121     3.71 %     442,312       4,153     3.73 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     14,108,148       57,229     1.61 %     14,280,975       29,851     0.83 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities                        
Non-interest bearing deposits     5,423,821               5,779,082          
Other liabilities     201,031               199,416          
  Total liabilities     19,733,000               20,259,473          
Shareholders' equity     3,454,005               3,519,296          
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 23,187,005             $ 23,778,769          
Net interest spread           3.71 %           3.79 %
Net interest income and margin - FTE       $ 217,683     4.21 %       $ 215,541     4.05 %
                         


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                         
    Year Ended
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                        
Earning assets                        
Interest-bearing balances due from banks   $ 2,444,541     $ 29,110     1.19 %   $ 2,596,460     $ 3,515     0.14 %
Federal funds sold     1,519       25     1.65 %     71           %
Investment securities - taxable     3,582,664       91,933     2.57 %     2,031,139       30,054     1.48 %
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE     1,178,561       36,363     3.09 %     858,503       26,017     3.03 %
Loans receivable - FTE     12,940,998       728,998     5.63 %     10,375,457       572,664     5.52 %
Total interest-earning assets     20,148,283       886,429     4.40 %     15,861,630       632,250     3.99 %
Non-earning assets     2,405,057               1,597,355          
Total assets   $ 22,553,340             $ 17,458,985          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Liabilities                        
Interest-bearing liabilities                        
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 11,520,781     $ 81,061     0.70 %   $ 8,716,004     $ 15,956     0.18 %
Time deposits     1,033,431       4,928     0.48 %     1,087,875       8,980     0.83 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     12,554,212       85,989     0.68 %     9,803,879       24,936     0.25 %
Federal funds purchased     220       2     0.91 %               %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase     129,006       1,430     1.11 %     151,190       497     0.33 %
FHLB borrowed funds     473,839       11,076     2.34 %     400,000       7,604     1.90 %
Subordinated debentures     515,049       20,593     4.00 %     370,712       19,163     5.17 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     13,672,326       119,090     0.87 %     10,725,781       52,200     0.49 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities                        
Non-interest bearing deposits     5,378,906               3,924,341          
Other liabilities     171,390               124,724          
  Total liabilities     19,222,622               14,774,846          
Shareholders' equity     3,330,718               2,684,139          
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 22,553,340             $ 17,458,985          
Net interest spread           3.53 %           3.50 %
Net interest income and margin - FTE       $ 767,339     3.81 %       $ 580,050     3.66 %
                         


Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
                             
    Quarter Ended   Year Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Mar. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED                            
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)   $ 115,687     $ 108,705     $ 15,978     $ 64,892     $ 73,357     $ 305,262     $ 319,021  
Pre-tax adjustments                            
Merger and acquisition expenses                 48,731       863       880       49,594       1,886  
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition                 58,585                   58,585        
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities     (1,032 )     2,628       1,801       (2,125 )     (85 )     1,272       (7,178 )
Special dividend from equity investment                 (1,434 )                 (1,434 )     (12,500 )
TRUPS redemption fees                 2,081                   2,081        
Special lawsuit settlement, net of expense     (10,000 )                             (10,000 )      
Recoveries on historic losses           (1,065 )     (2,353 )     (3,288 )           (6,706 )     (5,107 )
Hurricane expense     176                               176        
Gain on securities                                         (219 )
Total pre-tax adjustments     (10,856 )     1,563       107,411       (4,550 )     795       93,568       (23,118 )
Tax-effect of adjustments     (2,679 )     393       26,396       (1,220 )     188       22,890       (6,225 )
Total adjustments after-tax (B)     (8,177 )     1,170       81,015       (3,330 )     607       70,678       (16,893 )
Earnings, as adjusted (C)   $ 107,510     $ 109,875     $ 96,993     $ 61,562     $ 73,964     $ 375,940     $ 302,128  
                             
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)     204,179       205,135       206,015       164,196       164,306       195,019       164,858  
                             
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D)   $ 0.57     $ 0.53     $ 0.08     $ 0.40     $ 0.45     $ 1.57     $ 1.94  
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)     (0.04 )     0.01       0.39       (0.03 )     0.00       0.36       (0.11 )
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D)   $ 0.53     $ 0.54     $ 0.47     $ 0.37     $ 0.45     $ 1.93     $ 1.83  
                             
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS                            
                             
Return on average assets: (A/E)     1.98 %     1.81 %     0.26 %     1.43 %     1.62 %     1.35 %     1.83 %
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E)     1.84 %     1.83 %     1.57 %     1.36 %     1.64 %     1.67 %     1.73 %
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F))     2.15 %     1.97 %     0.31 %     1.54 %     1.75 %     1.47 %     1.96 %
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F))     2.00 %     1.99 %     1.70 %     1.46 %     1.76 %     1.80 %     1.86 %
                             
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)   $ 115,687     $ 108,705     $ 15,978     $ 64,892     $ 73,357     $ 305,262     $ 319,021  
Amortization of intangibles (B)     2,478       2,477       2,477       1,421       1,420       8,853       5,683  
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)     1,867       1,854       1,854       1,049       1,054       6,624       4,220  
Adjustments after-tax (D)     (8,177 )     1,170       81,015       (3,330 )     607       70,678       (16,893 )
Average assets (E)     23,187,005       23,778,769       24,788,365       18,393,075       17,914,727       22,553,340       17,458,985  
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (F)     1,454,639       1,459,034       1,423,466       997,338       998,760       1,335,216       1,000,872  
                             


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
                             
    Quarter Ended   Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Mar. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY                            
Return on average common equity: (A/D)     13.29 %     12.25 %     1.78 %     9.58 %     10.63 %     9.17 %     11.89 %
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)     12.35 %     12.39 %     10.83 %     9.09 %     10.72 %     11.29 %     11.26 %
Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E))     22.96 %     20.93 %     2.96 %     15.03 %     16.73 %     15.30 %     18.95 %
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))     21.33 %     21.16 %     17.94 %     14.26 %     16.87 %     18.84 %     17.95 %
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))     23.33 %     21.29 %     3.30 %     15.28 %     16.97 %     15.63 %     19.20 %
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E))     21.70 %     21.52 %     18.29 %     14.50 %     17.11 %     19.17 %     18.20 %
                             
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)   $ 115,687     $ 108,705     $ 15,978     $ 64,892     $ 73,357     $ 305,262     $ 319,021  
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)     117,554       110,559       17,832       65,941       74,411       311,886       323,241  
Adjustments after-tax (C)     (8,177 )     1,170       81,015       (3,330 )     607       70,678       (16,893 )
Average common equity (D)     3,454,005       3,519,296       3,591,758       2,747,980       2,738,305       3,330,718       2,684,139  
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (E)     1,454,639       1,459,034       1,423,466       997,338       998,760       1,335,216       1,000,872  
                             
EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR                            
                             
Efficiency ratio: ((D-H)/(B+C+E))     42.44 %     43.24 %     66.31 %     46.15 %     43.79 %     49.53 %     40.81 %
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-H-J)/(B+C+E-I))     43.07 %     42.97 %     46.02 %     47.33 %     43.48 %     44.55 %     42.12 %
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))     54.50 %     55.39 %     7.92 %     52.48 %     54.94 %     42.26 %     58.66 %
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C))     50.52 %     56.00 %     52.06 %     49.67 %     55.40 %     52.28 %     55.40 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D)   $ 153,423     $ 141,959     $ 77,857     $ 84,921     $ 93,934     $ 458,160     $ 412,023  
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G)   $ 142,567     $ 143,522     $ 126,683     $ 80,371     $ 94,729     $ 493,143     $ 388,905  
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C)     56.34 %     55.39 %     32.00 %     52.48 %     54.94 %     49.06 %     57.99 %
P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G)/(B+C)     52.35 %     56.00 %     52.06 %     49.67 %     55.40 %     52.81 %     54.73 %
                             
Pre-tax net income (A)   $ 148,423     $ 141,959     $ 19,272     $ 84,921     $ 93,934     $ 394,575     $ 416,775  
Net interest income (B)     215,666       213,104       198,758       131,148       139,020       758,676       572,971  
Non-interest income (C)     56,660       43,201       44,581       30,669       31,964       175,111       137,569  
Non-interest expense (D)     118,903       114,346       165,482       76,896       77,050       475,627       298,517  
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)     2,017       2,437       2,471       1,738       1,736       8,663       7,079  
Total pre-tax adjustments (F)     (10,856 )     1,563       107,411       (4,550 )     795       93,568       (23,118 )
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition (G)                 58,585                   58,585        
Amortization of intangibles (H)     2,478       2,477       2,477       1,421       1,420       8,853       5,683  
                             
Adjustments:                            
Non-interest income:                            
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities   $ 1,032     $ (2,628 )   $ (1,801 )   $ 2,125     $ 85     $ (1,272 )   $ 7,178  
Gain on OREO     13             9       478       737       500       2,003  
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net     10       (13 )     2       16       (19 )     15       (105 )
Special dividend from equity investment                 1,434                   1,434       12,500  
Gain on securities                                         219  
Lawsuit settlement - special lawsuit     15,000                               15,000        
Recoveries on historic losses           1,065       2,353       3,288             6,706       5,107  
Total non-interest income adjustments (I)   $ 16,055     $ (1,576 )   $ 1,997     $ 5,907     $ 803     $ 22,383     $ 26,902  
                             
Non-interest expense:                            
Merger and acquisition expenses                 48,731       863       880       49,594       1,886  
Hurricane expense     176                               176        
Legal expense - special lawsuit     5,000                               5,000        
TRUPS redemption fees                 2,081                   2,081        
Total non-interest expense adjustments (J)   $ 5,176     $     $ 50,812     $ 863     $ 880     $ 56,851     $ 1,886  
                             


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
                     
    Quarter Ended
    Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Mar. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE                    
Book value per common share: (A/B)   $ 17.33     $ 16.94     $ 17.04     $ 16.41     $ 16.90  
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)     10.17       9.82       9.92       10.32       10.80  
                     
Total stockholders' equity (A)   $ 3,526,362     $ 3,460,015     $ 3,498,565     $ 2,686,703     $ 2,765,721  
End of period common shares outstanding (B)     203,434       204,219       205,291       163,758       163,699  
Goodwill (C)     1,398,253       1,394,353       1,398,400       973,025       973,025  
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)     58,455       60,932       63,410       23,624       25,045  
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS                    
Equity to assets: (B/A)     15.41 %     14.94 %     14.43 %     14.43 %     15.32 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))     9.66 %     9.24 %     8.94 %     9.59 %     10.36 %
                     
Total assets (A)   $ 22,883,588     $ 23,157,370     $ 24,253,168     $ 18,617,995     $ 18,052,138  
Total stockholders' equity (B)     3,526,362       3,460,015       3,498,565       2,686,703       2,765,721  
Goodwill (C)     1,398,253       1,394,353       1,398,400       973,025       973,025  
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)     58,455       60,932       63,410       23,624       25,045  

 

 


Primary Logo

