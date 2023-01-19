Nautilus Inc. Debuts JRNY® With Motion Tracking To Enhance Personalized Fitness

Home fitness pioneer continues to invest in consumer-driven innovation

At a point when many people are on the verge of giving up their New Year's resolutions, Nautilus, Inc. NLS is enhancing the JRNY® app with Motion Tracking to jump-start those health and wellness goals. This new experience in the JRNY® adaptive fitness membership requires only an Android or iOS tablet to offer intelligent coaching and guide the user's form for a great workout.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005255/en/

"Where other products in the market require single-purpose screens or devices, the JRNY app with Motion Tracking offers personalized coaching and feedback, rep counting and individualized workout recommendations using the tablet you already own, for a combination of features and convenience that's raising the bar for connected fitness," said Jim Barr, CEO, Nautilus, Inc. "The JRNY app leverages proprietary technology and machine learning expertise from our acquisition of VAY and positions Bowflex as an innovator in the strength training category. These enhancements to the JRNY platform mark an important milestone for Nautilus in our long-term strategy to provide a superior, consumer-driven connected fitness experience."

When users work out with Bowflex® SelectTech® Dumbbells and the JRNY app with Motion Tracking, real-time, voice-assisted feedback tells them how to adjust their movement in the moment. JRNY® with Motion Tracking also counts reps, records actual weight used, and factors this information into recommendations for the next workout, to help users of all fitness levels and abilities to get stronger at a rate that's appropriate for the individual.

"The JRNY app with Motion Tracking provides not only verbal coaching but also a view of your movement so that you can make accurate adjustments as you work out, and that goes a long way toward building a balanced body and long-term fitness," said Wes Citti, Senior Digital Product Manager, Nautilus. Inc. "We are meeting you where you are and elevating your workout experience, to help you grow stronger and reach your definition of what success means to you."

The Motion Tracking technology follows multiple dimensions of movement as the user completes on-demand, trainer-led workouts. At release, the JRNY app with Motion Tracking offers workouts that are designed for use with Bowflex SelectTech 552 and Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbells, and with Android or iOS tablets. For a limited time, new JRNY members will receive a 1-year complementary JRNY membership. Following the free trial, a JRNY membership will cost $19.99 per month, or $149 per year.

How JRNY With Motion Tracking Works

After downloading the JRNY app, users create a profile including which dumbbells they have. They also indicate several preferences for their workouts to establish a baseline and help personalize future workout recommendations. Workouts with Motion Tracking appear in the Dumbbells program category and are tagged as "adaptive."

To take advantage of intelligent coaching, users will navigate to the Dumbbells program category and look for the "Adaptive Program" tag on workouts.

At the start of the workout, users initialize the Motion Tracking technology with two movements for optimal tracking. Throughout the workout, the app tracks more than 15 strategic points to determine location, direction, and speed of movement for the purpose of assessing form and counting reps.

Time left in a movement interval, the number of reps completed and remaining, and the weight required for the next interval are conveniently displayed on screen.

An AI voice assistant delivers intelligent coaching and responds to commands such as updates to actual weight used.

"When it's possible to track just about everything, it can be overwhelming to figure out what's important," said Citti. "Motion tracking is the key to providing meaningful, judgment-free feedback that can make every workout count in the moment as well as over time, as users make progress on their goals."

About JRNY Adaptive Fitness Membership

The JRNY app with Motion Tracking is a new experience in the JRNY adaptive fitness membership, which offers personalized cardio and whole-body workouts that evolve as you do. The JRNY app learns with each use by assessing your fitness level and recommending workouts based on your abilities, available time, how you're feeling, and more. With streaming entertainment, an ever-growing library of whole-body workout content, and real-time coaching, this fitness experience works seamlessly with compatible equipment and on your mobile device, for the feeling of truly personal training at home.

New JRNY members will receive a 1-year complementary JRNY membership. Following the free trial, members will subscribe for $149 per year ($19.99/month) to access the JRNY app with Motion Tracking workouts on their tablet.

For more information about the JRNY app with Motion Tracking, please visit: https://www.jrny.com/strength.html.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc. NLS is a global leader in digitally connected home fitness solutions. The Company's brand family includes Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Schwinn®, and JRNY®, its digital fitness platform. With a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, and strength training products, Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences, and in doing so, envisions building a healthier world, one person at a time.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, the company's products are sold direct to consumer on brand websites and through retail partners and are available throughout the U.S. and internationally. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's prospects, resources or capabilities. All of these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time. Factors that could cause Nautilus, Inc.'s actual expectations to differ materially from these forward-looking statements also include: weaker than expected demand for new or existing products; our ability to timely acquire inventory that meets our quality control standards from sole source foreign manufacturers at acceptable costs; risks associated with current and potential delays, work stoppages, or supply chain disruptions, including shipping delays due to the severe shortage of shipping containers; an inability to pass along or otherwise mitigate the impact of raw material price increases and other cost pressures, including unfavorable currency exchange rates and increased shipping costs; experiencing delays and/or greater than anticipated costs in connection with launch of new products, entry into new markets, or strategic initiatives; our ability to hire and retain key management personnel; changes in consumer fitness trends; changes in the media consumption habits of our target consumers or the effectiveness of our media advertising; a decline in consumer spending due to unfavorable economic conditions; risks related to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises; softness in the retail marketplace; availability and timing of capital for financing our strategic initiatives, including being able to raise capital on favorable terms or at all; changes in the financial markets, including changes in credit markets and interest rates that affect our ability to access those markets on favorable terms and the impact of any future impairment. Additional assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our registration statements, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings are available on our website or at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent developments, events, or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005255/en/