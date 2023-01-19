Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,476 in the last 365 days.

Oblong Announces Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Requirement

Oblong, Inc. OBLG ("Oblong" or the "Company"), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced that the Company received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Accordingly, Nasdaq has advised that the matter is now closed.

About Oblong, Inc.

Oblong OBLG provides innovative and patented technologies that change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine™ is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to optimize audience engagement and situational awareness. For more information, visit www.oblong.com and Oblong's Twitter and Facebook pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005203/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Oblong Announces Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Requirement

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.