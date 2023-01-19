Submit Release
Celsius Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Anti-TREM1 Antibody for Inflammatory Bowel Disease at 2023 Crohn's & Colitis Congress

Celsius Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering new precision medicines for patients with cancer and inflammatory disease by harnessing the power of single-cell RNA sequencing and human biology at scale, today announced that new data on CEL383, a potential first-in-class anti-TREM1 antibody for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), has been selected for oral presentation at the 6th Annual Crohn's & Colitis Congress, taking place January 19-21, 2023, in Denver, Colorado.

Oral Presentation Details
Presentation Title: Single Cell RNA Sequencing of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease Tissue Samples Informs the Selection of TREM1 as a Target for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (Abstract #3815082)
Presenter: Sarah Grant, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Celsius Therapeutics
Session: It Takes a Village, Part 2: Cell Subtypes and Intestinal Health
Date & Time: Saturday, January 21 at 10:00 a.m. MST (12:00 p.m. EST)

"These data demonstrate the power of our SCOPE platform (Single Cell Observations for Precision Effect) to create promising new therapeutics in IBD and other diseases," said Tariq Kassum, M.D., President and CEO of Celsius. "We anticipate filing an investigational new drug application for CEL383 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and commencing a Phase 1 clinical study in the first half of this year.

The Crohn's & Colitis Congress is hosted by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and the American Gastroenterological Association.

About CEL383

CEL383 is Celsius' first clinical candidate. TREM1, a myeloid target with a central role in IBD, was identified through single cell analysis of hundreds of clinical samples using machine learning algorithms via the company's SCOPE platform. Through this approach, Celsius was able to identify and deeply characterize pathogenic cell types that are tightly associated with inflammation, including in the context of resistance to anti-TNFα therapies, and has defined a series of targets modulating behavior of these cell subtypes. TREM1, an amplifier of mucosal inflammation, is the first of these targets. Celsius plans to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study with CEL383 in the first half of 2023.

About Celsius Therapeutics

Celsius Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel precision medicines in inflammatory disease and cancer by harnessing the power of single cell RNA sequencing and human biology at scale. The company's first therapeutic candidate is an anti-TREM1 antibody for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, and the company has multiple ongoing drug discovery programs in oncology. Celsius is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit https://celsiustx.com/, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

