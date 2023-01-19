Wazoku Launches New Employee Insights Product: Mindpool SME

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation scale-up Wazoku has launched Mindpool SME, an employee insights dashboard that makes it simpler & faster for small and medium-sized businesses to listen to, understand, and act on employee insights about their business.

Following Wazoku's Q3 2022 acquisition of the Danish collective intelligence platform and research spinout, Mindpool, a SaaS tool that captures actionable employee insight to improve company performance, the two businesses have been enhancing the employee insights dashboard functions as a core component of the platform.

Now launched as Mindpool SME, features much more advanced data analytics and intelligent presentation of insights in real-time. This allows SME users of Mindpool to instantly tap into an overview of actionable insights, predictions, and suggestions provided by employees across the business.

"Employee insight is an organisation's greatest asset, and tapping into that collective know-how can be transformative for SMEs," said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. "Every day, employees are in contact with customers, partners, suppliers and more. They know where the blockages are and have ideas on how to address them and where the business can be improved. Mindpool SME provides a simple yet highly effective way for smaller businesses to reap the benefit of employee insights."

Research spinout Mindpool was co-founded by Dr. Carina Antonia Hallin, the collective intelligence and technology scientist, author and entrepreneur. Having conducted research on collective intelligence and employee predictions over a decade, she observes that collective intelligence is vastly under-utilised amongst SMEs, and that it constitutes a new data source for improving decision-making.

The dashboard makes real-time trend comparison, sentiment analysis, topic and theme categorisation, ranking of suggested actions, and much more available at the touch of a button. The revamp includes significant improvements to core functionality such as data quality, respondent anonymity, dashboard speed, as well as reporting functionality across an organisation. It is an important milestone in providing a world-class user experience that makes working with employee insights convenient and available to SMEs worldwide.

"Empowering organisations to effortlessly harness actionable employee insights has always been core to Mindpool's vision of enabling the world's transition to a collective intelligence mindset," said Soren Holm, Director, Mindpool. "The platform makes it possible for businesses around the world to stay connected with employees as they navigate increased uncertainty and scale, and Mindpool SME is a powerful tool for any small business interested in actionable employee insight."

To mark the launch of Mindpool SME, Wazoku is offering a free trial period for new users. The trial enables businesses to get started in less than five minutes with predefined templates across categories, including (but not limited to) pulse checks, performance, engagement, or sustainability assessments.

"Many enterprises use collective intelligence to great effect, and there's no reason SMEs shouldn't also enjoy the same benefits," concluded Simon Hill, Wazoku. "Employee insight is a compelling way of making tangible organisational change, and the launch of Mindpool SME shows the immense potential that comes from collaboration between companies such as Wazoku and Mindpool."

