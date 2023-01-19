B Capital Closes Third Growth Fund Series at $2.1 Billion

Focus is on global growth investments, primarily in enterprise, fintech and healthcare tech

B Capital, a global multi-stage investment firm, today announced the close of its third venture growth fund and related companion funds (together, "Growth Fund III"), with aggregate capital commitments of approximately $2.1 billion. Together, these funds position B Capital to leverage the firm's growth investing capabilities across the globe, with an emphasis on the U.S. and Asia.

"Since its inception, B Capital has been committed to investing in cutting-edge technology companies," said Eduardo Saverin, Co-Founder, Managing Partner at B Capital. "Growth Fund III's portfolio includes companies that are transforming their respective industries and generating meaningful impact. Our strategic partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and strong on-the-ground presence in key geographies enable us to provide our portfolio companies with targeted insights and expert advice. This multi-faceted, forward-thinking strategy lays a foundation for consistent portfolio company growth and firm success."

Founded in 2015, B Capital is led by Howard Morgan, Sheila Patel, Eduardo Saverin and Raj Ganguly. Leveraging its global footprint and experienced team of investors and platform advisors, the firm partners with technology companies ranging from seed to late-stage growth, primarily in the enterprise, fintech and healthcare tech sectors.

"Our emphasis on value-add investing, supported by our platform advisors and strategic partnership with BCG, enables us to accelerate business development and growth across our portfolio," said Raj Ganguly, Co-Founder, Managing Partner at B Capital. "This approach drives a high-performance investment model, which we will continue to apply to the Growth Fund III series."

The Growth III Fund series close is the latest milestone for B Capital, which most recently announced the close of its Ascent Fund II, the firm's first dedicated early-stage fund.

About B Capital

B Capital is a multi-stage global investment firm that partners with extraordinary entrepreneurs to shape the future through technology. With $6.3 billion in assets under management across multiple funds, the firm focuses on seed to late-stage venture growth investments, primarily in the enterprise, financial technology and healthcare sectors. Founded in 2015, B Capital leverages an integrated team across nine locations in the US and Asia, as well as a strategic partnership with BCG, to provide the value-added support entrepreneurs need to scale fast and efficiently, expand into new markets and build exceptional companies. For more information, click here.

